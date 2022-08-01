An inspirational 100 Hole Hike for Youth On Course at Pebble Beach

An inspirational 100 Hole Hike for Youth On Course at Pebble Beach

Aces, smiles and camaraderie delivered the joy while playing 100 holes to raise money for a great cause - junior golf.
Vijay Toke celebrates his ace at the Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach Resorts.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - Nothing gets a golf party started like a hole in one.

And, boy, did the aces run wild at the Premier 100 Hole Hike July 29 on The Hay at Pebble Beach Resorts, a fundraiser for Youth On Course.

John Sawin, the Vice President & Director of Golf at Pebble Beach, sank a trio of them on the nine-hole, par-3 course that features no hole longer than 106 yards. The fourth and final one capped a memorable hike for Dan Ignatuk and his foursome.

"During the course of the day, I’ll bet we had six balls within a foot," recalled Ignatuk, who made the cross country trip from Florida to participate. "You could hear the roars around the course. It was like The Masters. We were close. They weren’t dropping. For the last nine holes, I offered to pay $500 (to YOC) for every hole in one coming in."

The 100 holes came and went, so the group decided to keep going. On the very next tee - hole 101 on the par-3 8th - playing partner Vijay Toke sank his second career ace, setting off a wild celebration. The foursome and their caddies went right to the open bar to enjoy the moment and vowed that they would play together again in the same hike next year.

"It was one of the most memorable and rewarding golf experiences of my life," Ignatuk said of the event. "I’ve played all over the world. This thing was different."

Highlights from the 100 Hole Hike at The Hay
Youth On Course Premier 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach
Dan Ignatuk shows just how much he enjoyed the Youth On Course Premier 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach. Courtesy photo
Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach - caddie
Hiker Shawn Saling and his caddie wife, Jenny, prep for the Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach - group photo
Seventeen hikers participated in the Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach - Hello Kitty golf clubs
Jason Scott Deegan poses with his daughter's Hello Kitty clubs he used during the Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach.
 Courtesy photo
Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach - putting
Hiker Glen Davis putts during the Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach.
 Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach - ninth hole
The setting on The Hay at Pebble Beach is perfect for a Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike. It's beautiful and an easy walk. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach - Open Bar
An open bar keeps golfers hydrated during the Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach - whiskey tasting
A tasting of the new Bobby Jones Clover Whiskey Collection was part of the Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike on The Hay at Pebble Beach. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

The day before, Ignatuk openly wondered if he would be able to finish the challenge. The 70-year-old from Palm Coast, Fla., really wanted to join his fellow hikers for celebratory golf and dinner at The Preserve, an exclusive private club in the hills of Carmel Valley. His body just wouldn't let him. Ignatuk once played 216 holes in a single day for a charity event he ran in Connecticut as a younger man, but his energy levels now come and go following a cancer diagnosis two years ago. The camaraderie and fun of the hike inspired him every step of the way.

"With all the euphoria, it carried me through," he said. "I had as much energy when I was done as when I started. It's great to be a part of something bigger than golf."

More than 250 hikers took on the hiking challenge last year, walking more than 3,300 miles at 27 courses across the country. They raised nearly $2 million for Youth on Course. The non-profit based on California's Monterey Peninsula allows junior golfers to pay just $5 to play at member courses. In 2021, Youth on Course subsidized 435,000 rounds for more than 130,000 boys and girls aged 6-18 in all 50 states, plus two provinces in Canada.

Three hikes in, the 2022 fundraising efforts have already collected $1.2 million of a $3-million goal. There's still time to donate (my hike page is still open to donations) or participate in any of the eight upcoming hikes. They require a serious commitment - raising at least $10,000 - but the rewards are plentiful ... the pre-hike round and meal at a fancy course like The Preserve, an overnight stay near the hiking site, some serious swag and all the food, drink and fun the day of the event. Meeting new friends in golf is definitely one of the biggest perks.

"It's about the people you meet and the overall experience," hiker Glenn Davis said. "The Youth On Course team and the effort they put into it is amazing. We got really lucky with beautiful weather. At the end of the day, it's all about life experiences and making memories. This allows you to do that."

Upcoming Premier 100 Hole Hikes for Youth On Course

While most of the 17 hikers were taking dead aim with wedges hunting aces, I was just hoping to hit the green. Every nine holes, I took on a new "one-club" challenge. I played all my nine-hole loops with one club and a putter, rotating two different hybrids and irons ranging from 6 iron to sand wedge. My most impressive shots were a bump-and-run hybrid to a couple inches on No. 9 and hitting the second green (an exact replica of the famous 7th at Pebble Beach Golf Links) with my son's old junior club, a Powerbilt 7 iron. Using my daughter's Hello Kitty wedge and putter were a big hit with my playing partners. They, too, yielded a birdie.

All told, I took 23,941 steps during my hike, according to the Health app on my phone. That equates to roughly 10.83 miles. A bad back would never let me play 100 regulation holes, so having a hike on a short course like The Hay provided the perfect venue to check the experience off my golf bucket list. The Hay will host a second hike this fall.

"We love hosting this event," said Sawin, who made 40 birdies in addition to his three aces. "Doing this in 90-degree heat on a championship golf course would be tough for even the most fit of golfers. So doing this on The Hay in this climate makes it more manageable for more people, and that’s a winning formula for Youth On Course.”

To join a hike, register at the website 100holehike.org or contact Rachel Miller at rachel@youthoncourse.org.

GolfPass NewsEvents
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
135th Open Championship - Final Round
Articles
3 Min Read
Play where the pros play on the new 2022-23 PGA TOUR schedule
August 1, 2022
The newly released TOUR schedule features 25 public courses where you can pretend to be Rory and Tiger for a day.
By Jason Scott Deegan
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - golfer
Articles
5 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: August, 2022
August 1, 2022
Tips to enjoying special golf trips to Scotland, Ireland and Pinehurst highlight this month's Secrets column.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
TaylorMade Stealth DHY technology
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: July, 2022
July 27, 2022
New, unique iron offerings from TaylorMade and PXG and new summer fashion lines from TravisMathew and Linksoul highlight this month's column.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Dundonald Links - railway
Articles
5 Min Read
Exploring Dundonald, Scotland's newest golf resort
July 25, 2022
Dundonald's new luxury accommodations and clubhouse complement a Kyle Phillips-designed links that has hosted men's and women's Scottish Opens.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Spirit Hollow GC: #1
Articles
2 Min Read
You can play golf all day at these unique golf courses
July 20, 2022
Only a handful of courses offer golfers a "play all day" rate to tee it up from sunup to sundown.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The 150th Open - Cam Smith on no. 18
Articles
3 Min Read
Reflections from the 150th Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews
July 18, 2022
Record scoring shouldn't detract from another magical major at the Home of Golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
shot-shaping.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
6 golf tips to help golfers shape shots on command
August 1, 2022
We've dug through the GolfPass archives for the top tips on shaping the ball more effectively.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
2018 JP McManus Pro-Am - Rory McIlroy
Articles
3 Min Read
Adare Manor: Ireland's playground for the stars at the JP McManus ProAm
July 3, 2022
The JP McManus ProAm - available live July 4-5 on GolfPass - will provide a glimpse of the 2027 Ryder Cup course and the state of Tiger's game before The Open at St. Andrews.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Askernish - Old Tom Morris Trail
Articles
3 Min Read
Follow golf history on the new Old Tom Morris Trail in Scotland
July 13, 2022
Scottish tour operator Bonnie Wee Golf has put together a collection of some of the oldest and most memorable links courses in the world.
By Jason Scott Deegan
World Golf Championships - Dell Match Play - Preview Day 1
Articles
1 Min Read
Paying tribute to a friend of the game is a Cool Golf Thing
July 8, 2022
Keep Rosie's memory alive.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
An inspirational 100 Hole Hike for Youth On Course at Pebble Beach
Search Near Me