January 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

What a start to the new year it has been for our members. Winter golf vacations are in full swing, with reviews coming in from all over the map but nonetheless, you're seeking heat! From the Dominican Republic to Mexico, Puerto Rico and Hawaii, golfers are teeing off alongside ocean views and palm trees under the sun.

For those who stayed in the continental U.S, the sun still found its way to shine through at some of the nation's premier courses, with shots from TPC Scottsdale in Arizona and Rams Hill in California. Regardless of where you chose to play, though, one common theme from your January golf was hills upon hills. Hopefully you didn't lose too many balls down all that rugged terrain!

There's still another month or more left of winter, so we look forward to seeing what February has in store for tropical escapes, or if you choose to tough it out for a round in the cold. Let's see which frosty fairways you conquer.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!