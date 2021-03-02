February 2021: Photos of the Month

Grande Vista - views
Grande Vista is a nine-hole resort course in Orlando. Courtesy of user 'JimmieJ'
Indian Wells Celebrity Course - flowers
Flowers bloom in the California desert on the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells. Courtesy of user 'RGE7AD635C30124F09A'
Green Spring - snowy mountains
Snow-covered mountains surround Green Spring Golf Course in Utah. Courtesy of user 'brittped'
Kona Country Club - wild goats
Goats roam the Kona Country Club on Hawaii Island. Courtesy of user 'kevinroberts21'
Hapuna - views
You can't beat the panoramic ocean views on Hapuna of Hawaii Island. Courtesy of user 'jlatousek'
Waikoloa Beach - views
The Beach Course at Waikoloa Resort is one of several courses on the Big Island that visits the shoreline. Courtesy of user 'robgonzo'
Arundel Hills Country Club - views
Arundel Hills Country Club offers a fun test in Queensland, Australia. Courtesy of user 'u314160031774'
Bears Best Las Vegas - views
A golfer hits an approach shot at the beautiful Bears Best Las Vegas. Courtesy of user 'u314160950462'
Bent Tree - bird
A cool looking bird walks around Bent Tree Golf Club in Florida. Courtesy of user 'u314161117164'
Chimera - par 3
Chimera winds through a housing development in Henderson, Nev. Courtesy of user '2pSTuNkLcGkXOhqcyEjL'
Valley at Marriott Desert Springs Resort - views
The Valley Course is one of two fine designs at Marriott Desert Springs Resort in the Coachella Valley. Courtesy of user 'actionrestore1'
Bear Creek Executive Course - smiling boy
A user took his 6-year-old son to play Bear Creek Golf Complex's Cub Course. The boy's favorite part, according to the review? The chicken nuggets. Courtesy of user 'u314160189011'
Montebello Country Club - views
Montebello Country Club is a muni in Los Angeles County. Courtesy of 'u899380004'
Scottsdale Silverado - views
Scottsdale Silverado is a 6,300-yard, par-70 public course in the Valley of the Sun.
Courtesy of user 'u314161203138'
Springfield Golf Resort - views
Springfield Golf Resort shows off its green against the overseeded fairway. Courtesy of user 'FormerHacker81'
Yocha Dehe - hole 1 views
The elevated first tee at Yocha Dehe always grabs your attention. Courtesy of user 'gax1joke'

February 2021: Photos of the Month

Winter storms crashed the golf party for many, but sunny places still enjoyed their usual February spotlight.
By Staff
March 2, 2021

Kudos are in order if your pictures made the cut for our 'Photos of the Month' in February.

Not only were you lucky enough to be playing golf during what was a brutal month of winter storms, but you captured some nice shots. February might be the toughest month to take high-quality photos of a golf course. Many of the courses are in a state of transition. Their grass is brown. The trees are barren with no leaves. Skies tend to be gray. When the sun is shining, days are still shorter. Spectacular sunsets and the shadows in the "golden hour" are harder to find.

There are exceptions, however. The glamorous warm locales - Hawaii, California, Mexico, the Caribbean, Arizona - are in prime time. Palm trees never lose their fronds.

March should bring warmer, sunnier weather. Keep those photos and reviews coming. If you're stuck up north in the snow, maybe these photos will inspire you of better days ahead. Spring is right around the corner. The Masters is a month away. Submit your next course review today!

Staff
