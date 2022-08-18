PHOTOS: All 18 holes at the brand-new Landmand Golf Club in Nebraska
The 1st hole at Landmand is an appropriate introduction: expansive, scenic and with a wild green. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
The first of several short par 4s at Landmand, the 2nd plays over a ridge and down to a meandering green. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
A dry creekbed-like feature with shoulders of extremely thick rough meanders down the fairway of Landmand's par-4 3rd hole. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
Landmand's boomerang-shaped 4th green is reachable from most tee boxes in favorable wind conditions. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
The par-3 5th green at Landmand is enormous, and looks much closer to the tee than it really is. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
After careening downhill off the tee, golfers are confronted with a heroic uphill shot if they want to reach the green at Landmand's par-5 6th hole in two. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
Landmand's 7th green ripples and drifts over tiers and mounds, making the short par 4 exciting and changeable from one day to the next. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
After encountering seven huge greens in a row, golfers will be shocked at the skinny, small par-3 8th green at Landmand. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
A huge centerline bunker winds its way toward the green at Landmand's par-4 9th. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
There are "Punchbowl" greens, and then there's the par-4 10th green at Landmand, which takes the concept to its extreme. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
After a semi-blind tee shot, the par-5 11th at Landmand exposes golfers to long views of much of the remainder of the golf course. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
Landmand's par-3 12th isn't terribly long, but the big bunkers fronting the green - and the tiny one protecting front hole locations - make it plenty scary. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
It has one of the narrowest fairways on the course, but Landmand's down-then-up par-4 13th still gives golfers plenty of space to play. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
Landmand's 14th, King Collins' version of the famous Redan par-3 concept, can stretch longer than 260 yards. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
The par-5 15th is the longest hole at Landmand (640 yards from the tips), and it has one of the most dynamic greens, with a small front plateau section and a huge depression in the middle-right. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
The long par-4 16th at Landmand is a test of golfers' powers of concentration. It's a long carry to the fairway over a deep depression. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
At more than three-quarters of an acre in size, Landmand's par-4 17th green is one of the largest in the world. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
An epic golf course deserves an epic finish, and the par-5 18th at Landmand delivers. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
Four cabins, their one-letter names spelling out F-A-R-M, are available for overnight guests at Landmand. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
Summer sunsets at Landmand are magical. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
The northeast-Nebraska semi-private layout marks the first 18-hole design effort by the popular King Collins architecture firm.
Tim Gavrich

Among avid traveling golfers, Landmand Golf Club is the most exciting new-course opening of 2022. Designed by the team of Tad King and Rob Collins, it brings adventurous golf to rural northeastern Nebraska, adding yet another eye-popping destination course to the Cornhusker State.

In addition to a gorgeous natural setting on hills that rise 200-plus feet above the surrounding square miles of corn and soybean fields, Landmand's main attraction is its wild, wonderful set of greens, which are some of the largest on any American golf course. Golfers' putters get a vigorous workout here, and with hole locations that can drastically change the difficulty of a given hole from one day to the next, Landmand is the type of course its 100 founding members and excited early visitors (guest tee times are sold out through the end of the season) will want to play repeatedly.

Architecture
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
