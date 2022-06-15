Libby Gilliland head shot

Libby Gilliland

Libby Gilliland, a Division I golfer at La Salle University in Philadelphia, is an intern with GolfPass. She grew up the daughter of a PGA Professional and has had a club in her hand since she was young. Following a true passion for the sport, she has written and reported on golf her entire college career with a focus on media and journalism.

Recent articles
creekside-homes.JPG
Articles
4 Min Read
Oregon semi-private golf club likely to close if neighbors don't pony up $4 million
June 15, 2022
Golf course news and notes: June, 2022.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
RBC Canadian Open - Final Round
Articles
3 Min Read
Separating the sport of golf from the game of golf
June 13, 2022
It has never been easier - or more important - to distinguish between the game the pros play and the one you play.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Country Club
Articles
7 Min Read
2022 U.S. Open Championship: a hole-by-hole-guide to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts
June 13, 2022
The USGA founder club that saw early-20th-century golf's greatest underdog story hosts the national championship for the first time in 35 years.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Phantom of the Open -- Mark Rylance
Articles
2 Min Read
Is this the best golf movie ever made?
June 13, 2022
'The Phantom of the Open' will delight audiences.
By Jason Scott Deegan
home-course-advantage-sean-foley-ayden-febres.JPG
Articles
2 Min Read
Making family golf dreams come true
June 13, 2022
A new GolfPass series, Home Course Advantage, seeks to help level golf's playing field.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
red-hoffman-cup-2022.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
Repping your home club is a Cool Golf Thing
June 10, 2022
We must protect this clubhouse.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Shadow Creek - hole 17 - Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play
Articles
6 Min Read
Golf helps Las Vegas bet big on becoming the sports capital of the world
June 9, 2022
A slew of major sporting events - including an ongoing commitment to golf - have made Vegas the place to be for any sports fan.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Amy Rogers and her dad
Articles
2 Min Read
Remembering a special golf dad on Women's Golf Day
June 7, 2022
Amy Rogers reflects on how her dad got her hooked on the game.
Amy Rogers - head shot
By Amy Rogers
Father's Day golf gifts
Articles
6 Min Read
2022 Father's Day golf gift guide: there have never been more great options for your favorite golfer
June 6, 2022
We've rounded up a bunch of gifts that cover the range of budgets.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Wilderness Club - hole 18
Articles
4 Min Read
June 2022: Secrets from the World of Golf Travel
June 2, 2022
One of the world's premier courses is set to be renovated - and other notes - in this month's secrets column.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
driving-article-lede.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
5 golf tips that could turn your driver into a strength
June 2, 2022
We've dug through the GolfPass archives to compile the best driver tips for any golfer.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
arccos-gen3-sensor-hero.png
Articles
6 Min Read
Reviewing the next generation of shot-tracking sensors from Arccos Golf
June 2, 2022
The new, lighter Arccos 3.0 sensors help bring Big Data into your golf game.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Wilderness Club - hole 6
Articles
6 Min Read
Exploring The Wilderness Club in Montana
May 30, 2022
This remote escape minutes from the Canadian border is ready for major expansion.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Pine Needles - 2007 U.S. Women's Open Championship
Articles
3 Min Read
The 2022 U.S. Women's Open returns to hallowed ground at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club
May 30, 2022
This legendary resort in North Carolina Sandhills will show off its connection to two legends - Donald Ross and Peggy Kirk Bell - by hosting its fourth U.S. Women's Open.
Amy Rogers - head shot
By Amy Rogers
American Century Championship - Round One
Articles
6 Min Read
10 great summer golf destinations
May 26, 2022
The Midwest dominates our selections, but there are great golf getaway options from coast to coast.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Kalamazoo CC: Clubhouse
Articles
1 Min Read
Playing 360 holes in one day is a Cool Golf Thing
May 26, 2022
Hey, what'd you make back on the 258th?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PGA Championship - Preview Day 3
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: May, 2022
May 23, 2022
Even Tiger Woods needs a little more forgiveness from his irons.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
PGA Championship - Final Round
Articles
3 Min Read
The genius of Southern Hills' PGA Championship golf course setup
May 23, 2022
Tricky bunker sand and sensible green speeds made a fascinating examination of Perry Maxwell's Great Plains masterpiece.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Water Shortage Emergency Declared In Southern California With Restrictions To Come
Articles
3 Min Read
How will golf courses deal with America's historic 1,200-year 'megadrought'?
May 19, 2022
Decades-long combination of lower-than-usual precipitation and creeping temperatures lead to big changes in desert course upkeep.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club - hole 16
Articles
4 Min Read
A new era for Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club
May 19, 2022
David McLay Kidd's $7-million redesign reinvents the private golf club that is accessible by a stay at the Inn at Entrada in St. George, Utah.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Southern Hills Country Club - hole 18
Articles
7 Min Read
2022 PGA Championship: a hole-by-hole guide to Southern Hills Country Club
May 17, 2022
The major championship jewel of the Great Plains is Perry Maxwell's masterpiece, recently restored by Gil Hanse.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
new-smyrna-1.JPG
Articles
1 Min Read
Pushups (no, not that kind) are a Cool Golf Thing
May 13, 2022
Drop and give me 18.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sensei Lanai - grounds
Articles
9 Min Read
Blending golf and wellness at a billionaire's Hawaiian paradise
May 12, 2022
Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort, can help golfers get in better shape - physically, mentally and emotionally - on and off the course.
By Jason Scott Deegan
PGA TOUR Archive
Articles
1 Min Read
5 golf instruction tips from PGA Championship winners
May 11, 2022
These major champions got it done under the most intense pressure. They can help you do the same.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2022 golf books
Articles
3 Min Read
The new golf books to read in 2022
May 9, 2022
We round up the golf books titles worth your leisure time.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Next Page
Load More
Now Reading
Search Near Me