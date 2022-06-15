Libby Gilliland
Libby Gilliland, a Division I golfer at La Salle University in Philadelphia, is an intern with GolfPass. She grew up the daughter of a PGA Professional and has had a club in her hand since she was young. Following a true passion for the sport, she has written and reported on golf her entire college career with a focus on media and journalism.
Recent articles
4 Min Read
June 15, 2022
Golf course news and notes: June, 2022.
3 Min Read
June 13, 2022
It has never been easier - or more important - to distinguish between the game the pros play and the one you play.
7 Min Read
June 13, 2022
The USGA founder club that saw early-20th-century golf's greatest underdog story hosts the national championship for the first time in 35 years.
2 Min Read
June 13, 2022
'The Phantom of the Open' will delight audiences.
2 Min Read
June 13, 2022
A new GolfPass series, Home Course Advantage, seeks to help level golf's playing field.
1 Min Read
June 10, 2022
We must protect this clubhouse.
6 Min Read
June 9, 2022
A slew of major sporting events - including an ongoing commitment to golf - have made Vegas the place to be for any sports fan.
2 Min Read
June 7, 2022
Amy Rogers reflects on how her dad got her hooked on the game.
6 Min Read
June 6, 2022
We've rounded up a bunch of gifts that cover the range of budgets.
4 Min Read
June 2, 2022
One of the world's premier courses is set to be renovated - and other notes - in this month's secrets column.
1 Min Read
June 2, 2022
We've dug through the GolfPass archives to compile the best driver tips for any golfer.
6 Min Read
June 2, 2022
The new, lighter Arccos 3.0 sensors help bring Big Data into your golf game.
6 Min Read
May 30, 2022
This remote escape minutes from the Canadian border is ready for major expansion.
3 Min Read
May 30, 2022
This legendary resort in North Carolina Sandhills will show off its connection to two legends - Donald Ross and Peggy Kirk Bell - by hosting its fourth U.S. Women's Open.
6 Min Read
May 26, 2022
The Midwest dominates our selections, but there are great golf getaway options from coast to coast.
1 Min Read
May 26, 2022
Hey, what'd you make back on the 258th?
3 Min Read
May 23, 2022
Even Tiger Woods needs a little more forgiveness from his irons.
3 Min Read
May 23, 2022
Tricky bunker sand and sensible green speeds made a fascinating examination of Perry Maxwell's Great Plains masterpiece.
3 Min Read
May 19, 2022
Decades-long combination of lower-than-usual precipitation and creeping temperatures lead to big changes in desert course upkeep.
4 Min Read
May 19, 2022
David McLay Kidd's $7-million redesign reinvents the private golf club that is accessible by a stay at the Inn at Entrada in St. George, Utah.
7 Min Read
May 17, 2022
The major championship jewel of the Great Plains is Perry Maxwell's masterpiece, recently restored by Gil Hanse.
1 Min Read
May 13, 2022
Drop and give me 18.
9 Min Read
May 12, 2022
Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort, can help golfers get in better shape - physically, mentally and emotionally - on and off the course.
1 Min Read
May 11, 2022
These major champions got it done under the most intense pressure. They can help you do the same.
3 Min Read
May 9, 2022
We round up the golf books titles worth your leisure time.
Load More