Reviewing the best new fall fashions for female golfers

With more women playing golf than ever before, it's important that they feel comfortable and confident on the course in what they are wearing.

With fall on the horizon, here are seven clothing brands for women to consider when shopping for new golf apparel:

Southern Tide

Southern Tide is a Greenville, S.C.-based lifestyle apparel brand that boasts exceptional craftsmanship and classic design. Their fall collection was designed with versatility, so golfers can be comfortable no matter the temperatures outside. The color palette also seamlessly transitions out of summer with dusted down, softer tones. These pieces are perfect for a round of golf followed by activities with friends or family afterward.

Southern Tide Fall Collection

CALIA

CALIA sells female activewear that specifically sports a golf collection. Golf and Travel Correspondent Alexandra O'Laughlin is a part of the CALIA Collective as a brand ambassador. She shared that some of the clothes were designed for golfers and have features such as a spot for golf balls and scorecards in golf skirts. I loved the quality of the Soft Scuba 1/4 Zip Golf Sweatshirt as it is lightweight but also warm enough to wear on a chilly morning.

Fabletics

Fabletics has been gaining popularity quickly with their athleisure style apparel. The brand recently launched a women's golf collection with designs that are great on and off the course. Some of my favorites pieces from the collection are the Woven-Skirt with Built in Short, the Boxy Short Sleeve Polo and the Seamless Polo Tank. The different styles cater to different types of golfers. They have both traditional pieces and more modern styles, which I think is something that many will like about their golf collection.

Fabletics Women's Golf Collection

LOHLA SPORT

LOHLA SPORT is a premium ladies' golf lifestyle apparel line combining styles from American and European fashion. The brand incorporates the latest trends into the designs, while using quality fabrics. The fall collection called the "007 Collection" is inspired by the aesthetic of the Bond Girls. CEO Lisa O'Hurley shared that she wants women to feel "comfortable, confident, and happy" whenever they are wearing LOHLA SPORT.

LOHLA SPORT 007 Collection

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices offers recreational activewear that focuses on the idea to "Get the World Moving" and "Doing Things for Fun". It carries many staple pieces in its collections that can be worn on and off the green for increased flexibility.

Outdoor Voices Birdie Polo Dress

Lululemon

Lululemon is a Canadian-based athletic brand that has become very popular in the past few years. The company's stated purpose is to elevate human potential by helping people feel their best, and this comes into effect with its clothing. Lululemon recently released apparel specifically designed for golfers in mind with little touches such as pockets for golf balls, ball markers, and scorecards.

Lululemon Golf Apparel

A. PUTNAM

A.PUTNAM is a luxury resort-to-sport brand for women that honors the traditions of golf. It recently released the Nordic Neutrals Collection, which features simple styles that layer effortlessly to be ready for any activity. It offers effortlessly elegant looks that allow women to feel confident in their lives and rounds.