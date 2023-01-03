Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club: Austin's newest golf playground

DRIFTWOOD, Texas - I have seen the future of country club golf.

It involves pool tables, cornhole, ping pong, table shuffleboard and comfort stations. Who cares what you shoot on the course when you're having more fun at the comfort stations?

The Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club, which debuted in 2022, is the latest high-end golf real-estate development by the Discovery Land Co. This new 800-acre golf retreat of vineyards and future homes 25 miles southwest of Austin feels more like a social club than your father's country club. There's music everywhere and plenty of places to hang. Forgive me if I took more photos of the two comfort stations than I did the 7,200-yard golf course. While the Tom Fazio design is gorgeous and fun, it's the comfort stations that truly stand out.

Fazio, who is essentially the in-house architect of Discovery Land, cranks up the challenge on his routing when the Texas winds come calling. Thankfully there's always a safe side to avoid that water hazard or rocky pit if necessary. There's also enough elevation change to remind golfers they're on the doorstep of the Texas Hill Country.

The only bummer? It's a blessing and a curse that Driftwood is mere minutes from The Salt Lick BBQ, one of Austin's legendary hangouts. Golfers must choose wisely - loading up on food, snacks and drinks from the Driftwood comfort stations or hold out for the grub at Salt Lick. These are first-world problems of the highest order.

Residents will eventually have access to all the amenities to treat their families or clients right: an activity barn for arts, crafts, basketball and bowling; pickle ball and tennis courts; a pool complex home to a lazy river, splash pad and Flowrider; a stocked pond for fish camp and kayaking; five miles of trails for hiking and biking; a luxury spa with a lap pool, a two-story fitness center and a recreation concierge to set up guided outdoor pursuits.

Perhaps the coolest amenity isn't even on property: Driftwood Downtown provides members three distinct levels of entertainment in the heart of Austin, featuring a Mezzanine that mimics the hangout vibe of the golf course's comfort stations, a Tap Room with a golf simulator, pool table and live music; and a private rooftop for the chance to enjoy evening cocktails overlooking the city lights.

Homes will range in size from custom builds to five-bedroom villas, four-bedroom cabins or bungalows. For current listings of lots for sale or homes currently available, visit the club website.