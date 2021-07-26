In photos: Japan's Best Golf Courses

Sanyo Shimbun Ladies Cup - Round Two
TAMANO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 01: Golfers walk on the 18th hole during the second round of the Sanyo Shimbun Ladies Cup at Tojigaoka Marine Hills Golf Club on October 1, 2020 in Tamano, Okayama, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images) Ken Ishii/Getty Images
ICHIHARA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 18: A general view during the second round of the Castrol Ladies at the Fuji Ichihara Golf Club on November 18, 2020 in Ichihara, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images) Ken Ishii/Getty Images
A view of the third hole during a practice round at Kasumigaseki Country Club, the host course of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
The 5th hole at recently renovated Hirono Golf Club in June 2019. Mackenzie & Ebert, Ltd.
Hideki Matsuyama hits toward Mt. Fuji on the eighth hole on the final round of the 2016 Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters at the Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course. Sports Nippon/Getty Images
GOTEMBA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 04: The green on the 517 yard par 5, 18th hole on the Taiheiyo Club Gotemba course on November 04, 2004 in Gotemba, Japan. (Photo by David Alexander/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
KOBE, JAPAN - JUNE 11: Mamiko Higa of Japan hits her tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Ai Miyazato Suntory Ladies Open at Rokko Kokusai Golf Club on June 11, 2021 in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images) Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images
Kawana Hotel's Fuji Course is the most spectacular resort course you can play in Japan. Bradley S. Klein/GolfPass
Minami Katsu of Japan hits her second shot on the 18th hole at the Musashigaoka Golf Course, one of many courses in the country that have two greens on each hole ( a cool weather green and warm weather green). Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images
Tiger Woods' latest professionwl win occured at the 2019 ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. Ben Jared/PGA TOUR
Eriko Sonoda of Japan plays a tee shot during the second round of the Resorttrust Ladies at the Maple Point Golf Club in Yamanashi, Japan. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Bo-Mee Lee of South Korea hits her tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open at Elleair Golf Club Matsuyama in Matsuyama, Ehime, Japan. Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images
Saki Takeo of Japan hits her second shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Meiji Yasuda Life Ladies Yokohama Tire Golf Tournament at the Tosa Country Club in Konan, Kochi, Japan. Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images
A golfer hits a ball on the fairway at Koganei Country Club in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, April 28, 2012. Golf-membership prices soared in Japan during the 1980s bubble economy, then slumped as the country suffered through series of recessions the past two decades. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Due largely to hilly terrain, golf carts like these four-person models are commonplace in Japanese golf culture. Bradley S. Klein/Golf Advisor
Netted, urban driving ranges, often fashioned into severe terrain, are a staple of the golf scene in Japan. Bradley S. Klein/Golf Advisor
Two sets of greens, one for warm grass and the other cool, at Tokyo Golf Club. Bradley S. Klein/Golf Advisor
Kasumigaseki's East Course will host both the men's and women's Olympic competitions in 2021. Pictured is the par-3 10th.
Bradley S. Klein/GolfPass

The host of the 2020 Olympic Games has over 2,000 golf courses and a long history in golf.
Host of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan is one of the most established countries for golf in the world. It is second only to the United States when it comes to a supply of golf courses. That is especially impressive when you consider Japan's small geographic footprint. The English empire helped bring the sport to Japan at the turn of the 20th century. Kobe Golf Club is the country's first golf course and expanded to 18 holes in 1904.

There are many private golf courses around Tokyo and a few that provide public access. Tokyo Golf Club, established in the 1920s, is a venerable club, while resort golf can be found nearby at the Kawana Resort, whose Fuji course was been called the "Pebble Beach of Japan."

Kasumigaseki Country Club is the host of the 2020 Olympic Games. The 36-hole club is home to an East and West Course, and the East, while dating back to the 1920s, was updated in 2016 by Tom and Logan Fazio. Check out this tour of some of Japan's most reputable courses, which range form historic clubs in the city to out along the ocean or beneath Mt. Fuji.

All eyes on Japan
In the lad up to the 2020 Olympics and Skins Game featuring Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jason Day, the country's golf courses and culture remain impressive in spite of a recent downturn.
