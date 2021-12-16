GolfPass 2021 Photos of the Year

By every measurement, golf is having a moment.

It's time to look back and celebrate it. This year, GolfPass set a record with more than 300,000 reviews from our community. Better yet, you sent us more high-quality photos than ever before. You inspired us with the courses you played and the scenes you captured.

Taking good pictures is easier than ever with the high-tech cameras on smart phones. But it still takes a good eye and some hustle to be in the right place at the right time to capture that magic moment. We appreciate your effort.

Our favorite reviewer photos from 2021 run the gamut of things that beautify golf courses ... flowers, sunsets, forests, snowstorms, lighthouses, alligators, drone shots and more. Enjoy the show and a special thanks to all of you who submitted a great course review in 2021.

It's easy to submit your own favorite images in a course review at GolfPass. Get started right here.

