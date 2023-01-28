January 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Desert Willow Golf Course - bunker
0 of 17
Desert Willow Golf Course - bunker
Desert Willow is a gorgeous executive course that features the biggest public practice facility in Henderson, Nevada. Courtesy of 'FmlwbSezHl87LolHQBbX'
Whittle Springs Golf Course - club
1 of 17
Whittle Springs Golf Course - club
Get the perfect sunset shot at Knoxville's first public golf course: Whittle Springs. Courtesy of 'Pocketgolf'
Porthmadog Golf Club - wetlands
2 of 17
Porthmadog Golf Club - wetlands
Porthmadog is considered the most natural links course in Wales and is based on its own peninsula that juts out to the Irish Sea. Courtesy of 'Dalio2680'
River Bend Resort & Golf Club - tee off
3 of 17
River Bend Resort & Golf Club - tee off
A golfer tees off into the 25-year-old oak trees found on the 18-hole championship course at River Bend Golf Resort. Courtesy of 'Ruben8774075'
Rams Hill Golf Club - rainbow
4 of 17
Rams Hill Golf Club - rainbow
Rams Hill Golf Club is a luxurious stay and play destination in the San Diego area constructed by Tom Fazio. Courtesy of 'Titaniumhen'
Hidden Valley Golf Club - mountains
5 of 17
Hidden Valley Golf Club - mountains
Enjoy the dramatic elevation changes, majestic views, and challenging layout at Southern California's Hidden Valley Golf Club. Courtesy of 'koremt0220'
Marina Vallarta Golf Course - shoreline
6 of 17
Marina Vallarta Golf Course - shoreline
Marina Vallarta Golf Course hosts the International Pro Am, one of the largest Pro Am in the world, each December. Courtesy of 'u314163626234'
Royal Kunia Country Club - hills
7 of 17
Royal Kunia Country Club - hills
Royal Kunia is described as the best new course in Oahu with stunning views of Pearl Harbor and Honolulu. Courtesy of 'oscfdmedic'
Paiute Golf Resort Sun Mountain - fairway
8 of 17
Paiute Golf Resort Sun Mountain - fairway
Expect quality conditions and enchanting scenery throughout all 7,112 yards of Paiute Golf Resort's Sun Mountain course. Courtesy of 'u000002163090'
PGA Ocean's 4 - coast
9 of 17
PGA Ocean's 4 - coast
PGA Ocean's 4 is a once-in-a-lifetime course on the edge of the Caribbean Sea and the first course entirely built by Maverick Golf. Courtesy of 'AlexanderGR8T'
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club - palm trees
10 of 17
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club - palm trees
Play amongst palm trees and the snow-capped Mount Jacinto at one of three 9-hole courses at Rancho Las Palmas Country Club. Courtesy of 'grant89671'
Royal Isabela - cliff
11 of 17
Royal Isabela - cliff
It's hard for golfers not to take their cameras out when playing Royal Isabela, offering rounds 200 feet above the Atlantic. Courtesy of 'yuzhu'
Pelican Hill - coast
12 of 17
Pelican Hill - coast
Pelican Hill's North Course is one of two courses at the resort that delivers views of Newport Harbor and the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy of 'emtfilms'
Royal Hawaiian - mou
13 of 17
Royal Hawaiian - mountains
If you're looking for a tropical joyride, play Royal Hawaiian, whose course lies amidst jungle vegetation and the Ko'olau Mountains. Courtesy of 'dagsundby'
TPC Scottsdale - Champions Course - cart path
14 of 17
TPC Scottsdale - Champions Course - cart path
TPC Scottsdale's Champions Course isn't as famous as its sister "Stadium" Course, but it still delivers excellent golf. Courtesy of 'WGAgolf'
Golf Center of Palm Desert - pull cart
15 of 17
Golf Center of Palm Desert - pull cart
The Golf Center of Palm Desert is perfect for sharpening your game, offering a premier practice facility with a 9-hole par-3 municipal course. Courtesy of 'u146223400'
Maderas Golf Club - tee box
16 of 17
Maderas Golf Club - tee box
Expect to lose a ball or two down the hilly countryside terrain of Maderas Golf Club, a Southern California hot spot. Courtesy of 'bshot44'
17 Images

January 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Our GolfPass members are kicking off the year with rounds all over the globe.
Katie Gallagher - head shot

Share

What a start to the new year it has been for our members. Winter golf vacations are in full swing, with reviews coming in from all over the map but nonetheless, you're seeking heat! From the Dominican Republic to Mexico, Puerto Rico and Hawaii, golfers are teeing off alongside ocean views and palm trees under the sun.

For those who stayed in the continental U.S, the sun still found its way to shine through at some of the nation's premier courses, with shots from TPC Scottsdale in Arizona and Rams Hill in California. Regardless of where you chose to play, though, one common theme from your January golf was hills upon hills. Hopefully you didn't lose too many balls down all that rugged terrain!

There's still another month or more left of winter, so we look forward to seeing what February has in store for tropical escapes, or if you choose to tough it out for a round in the cold. Let's see which frosty fairways you conquer.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!

Roundups
Katie Gallagher - head shot
Katie Gallagher
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. A recent graduate of Florida State University, she studied film and media production. Katie is a New Jersey native who spent her summers working at a public golf course, learning the ins and outs of the game. While she loves sports, minigolf is more her speed than a full 18 holes.
Latest Popular Content
Arcadia Bluffs Golf Course - driver
18 Images
November 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
November 28, 2022
These photos from our reviewers will inspire you to keep playing golf this winter, wherever you live.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Skibo Castle
Photo Galleries
26 Images
Life inside the gates of The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle in the Scottish Highlands
December 11, 2022
Any golfer can play the exclusive private Scottish club near Royal Dornoch.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Eagle Vines - vineyard views
18 Images
2022 GolfPass Photos of the Year
December 19, 2022
The best of your golf games from 2022.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course - cart path
17 Images
December 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
December 26, 2022
Gorgeous shots close out the year with your final rounds from 2022.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
TPC
Featured
Looking For The Best In Golf? Look For TPC
Whether you're in the spectator gallery or lining up your ball on the tee, your round of golf, golf vacation or outing at a TPC will be unforgettable...
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 16
Photo Galleries
19 Images
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club: Austin's newest golf playground
January 3, 2023
Austin's a hub of innovation, and the perfect place to launch Driftwood, which feels like the country club of the future.
By Jason Scott Deegan
La Cantera Resort - Palmer Course - hole 18
Articles
5 Min Read
The 10 best golf courses to close in 2022
December 11, 2022
Golf's popularity has slowed the tide of course closures, but they are still happening nationwide.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
January 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Search Near Me