What's new in women's golf fashion?

Women golfers everywhere can rejoice.

New brands and fashion collections are flooding the golf market, giving women more choices than ever before. These new companies are being fueled by golf's resurgence following the pandemic, and the fact that statistics show more women and girls taking up an interest in the game.

Walking around the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, it was impressive how many booths were showcasing women's goods and fashions, perhaps the largest turnout ever.

The overwhelming trend for 2024 is high fashion and versatile items that can be worn on the course and through the rest of your day. Here are eight clothing brands and two accessory companies to fill your wardrobe with this year.

Best All-Day Wear

A.PUTNAM

A.PUTNAM’s motto, “Resort to Sport” captures the elegant nature of this brand perfectly. Ali Putnam launched her first collection at the 2023 PGA Show and since then, the brand has continued to grow at a rapid rate, targeting the minimalist golfer who has an eye for neutral colors. Their high-quality, stain-resistant fabrics and practical detailing, such as hidden tee holders, make it a leader in elevated golf fashion.

The "Tulip Pant" ($151) features a tee holder. Libby Gilliland/GolfPass

Byrdie Golf Social Wear

Byrdie Golf is leaning into apparel that suits not just on-course wear but outfits women for a golf lifestyle. With looks inspired by southern roots, each piece is made to be worn throughout the day, no matter what you have on the schedule. This sophisticated and fashion-forward line is changing the way women think about their golf attire.

Byrdie Golf’s new green gingham dress is expected to be a bestseller this spring. Libby Gilliland/GolfPass

Best in Prints and Color

Coconads

Created by Nadia and Colin O’Conner, Coconads is focused on bringing vibrant colors and patterns to the fashionista golfer. Made from recycled polyester, washable silk and twill, their pieces are moisture-wicking and are made with beautiful detailing, so golfers aren’t sacrificing fashion on the course.

Coconads launches their “Flutter” collection. Libby Gilliland/GolfPass

Pirdie

Addressing a gap in the market for high quality colorful pieces, Pirdie stands unique as a brand that flaunts using color in a sophisticated way. At a higher price point, they are focused on creating breathable pieces that will last in your wardrobe.

Pirdie showcases “The Back Nine” top ($110) and the “Foreplay Skirt” ($136). Libby Gilliland/GolfPass

Best Small Collections

Camille Hind

Taking a minimalist approach, Camille Hind created an apparel line that offers neutral pieces you can wear again and again whether you’re golfing or out and about. The brand uses technical fabrics for breathability and comfort and finishes each item with antimicrobial spray to prevent odors. Their line currently consists of two skirts, pants, and the “Alexia Top” with dresses, long sleeve tops and sweaters coming soon.

Camille Hind's “Carla Skirt” ($115) and “Alexia Top” ($125). Libby Gilliland/GolfPass

The Pines

Currently featuring dresses, tops, and skirts, The Pines is creating apparel that keeps golf’s traditional heritage in mind with a modern and sleek twist. Made of nylon and elastane, the materials are soft to the touch and are made to move with you through any sport.

“The Baseline Dress” ($188) is available in 4 colors. Libby Gilliland/GolfPass

Best Overall

Foray Golf

Foray Golf has been in the business for seven years and continues to impress season after season. As a favorite in the golf community, Foray founder Meghan LaMothe has built the brand on science, knowing that women need apparel that isn’t an afterthought. Using her background in product design and pulling from her New York lifestyle, LaMothe has perfected the mechanics of fit and feel in each item. Offering items in many colors, patterns, shapes and styles, it’s easy to find a product that meets your eye and your budget.

Foray Golf's unreleased dress features a full bodysuit underlay for extra comfort and support. Libby Gilliland/GolfPass

Birdie & Ace

Birdie & Ace launched their “Everyday Tour Skirt” ($95) at the PGA show last year and have grown into a brand that the golf community loves. Starting with a skirt, they were able to focus on every detail of the design and it shows in the quality and wear of the skirt. Taking the same care, they launched sleeveless, short sleeve and long sleeve tops, along with a pullover for fall 2024. What stands out to me about Birdie & Ace is the quality of the fabric. Each item is created with a buttery material that vaults to the top of my list for comfort. With new colors and styles coming out each season, Birdie & Ace is a staple brand that will continue to grow for years to come.

Birdie and Ace's New Lily Polo ($75) in Aura Blue. Libby Gililand/GolfPass

Best Accessories

Birdie Girl

The days of using pennies to mark your ball on the green are over. Founded by Former Division I golfer, Lindzee Berrera, Birdie Girl accessories are a fun twist on your everyday ball marker. The brand features markers with fun and sassy phrasing on hat clips, hair ties, and necklaces offering a cute and easy way to keep track of your ball marker on the course.

Birdie Girl shows off their “Magnetic Hair Tie with Golf Ball Marker” ($19.99). Libby Gilliland/GolfPass

The Klow Golf Company

Focused on the “Plus one golfer”, Founder Katre Klow created a refreshing new look to the golf stroke counter bracelet. Her design makes it easy for a novice golfer to keep track of their score on the course while looking stylish and feeling confident in their many color options. Targeting a large demographic of female golfers, the company has had great success in resort style courses and is a fast-growing statement piece that makes golf more fun for the girls.

The "Golf Stroke Counter Bracelet" ($45) is available in a variety of colors. Libby Gilliland/GolfPass

