Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club: Austin's newest golf playground

Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 16
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 16
The 16th hole showcases the most prominent water hazard at Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - tee markers
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - tee markers
Even the tee markers at Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club have attitude. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - comfort station wheel
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - comfort station wheel
Spinning the wheel of fortune for drinks is one of the many fun aspects of the comfort stations at Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 6
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 6
It's an easy carry over this rock feature on the par-3 sixth hole of Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - clubhouse
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - clubhouse
The stylish clubhouse of Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club is visible from the 16th green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - drink stand
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - drink stand
The putting green offers drink holders at Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - clubhouse
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - clubhouse
All the garage doors open to bring the outside in for Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club clubhouse. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - comfort station interior
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - comfort station interior
The first comfort station at Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club features a bar outside and an emporium of drinks, candies and snacks on the inside. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - comfort station games
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - comfort station games
Golfers who want a break from bogeys can stop at a Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club comfort station to watch the game or play table shuffleboard. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - ping pong table
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - ping pong table
Ping Pong anyone? Wack a few at a comfort station while playing Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - setting
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - setting
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club serves up a serene setting outside Austin. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - Discovery Land Co. properties
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - Discovery Land Co. properties
This sign at Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club points golfers in the direction of other Discovery Land Co. properties. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - cornhole
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - cornhole
Golfers can stop at the final comfort station at Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club to play corn hole and enjoy BBQ. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - comfort station
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - comfort station
If you're not eating and drinking at Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club, you're not doing it right. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 17
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 17
The par-3 17th hole at Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club plays over water. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 1
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 1
The first hole starts gently at Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - golfer
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - golfer
Bring your best swing to score well at Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - greens
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - greens
The greens are pure at Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 18
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club - hole 18
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club ends on a 443-yard par 4. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club: Austin's newest golf playground

Austin's a hub of innovation, and the perfect place to launch Driftwood, which feels like the country club of the future.

DRIFTWOOD, Texas - I have seen the future of country club golf.

It involves pool tables, cornhole, ping pong, table shuffleboard and comfort stations. Who cares what you shoot on the course when you're having more fun at the comfort stations?

The Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club, which debuted in 2022, is the latest high-end golf real-estate development by the Discovery Land Co. This new 800-acre golf retreat of vineyards and future homes 25 miles southwest of Austin feels more like a social club than your father's country club. There's music everywhere and plenty of places to hang. Forgive me if I took more photos of the two comfort stations than I did the 7,200-yard golf course. While the Tom Fazio design is gorgeous and fun, it's the comfort stations that truly stand out.

Fazio, who is essentially the in-house architect of Discovery Land, cranks up the challenge on his routing when the Texas winds come calling. Thankfully there's always a safe side to avoid that water hazard or rocky pit if necessary. There's also enough elevation change to remind golfers they're on the doorstep of the Texas Hill Country.

The only bummer? It's a blessing and a curse that Driftwood is mere minutes from The Salt Lick BBQ, one of Austin's legendary hangouts. Golfers must choose wisely - loading up on food, snacks and drinks from the Driftwood comfort stations or hold out for the grub at Salt Lick. These are first-world problems of the highest order.

Residents will eventually have access to all the amenities to treat their families or clients right: an activity barn for arts, crafts, basketball and bowling; pickle ball and tennis courts; a pool complex home to a lazy river, splash pad and Flowrider; a stocked pond for fish camp and kayaking; five miles of trails for hiking and biking; a luxury spa with a lap pool, a two-story fitness center and a recreation concierge to set up guided outdoor pursuits.

Perhaps the coolest amenity isn't even on property: Driftwood Downtown provides members three distinct levels of entertainment in the heart of Austin, featuring a Mezzanine that mimics the hangout vibe of the golf course's comfort stations, a Tap Room with a golf simulator, pool table and live music; and a private rooftop for the chance to enjoy evening cocktails overlooking the city lights.

Homes will range in size from custom builds to five-bedroom villas, four-bedroom cabins or bungalows. For current listings of lots for sale or homes currently available, visit the club website.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
