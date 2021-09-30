September 2021 Photos of the Month

0 of 21
Club at Black Rock - waterfall
The Club at Black Rock, an exclusive private club in Idaho, is one of golf's most beautiful courses. Courtesy of user 'Snaphook417', Missouri Local Advisor
Alnmouth Village - views
Alnmouth Village is a scenic nine-holer in England. Courtesy of user 'WessJackson77'
Breadsall Priory Golf & Country Club - Priory Course - putting
A golfer putts on the Priory Course at the Breadsall Priory Golf & Country Club in England. Courtesy of user 't291504664'
Devil's Thumb - views
Devil's Thumb shows off the beauty of Colorado. Courtesy of user 'hacksalot03', California Local Advisor
Ballater - bunker stamp
A bunker stamp reminds players at the Ballater Golf Club in the United Kingdom to rake after their shots. Courtesy of user 'Auchterlonie'
Great Gorge at Mountain Creek Resort - views
Check out the view on Great Gorge at Mountain Creek Resort in New Jersey. Courtesy of user 'Joe4666223'
Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain - scenery
The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain is a scenic gem in West Virginia. Courtesy of user 'u314160813081'
Howley Hall - views
Howley Hall is a private Dr. Alister MacKenzie design in Leeds, England. Courtesy of user 'Willow2017'
Kibworth - sun
Kibworth is a well-kept private parkland course in the United Kingdom. Courtesy of user 't1496518051'
Limestone Springs - scenery
Limestone Springs is one of Alabama's best public courses not on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Courtesy of user 'u000007195193'
Mauna Kea - golfer on the third hole
The third tee at Mauna Kea is exhilarating and intimidating at the same time. Courtesy of user 'u314161667674'
Prairie Dunes - stairs
Prairie Dunes in Kansas is one of the Heartland's premier private courses. Courtesy of user 'GolferJake78', Iowa Local Advisor
Arrowhead Pointe At Lake Richard B. Russell - lake views
Arrowhead Pointe At Lake Richard B. Russell is one of the signature facilities of the Georgia State Parks system. Courtesy of user 'TacticalTater'
Sage View - scenery
Sage View gives off good vibes in Alberta, Canada. Courtesy of user 'David1684852', Alberta Local Advisor
Sapphire National - island green
Sapphire National features an island green in North Carolina. Courtesy of user 'u518559997'
Whirlpool - scenery
A beautiful portrait of the Whirlpool Golf Club in Canada. Courtesy of user 'u314160365248'
Bundoran - views
Bundoran is an underrated Irish links overlooking the water. Courtesy of user 'u314160804844'
Cape Cornwell Golf & Leisure Resort - views
What a view at the Cape Cornwell Golf & Leisure Resort in the United Kingdom. Courtesy of user 'StephenM123'
Killington - fall colors
The fall colors are just starting to pop at Killington in Vermont. Courtesy of user 'Dkline16'
Pound Ridge - pond and clubhouse
Pound Ridge is a tough Pete Dye course just outside New York City. Courtesy of user 'Joel3054231'
Kinghorn - views
Kinghorn Golf Club in Scotland is a short links known for its views. Courtesy of user 'barrym7373'
September 2021 Photos of the Month
This collection of photos sent in by reviewers might be the best we've ever seen.
For much of the country, it was a September to remember ... on the golf course.
If you were lucky enough to be outside of wildfire zones in the West or in the path of a hurricane along the Gulf and East Coasts, you probably had really nice golf weather to enjoy one last burst of summer-like tee times.
Several of our Local Advisors seemed to be on the prowl, reviewing exclusive private clubs in Idaho and Kansas. Other lucky golfers teed off at scenic locales in Hawaii, Georgia, Canada, Ireland, Scotland and beyond. We haven't seen a more impressive collection of photos from GolfPass reviewers since we started collecting them roughly two years ago. Keep it up!
Want to join in? Submit your next course review today!
