Golf at the Kentucky Derby? The 7 courses to play near Churchill Downs

Why does the Kentucky Derby go hand-in-hand with golf? The big race is only two minutes, which gives attendees plenty of time for a round at one of the local courses.

The Kentucky Derby has brought horse racing fans across the world to Churchill Downs, the crown jewel of Louisville, Ky., for 148 years running.

Truth is, many Louisville natives, myself included, have never been to the Derby. Kentucky home-growns spend weekends and nights at the track year-round but when the big day comes, we step back and let visitors from all over get a taste of Churchill Downs. While I can’t put in writing what the Derby experience is like, I can tell you all the best golf courses to visit during your time away from the stables.

Lost within the craze of Derby horses are the lovely golf courses the Bluegrass State has to offer. Spread across the city of Louisville and right across the Ohio River are dozens of courses with their own charms and challenges.

Not every Derby-goer will gamble on the right horse, but you can bet on Kentucky being a great place to tee it up. Here's where to play, whether you're in town for the Derby or, really, any time.