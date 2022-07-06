Celebrity golf's American Century Championship goes next-level in Lake Tahoe
There are lots of reasons to tune in to this weekend's 33rd American Century Championship.
The three-day charity tournament from July 8-10 has become the major championship of celebrity golf, where a who's-who of famous people who love the game duke it out at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of South Lake Tahoe. If watching the golf isn't your priority, tune in for the scenery. This is one of the most beautiful golf courses on earth with the lake framed by the High Sierras.
Or drop by for the celebrity sightings. This year's field is arguably the strongest ever top to bottom. There are stud athletes (Stephen, Dell and Seth Curry; Patrick Mahomes, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley and defending champion Vinny Del Negro); talented singers (Justin Timberlake, Nick Jonas and Jake Owen), fun actors (Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live and WWE Superstar The Miz) and even a major champion in World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam. WWE wrestlers are actors, right? You didn't hear that from us.
All told, the 87-person field collectively represents 17 Hall of Famers, 13 Most Valuable Player awards, multiple Cy Young and Player of the Year Awards, as well as several Grammy and Emmy Award winners.
Since the tournament’s inception in 1980, the American Century Championship has donated more than $6 million to charity and non-profits. The event features a $600,000 purse, with $125,000 going to the winner, with many of the players donating their winnings to charities and non-profits.
We've dug up some of the best photos captured in recent years to pique your interest. Take a look:
American Century Championship Tournament TV Schedule
Friday, July 8 Peacock, NBC Sports Digital 4-6 p.m. ET
Friday, July 8 GOLF Channel 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET (replay)
Saturday, July 9 NBC, Peacock 2:30-6 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 10 NBC, Peacock 2:30-6 p.m. ET
Yes, Michael Jordan played in the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe back in the day in 2007. Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Ray Romano tees off in the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe in 2007. Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Steph Curry poses with fans for a selfie on the beach at the 17th hole during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe in 2019. Jonathan Devich/Getty Images
The pandemic kept fans from lining the beach along Edgewood Tahoe for the 2020 American Century Championship, but a few spectators did stay isolated on their boats on Lake Tahoe. Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Charles Barkley has been a fan favorite at the American Century Championship for decades. Jonathan Devich/Getty Images
Bode Miller watches his shot during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in 2006. Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Jim McMahon plays barefoot in the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe in 2007. Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Donald Trump played in the 2006 American Century Championship. Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Alfonso Ribeiro takes time off from the doing "The Carlton Dance" to play golf at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe in 2019. Jonathan Devich/Getty Images
Nobody looks cooler than Justin Timberlake (photo from 2019) during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe. Jonathan Devich/Getty Images
Tony Romo is a threat whenever he enters the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe. Jonathan Devich/Getty Images
American flags fly as Mike Modano hits the ball on no. 17 at Edgewood Tahoe during the 2019 American Century Championship. Jonathan Devich/Getty Images
Actor Jack Wagner has been a staple of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe. Christian Petersen/Getty Images
NFL athletes Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs react to a tee shot on the 17th hole during the 2020 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe. Christian Petersen/Getty Images