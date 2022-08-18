PHOTOS: All 18 holes at the brand-new Landmand Golf Club in Nebraska

Among avid traveling golfers, Landmand Golf Club is the most exciting new-course opening of 2022. Designed by the team of Tad King and Rob Collins, it brings adventurous golf to rural northeastern Nebraska, adding yet another eye-popping destination course to the Cornhusker State.

In addition to a gorgeous natural setting on hills that rise 200-plus feet above the surrounding square miles of corn and soybean fields, Landmand's main attraction is its wild, wonderful set of greens, which are some of the largest on any American golf course. Golfers' putters get a vigorous workout here, and with hole locations that can drastically change the difficulty of a given hole from one day to the next, Landmand is the type of course its 100 founding members and excited early visitors (guest tee times are sold out through the end of the season) will want to play repeatedly.