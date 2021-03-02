February 2021: Photos of the Month

Kudos are in order if your pictures made the cut for our 'Photos of the Month' in February.

Not only were you lucky enough to be playing golf during what was a brutal month of winter storms, but you captured some nice shots. February might be the toughest month to take high-quality photos of a golf course. Many of the courses are in a state of transition. Their grass is brown. The trees are barren with no leaves. Skies tend to be gray. When the sun is shining, days are still shorter. Spectacular sunsets and the shadows in the "golden hour" are harder to find.

There are exceptions, however. The glamorous warm locales - Hawaii, California, Mexico, the Caribbean, Arizona - are in prime time. Palm trees never lose their fronds.

March should bring warmer, sunnier weather. Keep those photos and reviews coming. If you're stuck up north in the snow, maybe these photos will inspire you of better days ahead. Spring is right around the corner. The Masters is a month away. Submit your next course review today!

