February 2024: GolfPass Photos of the Month

This February, our members reached new heights capturing some gorgeous mountain shots during their rounds.

From California, to Hawaii, Nevada, and even Scotland, you played among dramatic elevation changes and rolling hills with stunning backdrops of mountain ridges. One of you even captured the Las Vegas city skyline at Highland Falls Golf Club. February made it very clear that golfers love to play fun and affordable rounds in scenic locales.

With an early spring on its way, we hope the warmer and sunnier weather will bring more beautiful rounds and great reviews and photos to share with us.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!