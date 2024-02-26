February 2024: GolfPass Photos of the Month

0 of 18
Soule Park Golf Course - sunset
Soule Park Golf Course is one of the nation's most highly-regarded municipal golf courses, with gorgeous views of the Topa Topa Mountains in Ojai Valley. Courtesy of 'BrewmasterGolf'
The Dunes at Maui Lani - member
One of our members stands next to the pin for a shot at The Dunes at Maui Lani in Kahului. Courtesy of 'LisaSetze'
The Carrick On Loch Lomond - mountain
The Carrick on Loch Lomond has hosted The Ladies Scottish Open, the PGA Cup, and the Europro Tour. Courtesy of 't2027793144'
UNC Finley Golf Club - bunker after renovation
The renovated UNC Finley Golf Club has been a hit with golfers. Courtesy of 'agmaghirang'
Wyncote Golf Club - greens
Wyncote Golf Club is recognized for being one of the finest golf courses in the country for its Heathlands style course designed by Brian Ault. Courtesy of 'DanGoodGK'
Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf Course - lake
The Wolf Course at Paiute Golf Resort is the longest course in Nevada, running for 7,604 total yards. Courtesy of 'LAncesears'
Quail Run Golf Club - trees
Houses and trees line the narrow fairways of Quail Run Golf Club, a favorite of visiting players looking for a fun, affordable, quicker-paced game. Courtesy of 'u000007332283'
Halifax Golf Club - hills
Halifax Golf Club boasts one of the finest moorland courses in the UK, designed by James Braid and Dr. Alister MacKenzie. Courtesy of 'JonathanDingwall'
Highland Falls Golf Club - city view
From the tee of the 14th hole at Highland Falls Golf Club, players can look down to the southeast and see the entire city. Courtesy of 'u6730329'
Llandrindod Wells Golf Course - overview
One of Wales' most loved golf courses, Llandrindod Wells offers a challenging test in one of the most scenic parts of the Principality. Courtesy of 'aroberts93'
Rams Hill Golf Club - mountains
The 18-hole Tom Fazio layout at Rams Hill delivers an unforgettable golfing experience. Courtesy of 'BoryCohn12'
The Course at Wente Vineyards - overview
There's surely nothing to "whine" about when playing the Greg Norman-designed Course at Wente Vineyards. Courtesy of 'u314161073440'
Whitsand Bay Golf Club - green
Enjoy stunning views of the Cornish Coast at Whitsand Bay Golf Club in the UK. Courtesy of 'ASFLnpo0vzD0Jmrxn1kD'
JW Marriott Desert Springs – Palm Course - water
The Palm Course at JW Marriott Desert Springs offers scenic but challenging water hazards and native pink flamingos. Courtesy of 'Mike7651290'
PGA West - Greg Norman Course - pond
PGA West's Greg Norman Course rests in a prehistoric ocean bed in the Coachella Valley. Courtesy of 'Tigerfan867'
Puakea Golf Course - mountain
Puakea is considered one of the most fun courses to play in Hawaii, riding up and down deep ravines. Courtesy of 'u000001363079'
The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Peñasco - flag
The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Peñasco has been called "one of the 20 best and most fascinating golf courses in the world." Courtesy of 'wesmart'
World Tour Golf Links - putting
Mel Graham's vision for World Tour Golf Links was to recreate 18 replicas of the world’s most elite, renowned and challenging golf holes from 15 different courses. Courtesy of 'cluadedurham'
February 2024: GolfPass Photos of the Month
This month showed love to the mountains.
This February, our members reached new heights capturing some gorgeous mountain shots during their rounds.
From California, to Hawaii, Nevada, and even Scotland, you played among dramatic elevation changes and rolling hills with stunning backdrops of mountain ridges. One of you even captured the Las Vegas city skyline at Highland Falls Golf Club. February made it very clear that golfers love to play fun and affordable rounds in scenic locales.
With an early spring on its way, we hope the warmer and sunnier weather will bring more beautiful rounds and great reviews and photos to share with us.
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Programming Specialist for GolfPass and Fandango. She studied film and media production at Florida State University.