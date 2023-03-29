March 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Church Stretton Golf Club - hills
0 of 18
Church Stretton Golf Club - hills
Elevation changes are surely a challenge at Church Stretton Golf Club. It's one of the highest courses in England. Courtesy of 'u314163540898'
Navy Golf Seal 9 Hole Course - mountains
1 of 18
Navy Golf Seal 9 Hole Course - mountains
The 9-hole Cruiser Course at Navy Golf Seal Beach is ideal for a leisurely round accompanied by a multi-million-dollar clubhouse. Courtesy of 'erniejuarez'
Rolling Hills Golf Course - sky
2 of 18
Rolling Hills Golf Course - sky
Situated next to the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, golfers can expect lots of airplane traffic overhead at Rolling Hills Golf Course, which is aptly named for its subtle elevation changes. Courtesy of 'QuantumGolfx'
Sewailo Golf Club - greens
3 of 18
Sewailo Golf Club - greens
Sewailo Golf Club, meaning "flower land," is one of Tucson's best layouts. It is owned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and features an island green on the third hole reminiscent of the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass. Courtesy of 'u000005499574'
Tierra Rejada Golf Club - pond
4 of 18
Tierra Rejada Golf Club - pond
Tierra Rejada Golf Club is a par 72 designed by Robert E. Cupp in the foothills of eastern Ventura County in California. Courtesy of 'Andre1879710'
Oak Quarry Golf Club - cliff
5 of 18
Oak Quarry Golf Club - cliff
Face the challenge of Oak Quarry's signature downhill par-3 called the "Spinel Slide" back-dropped by a sheer white rock formation. Courtesy of 'u000003271885'
Tenby Golf Club - flag
6 of 18
Tenby Golf Club - flag
Tenby Golf Club is where you'll find a links course at its most natural. It's the oldest golf club in Wales. Courtesy of 'apk101'
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club - cart path
7 of 18
Maggie Valley Resort & Country Club - cart path
Play between the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains at Maggie Valley Club, a stay-and-play track in North Carolina. Courtesy of 'u000004637188'
Mauna Lani Resort South Course - ocean
8 of 18
Mauna Lani Resort South Course - ocean
The 15th hole at Mauna Lani Resort's South Course is one of the most photographed over-the-water golf holes in the world. Courtesy of 'u000005365056'
Hidden Valley Golf Club - overview
9 of 18
Hidden Valley Golf Club - overview
Hidden Valley Golf Club is a favorite in Southern California, catering to golfers of every skill level with a picturesque setting. Courtesy of 'u4292118'
Sequoyah National Golf Club - greens
10 of 18
Sequoyah National Golf Club - greens
Sequoyah National Golf Club is a public mountain golf experience designed by Robert Trent Jones II in Whittier, N.C. Courtesy of 'jdad777'
Harbor Hills Country Club - hills
11 of 18
Harbor Hills Country Club - hills
The mature oak-lined fairways of Harbor Hills Country Club make you forget you're in Florida during your round. Courtesy of 'ChrisW5226'
LakeRidge Golf Course - lake
12 of 18
LakeRidge Golf Course - lake
LakeRidge Golf Course is one of the oldest in Reno and features a big-drop 15th hole with an island green. Courtesy of 'u560848740'
RedHawk Golf Club - tee
13 of 18
RedHawk Golf Club - tee
One of our members tees up his shot at Redhawk Golf Club, a California public course known for its flora. Courtesy of 'joey1872'
Studley Wood Golf Club - sky
14 of 18
Studley Wood Golf Club - sky
Aptly named, Studley Wood Golf Club makes full use of its trees in the layout and boasts immaculate greens year-round. Courtesy of 'shannon0823'
Vidanta Puerto Penasco - flag
15 of 18
Vidanta Puerto Penasco - flag
The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco is a uniquely challenging par-72 layout situated on a two-mile peninsula with nine oceanside holes. Courtesy of 'u000003351677'
Arrowsmith Golf & Country Club - trees
16 of 18
Arrowsmith Golf & Country Club - trees
Arrowsmith Golf & Country Club is a challenging executive course in British Columbia and one of the most popular in the area. Courtesy of 'tagoodle'
Princeville Makai Golf Club - rainbow
17 of 18
Princeville Makai Golf Club - rainbow
Princeville Makai Golf Club is a Robert Trent Jones Jr. design that features newly introduced Paspalum turf grass to all fairways for a spectacular playing surface. Courtesy of 'u868407234'
18 Images

March 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Luck was on your side this month for beautiful early spring rounds.
Katie Gallagher - head shot

Share

March was a busy month for the PGA TOUR pros and our GolfPass members. You watched the excitement of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The PLAYERS, Valspar Championship and Valero Texas Open while you collectively submitted more than 20,000 reviews of courses all over the world. What a start to the pre-spring season!

Golfers captured rollings hills, green fairways, full trees and clear skies in photos from Florida and Nevada to North Carolina and Hawaii and even abroad in the United Kingdom. Spring golf proves that you don't always have to seek out a tropical oceanfront course to get a good round in. It can be right in your backyard.

With The Masters next week and even warmer weather on the horizon, we hope it inspires you to play even more golf. Augusta is, after all, the official start of golf season for many of us.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!

Roundups
Katie Gallagher - head shot
Katie Gallagher
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. A recent graduate of Florida State University, she studied film and media production. Katie is a New Jersey native who spent her summers working at a public golf course, learning the ins and outs of the game. While she loves sports, minigolf is more her speed than a full 18 holes.
