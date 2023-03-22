The 10 best golf movies on Rotten Tomatoes

What's the best golf movie of all time?

It's a question that's as hard to answer as "what's your favorite course?" There's no right or wrong.

Golf movies tend to go in three directions: historic, comedic or dramatic. Sounds a bit like how golfers characterize their rounds. Some are memorable, some are laughable and some are full of drama (Did you win that match? How many balls did you lose?).

To answer the debate of the best golf movie once and for all, we turned to our friends at Rotten Tomatoes. Nothing captures a movie's popularity quite like the Tomatometer. We've looked at the Tomatometer, coupled with the Audience Score, to come up with the top 10 best golf movies of all time.

Considering there's more than 50 "golf" movies out there, according to this website, getting ranked is no easy feat. While we wouldn't necessarily recommend skipping a round of golf to watch most of these flicks, these are the ones best enjoyed on a rainy day. Some of the numbers will definitely surprise you, as will a few famous titles that didn't make the cut.

