Hiking 100 holes for a good golf cause

I'm participating in a Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike this summer. Why aren't you?
At 85, Bruce Baker (middle), the Youth On Course Co-Founder and Board Chair Emeritus, plans to complete the Premier 100 Hole Hike at The Hay, where he and his team raised $720,000 last year.

My mind has always been willing. Just not my body.

I've always wanted to attempt to the holy grail of golf charity fundraisers - playing 100 holes in one day. A balky back has always said no.

I'll get my wish this summer thanks to Youth On Course. I'm participating in a YOC Premier 100 Hole Hike this July at The Hay at Pebble Beach, one of 11 exclusive events around the country from June through November where donations will benefit young golfers. Many of these Premier events are at short courses like The Hay, taking some of the physical grind out of the experience. My body can handle walking nine holes of 670 yards 11 times (plus one extra hole).

Don't worry. It will still be a grind. I'm planning on making things interesting by instituting a "one-club challenge" every nine-hole round, rotating every club in my bag, from 3 iron to putter. At some point, I'll be hitting out of bunkers with a 3 iron and putting with a sand wedge. It should be a blast.

More than 250 hikers took on the challenge last year, walking more than 3,300 miles at 27 courses across the country. They raised nearly $2 million for Youth on Course, which was enough to subsidize nearly 300,000 rounds of golf for YOC members. This year's goal is $3 million.

I'd love for you to join me as a hiker. If you can't, please donate to my cause (or someone else's). Here's how.

What is a Premier 100 Hole Hike?

The Premier sites are open to those who commit to raising a minimum of $10,000 per person per hike, with some sites holding a higher fundraising threshold. The hike experience will make all the effort in fundraising worthwhile. Hikers will be treated to nice local accommodations, a round of golf at an exclusive local course and a team dinner with fellow hikers at the location. Hopefully there's a site near you:

baths-blackwolf-run.JPG
At The Baths of Blackwolf Run, architect Chris Lutzke melded his own notions about architecture with his years of working with Pete Dye to create a short course worthy of Destination Kohler. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
The Hay - Laird Small
Laird Small, the master instructor at the Pebble Beach Golf Academy, hits one of the ceremonial tee shots on The Hay. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sweetens Cove - views
Sweetens Cove is nine holes of golf bliss. Courtesy photo
Angel Park Golf Club - Cloud Nine - hole 10
The "Island Green" 10th hole on the Cloud Nine at Angel Park is named after the famous hole at TPC Sawgrass. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Pinehurst - The Cradle
The Cradle is the new Gil Hanse-designed short course at the Cradle of Golf, Pinehurst Resort. Courtesy of Pinehurst Resort

For adrenaline junkies and extreme golfers who want to play 100 holes the hard way on a regulation-sized course, they can sign up for the Premier hikes at Sweetens Cove and Trinity Forest or wait for other hikes to be announced later in the summer with lower fundraising requirements.

If you're not familiar with Youth On Course, the non-profit based on California's Monterey Peninsula subsidizes rounds of golf for junior golfers who pay just $5 to play at member courses. In 2021, Youth on Course subsidized 435,000 rounds for more than 130,000 boys and girls aged 6-18 in all 50 states, plus two provinces in Canada. This is the next generation of players and hikers.

I'm going to start training for my hike by walking my local short course at Santa Teresa Golf Club in San Jose, while hitting various clubs. I'm also doing a lot of regular hiking on weekends on the beautiful natural trails in the Bay Area. Follow my training and fundraising on my Twitter account @WorldGolfer. I'd love a follow and a donation. Remember, it's for a good cause.

To join a hike, register at the website 100holehike.org or contact Rachel Miller at rachel@youthoncourse.org.

Roundups
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
pxg-gen5-golf-clubs.jpg
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: April 2022
April 25, 2022
New offerings from big names and some smaller-brand curiosities abound this month.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta - Greg Norman golf course
Articles
4 Min Read
New PGA Tour golf course in Mexico set to debut
April 25, 2022
A Greg Norman design at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta hosts the world's best players April 25-May 1.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Best Golf Coffee Table Books
Articles
1 Min Read
Is this the best golf coffee table book ever?
April 21, 2022
This new heavyweight just might be the king of all golf books.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Manor Valley Golf Course - night golf
Articles
5 Min Read
10 ways to enjoy golf at night
April 18, 2022
Just because it's dark doesn't mean you can't play your favorite game.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Pacific Dunes - hole 4
Articles
6 Min Read
The five-star golf courses of GolfPass
April 14, 2022
Only a select group of courses have received solely five-star reviews since launching our platform nearly a decade ago.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Masters - Final Round
Articles
3 Min Read
Why we love watching the Masters
April 11, 2022
No matter the leaderboard, Augusta National never disappoints.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Ross Memorial - 18th hole
Articles
11 Min Read
America's 10 best replica golf courses
April 4, 2022
Golfers can play Amen Corner, the feared island green at TPC Sawgrass and other famous holes on replica courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Nanea GC: #8
Articles
2 Min Read
This amazing annual private club charity auction is a Cool Golf Thing
April 28, 2022
Famous, historic and exclusive clubs are all offering rounds to help with turf research in 2022.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Old Corkscrew - alligator
Articles
4 Min Read
The beginner's guide to Naples golf
April 7, 2022
Naples is a winter golf mecca perfect for snowbirds.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
2021 Masters Tournament - Final Round
Articles
11 Min Read
Augusta National Golf Club: A hole-by-hole guide to the home of the Masters Tournament
April 4, 2022
Alister MacKenzie, Bobby Jones and many of golf history's greatest figures have shaped America's iconic championship golf course.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Hiking 100 holes for a good golf cause
Search Near Me