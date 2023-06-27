June 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

0 of 22
City Park Golf Course - buildings
Play Denver's urban parkland-style course in the heart of the city at City Park Golf Course. Courtesy of 'DiamondAces'
1 of 22
The Dragon at Nakoma - trees
Designed by Robin Nelson, The Dragon Course at Nakoma Resort is a true championship mountain course with slopes to challenge golfers of all levels. Courtesy of 'PaulMarr'
2 of 22
Axe Cliff Golf Club - coast
Axe Cliff Golf Club sits on the Jurassic Coastline in the UK and offers a par-3 final hole that is considered one of the best par-3's in the country. Courtesy of 'cshaw974'
3 of 22
Siena Golf Club.jpg
Bunkers are nearly unavoidable at Siena Golf Club, which boasts nearly 100 traps spread throughout the course. Courtesy of 'Sportdad1'
4 of 22
Riverside Golf Club - putter
Check out this gorgeous sunset close-up before a putt at Riverside Golf Club. Courtesy of 'Masematt'
5 of 22
Mt. Prospect Golf Club - bunker
Challenge yourself with some unique donut bunkers at the newly restored Mt. Prospect Golf Club in Illinois. Courtesy of 'jcedmonds'
6 of 22
Gatlinburg Golf Course - elevation
You might get dizzy looking down as you tee off from rolling hills and mountainous elevations at Gatlinburg Golf Course in Tennessee. Courtesy of 'u7798969'
7 of 22
Florissant Golf Club - flag
Flourissant Golf Club is a well-kept course in Missouri. Courtesy of 'xianjingwong'
8 of 22
Dos Lagos Golf Course - lake
One of our members sets up his shot over one of Dos Lagos Golf Course's vast lakes; it's no surprise, Dos Lagos translates to 'two lakes' in Spanish. Courtesy of 'Brianedass'
9 of 22
Prairie View Golf Course - golf carts
Prairie View Golf Club of Byron, Ill. offers a bentgrass layout stretching more than 7,000 yards. Courtesy of 'chadbury'
10 of 22
Strawberry Farms Golf Club - overcast
Designed by Jim Lipe, Strawberry Farms Golf Club is one of the finest golf experiences in Orange County, set amid canyons and wetlands. Courtesy of 'brianyoon'
11 of 22
Coyote Springs Golf Club - mountains
Considered one of Jack Nicklaus' finest desert creations, Coyote Springs Golf Club sits on the outskirts of Las Vegas. Courtesy of 'hacksalot03'
12 of 22
Kona Country Club - cliffs
The 12th and 13th holes at Kona Country Club force a tee-off next to black lava-rock cliffs and the sea. Courtesy of 'screamingbeam6766'
13 of 22
Northstar California Golf Course - fairway
Play the pristine fairways of Northstar California Golf Course, a Robert Muir Graves design sure to challenge you with wavy bunkers and wooded sites. Courtesy of 'u000005532684'
14 of 22
Litibu Golf Course - hills
Litibu, located just outside the gates of Punta Mita in Mexico, is a links-style course containing 130 bunkers. Courtesy of 'QuantumGolfx'
15 of 22
Springdale Country Club - elevation
Springdale in Canton, N.C., has a front nine that takes you through elevations of 3,200 feet. Courtesy of 'stid14'
16 of 22
Farms Golf Club Dyersburg Course - ducks
With a lot of forced carries over lakes, it's no surprise a family of ducks visited one of our members at Farms Golf Club in Dyersburg, Tenn. Courtesy of 'romansoldier'
17 of 22
Chestnut Mountain Golf Club - trees
Tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Chestnut Mountain Golf Club emphasizes the unique elements of a true mountain golf experience during your round. Courtesy of 'u1224654'
18 of 22
Fyre Lake Golf Club - pond
The final hole at Fyre Lake Golf Club is a challenging par-4 that bends around the lake, contending the wind. Courtesy of 'thosteng'
19 of 22
Mellor and Townscliff Golf Club - green
Mellor and Townscliffe Golf Club is regarded as the best-kept course in the area with stunning views over Manchester in the English countryside. Courtesy of 'wheelsupputtsdown'
20 of 22
Raspberry Falls Golf and Hunt Club - flag
Raspberry Falls Golf and Hunt Club is one of the most popular public courses in the Washington D.C. area. Courtesy of 'u314159624775'
21 of 22
Shingle Creek Golf Club - rainbow
A rainbow looms in the distance at Shingle Creek Golf Club, one of the hardest tests of golf in Orlando. Courtesy of 'curtisbwell'
22 Images
June 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Rounds are coming in hot for the start of summer.
As summer officially begins, one thing is for sure - bunkers, lakes, and high elevations are always welcome on a golf course. Whether you're playing golf through the mountains of Springdale Country Club, carrying over the water at Dos Lagos, or navigating more than 100 sand traps at Litibu Golf Course, you haven't forgotten how to nail the perfect shot, both behind the camera and with your clubs!
With the season heating up, we expect even more reviews from all ends of the world to come from your summer golf getaways. We hope the warm weather encourages you to travel to courses you've yet to play, and gather with friends and family for some exciting rounds.
-
Play Denver's urban parkland-style course in the heart of the city at City Park Golf Course. Courtesy of 'DiamondAces'
-
Designed by Robin Nelson, The Dragon Course at Nakoma Resort is a true championship mountain course with slopes to challenge golfers of all levels. Courtesy of 'PaulMarr'
-
Axe Cliff Golf Club sits on the Jurassic Coastline in the UK and offers a par-3 final hole that is considered one of the best par-3's in the country. Courtesy of 'cshaw974'
-
Bunkers are nearly unavoidable at Siena Golf Club, which boasts nearly 100 traps spread throughout the course. Courtesy of 'Sportdad1'
-
Check out this gorgeous sunset close-up before a putt at Riverside Golf Club. Courtesy of 'Masematt'
-
Challenge yourself with some unique donut bunkers at the newly restored Mt. Prospect Golf Club in Illinois. Courtesy of 'jcedmonds'
-
You might get dizzy looking down as you tee off from rolling hills and mountainous elevations at Gatlinburg Golf Course in Tennessee. Courtesy of 'u7798969'
-
Flourissant Golf Club is a well-kept course in Missouri. Courtesy of 'xianjingwong'
-
One of our members sets up his shot over one of Dos Lagos Golf Course's vast lakes; it's no surprise, Dos Lagos translates to 'two lakes' in Spanish. Courtesy of 'Brianedass'
-
Prairie View Golf Club of Byron, Ill. offers a bentgrass layout stretching more than 7,000 yards. Courtesy of 'chadbury'
-
Designed by Jim Lipe, Strawberry Farms Golf Club is one of the finest golf experiences in Orange County, set amid canyons and wetlands. Courtesy of 'brianyoon'
-
Considered one of Jack Nicklaus' finest desert creations, Coyote Springs Golf Club sits on the outskirts of Las Vegas. Courtesy of 'hacksalot03'
-
The 12th and 13th holes at Kona Country Club force a tee-off next to black lava-rock cliffs and the sea. Courtesy of 'screamingbeam6766'
-
Play the pristine fairways of Northstar California Golf Course, a Robert Muir Graves design sure to challenge you with wavy bunkers and wooded sites. Courtesy of 'u000005532684'
-
Litibu, located just outside the gates of Punta Mita in Mexico, is a links-style course containing 130 bunkers. Courtesy of 'QuantumGolfx'
-
Springdale in Canton, N.C., has a front nine that takes you through elevations of 3,200 feet. Courtesy of 'stid14'
-
With a lot of forced carries over lakes, it's no surprise a family of ducks visited one of our members at Farms Golf Club in Dyersburg, Tenn. Courtesy of 'romansoldier'
-
Tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Chestnut Mountain Golf Club emphasizes the unique elements of a true mountain golf experience during your round. Courtesy of 'u1224654'
-
The final hole at Fyre Lake Golf Club is a challenging par-4 that bends around the lake, contending the wind. Courtesy of 'thosteng'
-
Mellor and Townscliffe Golf Club is regarded as the best-kept course in the area with stunning views over Manchester in the English countryside. Courtesy of 'wheelsupputtsdown'
-
Raspberry Falls Golf and Hunt Club is one of the most popular public courses in the Washington D.C. area. Courtesy of 'u314159624775'
-
A rainbow looms in the distance at Shingle Creek Golf Club, one of the hardest tests of golf in Orlando. Courtesy of 'curtisbwell'
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. A recent graduate of Florida State University, she studied film and media production. Katie is a New Jersey native who spent her summers working at a public golf course, learning the ins and outs of the game. While she loves sports, minigolf is more her speed than a full 18 holes.
Latest Popular Content
33 Min Read
May 15, 2023
Long before TopGolf became popular, golfers who wanted to play after dark had to search for golf courses lit by floodlights for night-time play. We've found 65 such facilities in 23 states. Here's a convenient guide to help you get your golf fix at night.
1 Min Read
May 15, 2023
Here's where the R&A's flagship event for the best women golfers will be held in the coming years.
2 Min Read
May 15, 2023
These prestigious golf courses will prepare to host the United State's Golf Association's top championship for women.
1 Min Read
May 15, 2023
Here's where the PGA of America's flagship event for the best women golfers will be held in the coming years.
Carved by time between some of the oldest and newest mountain ranges in North America lies La Quinta Resort & PGA WEST, a world famous golf resort just minutes from Palm Springs and Palm Desert, California. Challenge your game on 90 holes of championship golf designed by three golf legends.
3 Min Read
April 12, 2023
Are you good enough - or foolish enough - to attempt golf's longest par 3s from the tips?
2 Min Read
April 24, 2023
The PGA Professional Championship is being hosted April 30-May 3 by Twin Warriors and Santa Ana, two nice resort courses in New Mexico.