Rose Golf Club

About
Holes 18
Par 72
Length 7420 yds
Rating 76.5
Slope 142
Type Private
Course Details
Annual
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Golf Packages
Sea Pines Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $385 (USD)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at the Sea Pines Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Harbour Town Golf Links, Atlantic Dunes Golf Course, and Heron Point Course.
Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $255 (USD)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC | Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort and up to 5 rounds of golf at your choice of Palmetto Dunes – Robert Trent Jones Course, Palmetto Dunes – Arthur Hills Course, Palmetto Dunes – George Fazio Course, and Hilton Head National Golf Club.
The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
FROM $255 (USD)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Oyster Reef Golf Course, Robber’s Row Course, Barony Course, and The Shipyard Golf Course.
The Villas at Kiawah Island Stay & Play Package
FROM $239 (USD)
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC | Enjoy a range of accommodations in one to four-bedroom units at The Villas of Kiawah Island and 5 championship Kiawah Island courses to choose from - Cougar Point, Osprey Point, Oak Point, Turtle Point, and the famous The Ocean Course, home to multiple major championships and the 1991 Ryder Cup.
The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Stay & Play Package
FROM $337 (USD)
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at The Sanctuary Hotel and up to 4 rounds of golf on your choice of Kiawah Island - Cougar Point, Kiawah Island - Osprey Point, Kiawah Island - Oak Point, Kiawah Island - Turtle Point, and Kiawah Island - The Ocean Course.