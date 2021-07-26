In photos: Japan's Best Golf Courses

Host of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan is one of the most established countries for golf in the world. It is second only to the United States when it comes to a supply of golf courses. That is especially impressive when you consider Japan's small geographic footprint. The English empire helped bring the sport to Japan at the turn of the 20th century. Kobe Golf Club is the country's first golf course and expanded to 18 holes in 1904.

There are many private golf courses around Tokyo and a few that provide public access. Tokyo Golf Club, established in the 1920s, is a venerable club, while resort golf can be found nearby at the Kawana Resort, whose Fuji course was been called the "Pebble Beach of Japan."

Kasumigaseki Country Club is the host of the 2020 Olympic Games. The 36-hole club is home to an East and West Course, and the East, while dating back to the 1920s, was updated in 2016 by Tom and Logan Fazio. Check out this tour of some of Japan's most reputable courses, which range form historic clubs in the city to out along the ocean or beneath Mt. Fuji.