June 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

As summer officially begins, one thing is for sure - bunkers, lakes, and high elevations are always welcome on a golf course. Whether you're playing golf through the mountains of Springdale Country Club, carrying over the water at Dos Lagos, or navigating more than 100 sand traps at Litibu Golf Course, you haven't forgotten how to nail the perfect shot, both behind the camera and with your clubs!

With the season heating up, we expect even more reviews from all ends of the world to come from your summer golf getaways. We hope the warm weather encourages you to travel to courses you've yet to play, and gather with friends and family for some exciting rounds.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!