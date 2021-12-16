GolfPass 2021 Photos of the Year
By every measurement, golf is having a moment.
It's time to look back and celebrate it. This year, GolfPass set a record with more than 300,000 reviews from our community. Better yet, you sent us more high-quality photos than ever before. You inspired us with the courses you played and the scenes you captured.
Taking good pictures is easier than ever with the high-tech cameras on smart phones. But it still takes a good eye and some hustle to be in the right place at the right time to capture that magic moment. We appreciate your effort.
Our favorite reviewer photos from 2021 run the gamut of things that beautify golf courses ... flowers, sunsets, forests, snowstorms, lighthouses, alligators, drone shots and more. Enjoy the show and a special thanks to all of you who submitted a great course review in 2021.
It's easy to submit your own favorite images in a course review at GolfPass. Get started right here.
Minor Hills is in major bloom with yellow flowers. Courtesy of user 'eric321'
Just a man, his golf ball and a gallery of trees at Ocean Resorts Golf Club in Maryland. Courtesy of user 'gc922303155'
Marple Golf Club lights up during a stunning sunset. Courtesy of user 'JamesTilley7'
The ninth hole of the Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry in Scotland heads toward the famous lighthouse. Courtesy of user 'u314160267384'
Oak Bay features some dynamic holes in a rugged setting in Canada. Courtesy of user 'u314161722955'
The Castle Course at St. Andrews Links overlooks the historic town. Courtesy of user 'u314160267384'
An unfortunate golfer finds his ball up a tree at the Smyrna Golf Club in Tennessee. Courtesy of user 'u206706511'
Eagle Glen features plenty of views of SoCal. Courtesy of user 'JOHUNG'
If you're going to play Pebble Beach Golf Links, you might as well do it in style. Courtesy of user 'janmar49'
A view from the first tee at Crystal Downs, Michigan's No. 1 course. Courtesy of 'noahjurik', Michigan Advisor
The Club at Black Rock, an exclusive private club in Idaho, is one of golf's most beautiful courses. Courtesy of user 'Snaphook417', Missouri Local Advisor
A golfer putts on the Priory Course at the Breadsall Priory Golf & Country Club in England. Courtesy of user 't291504664'
A lighthouse is visible from Sankaty Head. Courtesy of user 'u687344414'
A double rainbow shines at Pilgrims Run in Michigan. Courtesy of user 'u114721692'
Only Canadians would be brave enough to play in a snow storm at Otter Creek Golf Club in Ontario. Courtesy of user 'Robert6268329'
An alligator enjoys the sun on Streamsong Blue. Courtesy of user 'QuantumGolfx'