June 2021: Photos of the Month

Trump Turnberry Resort - King Robert The Bruce Course - views
The King Robert The Bruce Course at Trump Turnberry overlooks Bass Rock and the famous lighthouse in Scotland. Courtesy of user 'u314160267384'
Oak Bay - views
Oak Bay features some dynamic holes in a rugged setting in Canada. Courtesy of user 'u314161722955'
St. Andrews Links Trust - Castle Course
The Castle Course at St. Andrews Links overlooks the historic town. Courtesy of user 'u314160267384'
Pole Creek - views
Pole Creek shows off the rugged terrain of Colorado. Courtesy of user 'need4speed17n'
Marple Golf Club - sunset
Marple Golf Club lights up during a stunning sunset. Courtesy of user 'JamesTilley7'
Old Brickyard - views
Old Brickyard is a 6,500-yard course in Texas. Courtesy of user 'rosrile'
Omni Mount Washington - Mount Washington Course - views
A grand Omni hotel stands in the background of the Mount Washington Course in New Hampshire. Courtesy of user 'AptlyLinked'
Portsea - views
Portsea is a favorite on Australia's Mornington Peninsula. Courtesy of Texas Local Advisor 'theglasseyegolfer'
Florence Golf Links - views
Florence Golf Links is a Rees Jones design in Oregon. Courtesy of user 'bigslick98075'
Links at Squaw Creek - views
The Links at Squaw Creek roams the Olympic Valley, site of the 1960 Winter Olympics. Courtesy of user 'u033037045'
Trestle Creek - views
Trestle Creek shows off the beauty of Alberta, Canada. Courtesy of user 'David1684852'
Trump Turnberry - Ailsa Course - views
The ninth hole of the Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry in Scotland heads toward the famous lighthouse. Courtesy of user 'u314160267384'
Ben Brown's Golf Course - views
Ben Brown's nine holes sit in a canyon near the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy of user 'brianjfellows'
Cold Spring - view
Cold Spring Country Club is a New England favorite in Massachusetts. Courtesy of user 'jamebond007'
Crescent Pointe - views
Crescent Pointe is one of the several public courses in Bluffton, S.C. Courtesy of user 'Tgra1100'
Dalmahoy Golf Club - views
Dalmahoy features two courses and a hotel in Scotland. Courtesy of user 'u314160267384'
Headfort Golf Club - views
Headford Golf Club is one of the premier parkland courses surrounding Dublin. Courtesy of user 'u1655255652'
Longhi's Driving Range - Hole In One
Luke, 10, shows off after his first hole in one at Longhi's, a 13-hole executive course in Massachussets. Courtesy of user '9IEwJeZYU6ORMB7EWm7H'
Marriott Hollins Hall - bridge
Marriott Hollins Hall offers a unique experience in England. Courtesy of user 'shaunutley36'
Jay Peak - views
Jay Peak features wonderful mountain scenery. Courtesy of user 'AptlyLinked'
Keswick Golf Club - views
Keswick Golf Club features a charming setting in England. Courtesy of user 'RNB68'
Kona Country Club - views
Kona Country Club recently underwent a renovation by John Sanford. Courtesy of user 'mattjamd'
Locust Hills - views
Locust Hills is a semiprivate club in West Virginia. Courtesy of user 'barnetr222'
Lowville Golf Club - views
The sun starts to dip at the Lowville Golf Club. Courtesy of user 'tomhumphries411'
Meadows Golf Club - yardage marker
A yardage marker from 250 yards out tells the hard truth at the Meadows Golf Club in Colorado. Courtesy of user 'mlusel'
June 2021: Photos of the Month
Golfers are sending us beautiful photos from the mountains to the islands.
With summer in full swing, and with many prominent golf destinations finally operational after pandemic shutdowns, golfers are sending us outstanding photos from around the globe.
Views of St. Andrews in Scotland. Vibrant sunsets in England. Backdrops of the famous Turnberry Lighthouse in Scotland. Soaring panoramic settings from the Colorado Rockies. It's a great time to be a golfer with so much energy and enthusiasm around the game.
Travel is still an issue for many - flights are expensive, rental cars are scarce and some borders are still closed - so now's the time to focus on playing all the best courses around you.
Keep those photos, and reviews, coming. Submit your next course review today!
