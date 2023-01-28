January 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
What a start to the new year it has been for our members. Winter golf vacations are in full swing, with reviews coming in from all over the map but nonetheless, you're seeking heat! From the Dominican Republic to Mexico, Puerto Rico and Hawaii, golfers are teeing off alongside ocean views and palm trees under the sun.
For those who stayed in the continental U.S, the sun still found its way to shine through at some of the nation's premier courses, with shots from TPC Scottsdale in Arizona and Rams Hill in California. Regardless of where you chose to play, though, one common theme from your January golf was hills upon hills. Hopefully you didn't lose too many balls down all that rugged terrain!
There's still another month or more left of winter, so we look forward to seeing what February has in store for tropical escapes, or if you choose to tough it out for a round in the cold. Let's see which frosty fairways you conquer.
Desert Willow is a gorgeous executive course that features the biggest public practice facility in Henderson, Nevada. Courtesy of 'FmlwbSezHl87LolHQBbX'
Get the perfect sunset shot at Knoxville's first public golf course: Whittle Springs. Courtesy of 'Pocketgolf'
Porthmadog is considered the most natural links course in Wales and is based on its own peninsula that juts out to the Irish Sea. Courtesy of 'Dalio2680'
A golfer tees off into the 25-year-old oak trees found on the 18-hole championship course at River Bend Golf Resort. Courtesy of 'Ruben8774075'
Rams Hill Golf Club is a luxurious stay and play destination in the San Diego area constructed by Tom Fazio. Courtesy of 'Titaniumhen'
Enjoy the dramatic elevation changes, majestic views, and challenging layout at Southern California's Hidden Valley Golf Club. Courtesy of 'koremt0220'
Marina Vallarta Golf Course hosts the International Pro Am, one of the largest Pro Am in the world, each December. Courtesy of 'u314163626234'
Royal Kunia is described as the best new course in Oahu with stunning views of Pearl Harbor and Honolulu. Courtesy of 'oscfdmedic'
Expect quality conditions and enchanting scenery throughout all 7,112 yards of Paiute Golf Resort's Sun Mountain course. Courtesy of 'u000002163090'
PGA Ocean's 4 is a once-in-a-lifetime course on the edge of the Caribbean Sea and the first course entirely built by Maverick Golf. Courtesy of 'AlexanderGR8T'
Play amongst palm trees and the snow-capped Mount Jacinto at one of three 9-hole courses at Rancho Las Palmas Country Club. Courtesy of 'grant89671'
It's hard for golfers not to take their cameras out when playing Royal Isabela, offering rounds 200 feet above the Atlantic. Courtesy of 'yuzhu'
Pelican Hill's North Course is one of two courses at the resort that delivers views of Newport Harbor and the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy of 'emtfilms'
If you're looking for a tropical joyride, play Royal Hawaiian, whose course lies amidst jungle vegetation and the Ko'olau Mountains. Courtesy of 'dagsundby'
TPC Scottsdale's Champions Course isn't as famous as its sister "Stadium" Course, but it still delivers excellent golf. Courtesy of 'WGAgolf'
The Golf Center of Palm Desert is perfect for sharpening your game, offering a premier practice facility with a 9-hole par-3 municipal course. Courtesy of 'u146223400'
Expect to lose a ball or two down the hilly countryside terrain of Maderas Golf Club, a Southern California hot spot. Courtesy of 'bshot44'