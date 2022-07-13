Your favorite photos and memories from The Old Course at St. Andrews
There are certain places in the world where people feel compelled to the point of obligation to take a photo. If you've gone to Paris and haven't got a pic of yourself with the Eiffel Tower in the background, did you really go? Such is the social baggage that has crept into the travel experience along with the rise of social media. It has the effect of cheapening what is supposed to be a momentous and inspiring occasion.
For golfers, however, St. Andrews is incorruptible. When you arrive at the first tee or, most popularly, on the Swilcan Bridge in front of the 18th tee, the act of setting up a photo op is not one of obligation but of love for the game and a desire to partake of a special shared experience that binds most golfers together.
It was June of 2008. I had just finished my freshman year in college and my father had arranged a house-swap with a couple who have a cottage in the nearby village of Crail for my parents' condo in South Carolina. We played The Old Course on an uncharacteristically calm day, save for a 10-minute squall that would have reminded us we were in Scotland if we hadn't been playing the long par-4 4th.
We played well and each had a back-nine highlight. On the par-3 11th, I managed to get up and down for par out of the famous Hill bunker left of the green, where on his first tussle with the course Bobby Jones took several futile swipes at the ball before walking off.
Later, we cut the fearsome 17th down to size. I made a relatively routine par, while Dad's approach shot curled around the Road bunker to within three feet of the cup for a birdie. We were so excited we forgot to pause on 18 for the usual photo. Until we rectify that, the photo of us from the first tee in front of the R&A clubhouse will have to do.
Recently, we asked GolfPass readers for their own favorite photos from The Old Course, and the response was wonderful. At a time when the sport of golf has never seemed more detached from the game of golf - the recreational and competitive outdoor activity millions of us love - the ancientness and permanence of St. Andrews has a way of bringing everything happily together.
"This moment [Oct 2018] reflects our joy moments after both of us got off the 1st tee @ St Andrews with drives down the middle, with my son, one of my most memorable life photos," writes Peter of this photo taken of him and his son Oliver. User-submitted photo
After queueing up at 1:30 am, reader Brian and his friend George were able to snag a 6:50 am tee time back in 2010. User-submitted photo
Carol and John lucked out in 2013, as the proprietor of the B&B where they had been staying was a caddie at St. Andrews and, hearing they'd been unsuccessful at getting on The Old Course via ballot, invited them out for a round with him and a fellow looper. User-submitted photo
"Do it while you can!" writes Miles (far right of photo). "Truly a humbling experience to stand on the Swilcan Bridge." User-submitted photo
Reader Butch was fortunate enough to play The Old Course this past April, as preparations were underway for the 150th Open Championship. User-submitted photo
Reader André walked around The Old Course on a Sunday back in 2012 and posed for a photo not with a golf club, but an umbrella. User-submitted photo
Reader barry enjoyed his time at The Old Course. User-submitted photo
Reader Bob, who hails from Canada, won a trip to St. Andrews in 1996 in a raffle for golfers who had made a hole-in-one at his club the previous season. User-submitted photo
"What a great trip," writes Les B. Great weather, too! User-submitted photo
Reader Les and his beloved enjoy a moment on the Swilcan Bridge. User-submitted photo
"We had the trip of a lifetime," writes Mitch. "Got to play with three great friends and we’ve been playing together in a golf league, with one of them for decades in the Washington, DC area." User-submitted photo
Reader Nick poses at the front-right of the photo with three other gentlemen, all named Fred. User-submitted photo
GolfPass reader Pepe raises an arm in triumph at the Swilcan Bridge. User-submitted photo
Reader Ralph got to play The Old Course in 2018 as part of an outing arranged by his home Southern California Golf Association. User-submitted photo
Good thing we took this photo on the first tee, because our 17th-hole heroics distracted us from taking the Swilcan Bridge shot at the end of the round. Whoops! Submitted by Larry Gavrich