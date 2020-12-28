Analytics and shot tracking gain momentum

In pro golf, the star of the year was Bryson DeChambeau. He won his first major, overpowering a course many thought couldn't be overpowered. His mix of science, analytics and training has vaulted him into the elite of the game and there is no doubt each week that all eyes are on his big drives and unabashedly aggressive playing style.

In the amateur realm, we may not all have the dedication to the weightroom or to the multiple protein shakes daily, but many companies have really stepped up their tech lately and now all golfers can track shots and use similar "strokes gained" advanced analytics that Bryson and most elite golfers employ.