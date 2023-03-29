March 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
March was a busy month for the PGA TOUR pros and our GolfPass members. You watched the excitement of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The PLAYERS, Valspar Championship and Valero Texas Open while you collectively submitted more than 20,000 reviews of courses all over the world. What a start to the pre-spring season!
Golfers captured rollings hills, green fairways, full trees and clear skies in photos from Florida and Nevada to North Carolina and Hawaii and even abroad in the United Kingdom. Spring golf proves that you don't always have to seek out a tropical oceanfront course to get a good round in. It can be right in your backyard.
With The Masters next week and even warmer weather on the horizon, we hope it inspires you to play even more golf. Augusta is, after all, the official start of golf season for many of us.
Elevation changes are surely a challenge at Church Stretton Golf Club. It's one of the highest courses in England. Courtesy of 'u314163540898'
The 9-hole Cruiser Course at Navy Golf Seal Beach is ideal for a leisurely round accompanied by a multi-million-dollar clubhouse. Courtesy of 'erniejuarez'
Situated next to the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, golfers can expect lots of airplane traffic overhead at Rolling Hills Golf Course, which is aptly named for its subtle elevation changes. Courtesy of 'QuantumGolfx'
Sewailo Golf Club, meaning "flower land," is one of Tucson's best layouts. It is owned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and features an island green on the third hole reminiscent of the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass. Courtesy of 'u000005499574'
Tierra Rejada Golf Club is a par 72 designed by Robert E. Cupp in the foothills of eastern Ventura County in California. Courtesy of 'Andre1879710'
Face the challenge of Oak Quarry's signature downhill par-3 called the "Spinel Slide" back-dropped by a sheer white rock formation. Courtesy of 'u000003271885'
Tenby Golf Club is where you'll find a links course at its most natural. It's the oldest golf club in Wales. Courtesy of 'apk101'
Play between the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains at Maggie Valley Club, a stay-and-play track in North Carolina. Courtesy of 'u000004637188'
The 15th hole at Mauna Lani Resort's South Course is one of the most photographed over-the-water golf holes in the world. Courtesy of 'u000005365056'
Hidden Valley Golf Club is a favorite in Southern California, catering to golfers of every skill level with a picturesque setting. Courtesy of 'u4292118'
Sequoyah National Golf Club is a public mountain golf experience designed by Robert Trent Jones II in Whittier, N.C. Courtesy of 'jdad777'
The mature oak-lined fairways of Harbor Hills Country Club make you forget you're in Florida during your round. Courtesy of 'ChrisW5226'
LakeRidge Golf Course is one of the oldest in Reno and features a big-drop 15th hole with an island green. Courtesy of 'u560848740'
One of our members tees up his shot at Redhawk Golf Club, a California public course known for its flora. Courtesy of 'joey1872'
Aptly named, Studley Wood Golf Club makes full use of its trees in the layout and boasts immaculate greens year-round. Courtesy of 'shannon0823'
The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco is a uniquely challenging par-72 layout situated on a two-mile peninsula with nine oceanside holes. Courtesy of 'u000003351677'
Arrowsmith Golf & Country Club is a challenging executive course in British Columbia and one of the most popular in the area. Courtesy of 'tagoodle'
Princeville Makai Golf Club is a Robert Trent Jones Jr. design that features newly introduced Paspalum turf grass to all fairways for a spectacular playing surface. Courtesy of 'u868407234'