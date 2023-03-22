What's the best golf movie of all time?
It's a question that's as hard to answer as "what's your favorite course?" There's no right or wrong.
Golf movies tend to go in three directions: historic, comedic or dramatic. Sounds a bit like how golfers characterize their rounds. Some are memorable, some are laughable and some are full of drama (Did you win that match? How many balls did you lose?).
To answer the debate of the best golf movie once and for all, we turned to our friends at Rotten Tomatoes. Nothing captures a movie's popularity quite like the Tomatometer. We've looked at the Tomatometer, coupled with the Audience Score, to come up with the top 10 best golf movies of all time.
Considering there's more than 50 "golf" movies out there, according to this website, getting ranked is no easy feat. While we wouldn't necessarily recommend skipping a round of golf to watch most of these flicks, these are the ones best enjoyed on a rainy day. Some of the numbers will definitely surprise you, as will a few famous titles that didn't make the cut.
The 10 best golf movies on Rotten Tomatoes
-
The Phantom of the Open
Audience Score: 89% | Tomatometer: 86%
For those golfers who missed its release in 2021, go watch The Phantom of the Open now. After watching the preview, I immediately declared it the best golf movie ever made. The high marks on Rotten Tomatoes back up the bold claim. This stranger-than-fiction true story is brought to life by a memorable performance from Mark Rylance.
-
The Short Game
Audience Score: 84% | Tomatometer: 84%
The Short Game (2013) is a great golf documentary that follows seven junior golfers on their journey to the Junior World Golf Championships in Pinehurst, N.C. While three of the biggest names in golf - Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player - are involved, it's the pint-sized stars that steal the show. One eventually made it big. Alexa Pano, 18, skipped college, landed an endorsement from the NFL and will compete on the LPGA Tour for the first time in 2023.
-
The Caddy
Audience Score: 79% | Tomatometer: 83%
If you're like me, watching classics like The Caddy (1953) is hard to do. But it does afford the opportunity to see a couple of legends in their prime, as Dean Martin plays a golfer and Jerry Lewis a caddie who both land in show business after getting kicked out of professional golf.
-
Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk
Audience Score: 86% | Tomatometer: 75%
Bill Murray adds another chapter to his extraordinary golf life with this well-done documentary on the travails of golf's most lovable and misunderstood character, the caddie. Loopers (2019) will give you a new perspective on how caddies are so impactful on the game.
-
Caddyshack
Audience Score: 87% | Tomatometer: 72%
Considered by many to be the best golf movie ever made, Caddyshack (1980) is littered with iconic lines and scenes that every golfer knows. Noonan! While the Tomatometer proves not everybody appreciates the humor and antics of Chevy Chase, Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield, this comedy classic will live on forever in golf lore.
-
Swing Away
Audience Score: 79% | Tomatometer: 80%
Here's where things get controversial: How could the girl from American Pie successfully portray a pro golfer to root for in Swing Away? Shannon Elizabeth (with the help of Seinfeld's John O'Hurley) somehow pulls it off in this 2017 charmer.
Four golf movies you probably like that didn't make the cut
* Yes, we're as disappointed as you that Tin Cup (1996) just missed the cut with a low audience score (65%) and Tomatometer rating (72%), but one great golf scene by Kevin Costner, Rene Russo and Cheech Marin does not a movie make.
* Low scores (69%-AS, 67%-TM) doomed Tommy's Honor (2016), a movie that details the tumultuous relationship between Old Tom Morris and his son, Young Tom.
* The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) featured the most star power of any golf movie ever made thanks to Will Smith, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron, coupled with the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island as a backdrop. However, even its most ardent fans will admit that the film (65%-AS, 43%-TM) didn't hit the target.
* Dead Solid Perfect (1988) is based on a Dan Jenkins novel of the same name. Randy Quaid nails the part of a struggling golf pro trying to get himself ready for the U.S. Open, but without a Tomatometer rating (88%-AS), it didn't make our list.
-
Pat and Mike
Audience score: 68% | Tomatometer: 85%
Given its 1952 release, Pat and Mike might not be a romantic comedy recognizable to most golfers, but it's got some big-time Hollywood headliners: Spencer Tracy, who falls in love with a female athlete, Katharine Hepburn, who plays golf.
-
Happy Gilmore
Audience rating: 85% | Tomatometer: 61%
Released in 1996, Happy Gilmore is arguably the best Adam Sandler movie (and that's saying something, at least in certain circles). It's got heart, and a few laughs, too. The infamous Bob Barker brawl brought about a rematch on Comedy Central in 2015.
-
The Greatest Game Ever Played
Audience Score: 82% | Tomatometer: 63%
While there are a number of more famous golf movies perceived to be better, The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005) ranks among its most authentic. Shia LaBoeuf's portrayal of unlikely 1913 U.S. Open champion and first American golf superstar Francis Ouimet helps bring history to life.
-
Seve: The Movie
Audience rating: 70% | Tomatometer: 73%
Seve: The Movie (2014) helped to grow the legend of five-time major champion Seve Ballesteros, who passed away in 2011. The charismatic Spaniard was a wizard with his short game and famous for his gamesmanship antics at the Ryder Cup.
