Reaction: Golfers sound off on why more Americans don’t walk

What's better - walking or riding while playing golf?

This debate will likely never go away. After publishing our latest story on 'Why don't more American golfers walk?', we received countless comments from golfers who wanted to chime in on this difficult subject.

Golfers who love to walk defend that it is the purest way to play golf, a great way to get some exercise and a money saver. Golfers who ride tended to defend their point of view by believing that it makes for faster pace of play, it's easier for transporting clubs and drinks, and it saves you from heat exhaustion when playing in warmer regions of the country.

Both opinions can be right at times, leaving no clear answer as to which is best for everyday golfers. It's very much a personal decision.

Here are some testimonials we wanted to share to continue the discussion. These comments were made either by GolfPass readers who commented on the original story or golfers on Twitter. For those who want to read the full conversations, click on the tweet or the story below.

Many golfers say that walking makes them feel more a part of the game.

"Yes, I’m a walking golfer & have been for 70+ years. I enjoy & prefer to carry my bag, as well. Walking provides the connection & positioning to play your best golf. To me this is golf!!!" -- Twitter user @rlmgrandpa

"I almost always walk. While in Scotland - right now - I carry my bag too. Walking is the best way to experience golf and feel the turf under one’s feet." -- Twitter user @dspin65

"Walking leads to a much more enjoyable round of golf, especially with friends in my opinion. However, if you aren’t breaking 90 I think you and everyone on the course is better off with you riding." -- Twitter user @RyderMcCool

Many golfers also touted the health benefits of walking.

"I committed to walking more rounds this year. So far, I have 16 walking rounds and am down 20 pounds. Scoring wise, my average is down 4.2 strokes. I still use a cart from time to time, but more prefer walking." -- Twitter User @Anthony_Durso

"I’m a 65 year old female golfer that walks a 6 mile course. I’ve been walking my course for the last 16 years carrying my bag as push carts were not allowed. My husband and I did it for exercise and to save money. A few years ago our club began to allow push carts for a fee then began to add an annual trail fee for unlimited trips around the course with your own push cart. A blessing for me as I retired and was now playing around 5-6 days a week. I bought an electronic, remote controlled cart then as my back could not take walking and carrying anymore. Walking is a great experience, good exercise and a money saver. The break even point is 40 rounds, I get in more than 100! Hope to continue into my 80s. For our club it was definitely a revenue generator to require driving carts when the only other option was to carry a 20lb golf bag for 4+ hours and 6 miles. But the trail fee gets them guaranteed revenue and now both management and members are happy." -- GolfPass user Dolores N.

Other golfers pointed to the weather playing a big factor in whether they decide to walk or ride.

"My course is not the hardest to walk, but living along the Gulf Coast, during the summer it is too hot to walk. I’ll walk about 8 months of the year. In the summer or if I have my 5yo daughter with me I will take a cart" -- Twitter user @ncristea1985

"Considering that it’s a 100 degrees everyday with 90% humidity (live in FL) I have an excuse not to walk." -- Twitter user @MikeGboca

"It’s sad. I try to walk 80% of my rounds at my Florida club in the Winter. I used to walk in the Summer but got heat stroke twice in the 95F with 80-90% humidity. When I host people in the Winter, few want to walk so I am 50/50 on those rounds. I absolutely love walking." -- Twitter user @SHistorians

Walkers don't like that some golf courses have built the cost of taking a cart into their green fees, a practice that discourages walking. Caddies can also be expensive.

"Shouldn't more courses allow walking? Let's start there. The golf management companies want the increased revenue from carts. It's one of the reasons." -- Twitter user @GolfNutSociety

"I love to walk, but it's often cost prohibitive when you add the cost of a caddie ($125) to the green fees of many courses." - GolfPass user John K.

"I especially hate the "members walk, public not allowed' dynamic at semi-private courses. Or the "must take a caddie to walk" rule at resorts as if everyone has an extra $150 lying around." - Twitter user @BrandonTucker (Former GolfPass Managing Editor)

Whether they were being truthful or trying to be funny, some walkers were unforgiving in their opinion of cart riders.

"USA folk are too fat to walk anywhere let alone 4 hours golfing. They mostly view it as a place to get drunk, smoke cigars, and abuse golf carts with their buddies and not a place to exercise." -- Twitter user @travellingdave

"A lot of this country is full of fat and lazy slobs. It is really pitiful." -- Twitter user BigPapaGBG

Which comments do you agree or disagree with the most? Let us know in the comments below.