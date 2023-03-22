The 10 best golf movies on Rotten Tomatoes

The best golf movies - all available to rent and buy from Vudu - scored high on the Tomatometer.
Caddyshack has become a cultural touchstone for golfers and the wider culture.

What's the best golf movie of all time?

It's a question that's as hard to answer as "what's your favorite course?" There's no right or wrong.

Golf movies tend to go in three directions: historic, comedic or dramatic. Sounds a bit like how golfers characterize their rounds. Some are memorable, some are laughable and some are full of drama (Did you win that match? How many balls did you lose?).

To answer the debate of the best golf movie once and for all, we turned to our friends at Rotten Tomatoes. Nothing captures a movie's popularity quite like the Tomatometer. We've looked at the Tomatometer, coupled with the Audience Score, to come up with the top 10 best golf movies of all time.

Considering there's more than 50 "golf" movies out there, according to this website, getting ranked is no easy feat. While we wouldn't necessarily recommend skipping a round of golf to watch most of these flicks, these are the ones best enjoyed on a rainy day. Some of the numbers will definitely surprise you, as will a few famous titles that didn't make the cut.

Rent or buy any of the 10 best golf movies from Vudu

The 10 best golf movies on Rotten Tomatoes

  1. The Phantom of the Open


    Audience Score: 89% | Tomatometer: 86%
    For those golfers who missed its release in 2021, go watch The Phantom of the Open now. After watching the preview, I immediately declared it the best golf movie ever made. The high marks on Rotten Tomatoes back up the bold claim. This stranger-than-fiction true story is brought to life by a memorable performance from Mark Rylance.
    Rent/Buy on Vudu

    Disagree with the rankings of these famous golf movies? Let us know in the comments below.

    The Phantom of the Open -- Mark Rylance
    Articles
    Is this the best golf movie ever made?
    2 Min Read
    The Squeeze movie - Jeremy Sumpter
    Articles
    New golf movie 'The Squeeze' weaves quality golf through a compelling plot
    3 Min Read
    Caddyshack
    Articles
    My favorite golf movies
    5 Min Read
    07/29/96 Kevin Costner and Don Johnson stars in the new comedy "Tin Cup"
    Articles
    This celebration of a golf movie classic is a Cool Golf Thing
    1 Min Read
    Jean Van de Velde of France
    Articles
    Where to watch golf films and TV series on major streaming services
    4 Min Read
    Seinfeld golf
    Articles
    10 great TV show golf moments
    5 Min Read
    Bill Murray Loopers
    Articles
    Sport's ultimate insider
    2 Min Read

  2. The Short Game


    Audience Score: 84% | Tomatometer: 84%
    The Short Game (2013) is a great golf documentary that follows seven junior golfers on their journey to the Junior World Golf Championships in Pinehurst, N.C. While three of the biggest names in golf - Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player - are involved, it's the pint-sized stars that steal the show. One eventually made it big. Alexa Pano, 18, skipped college, landed an endorsement from the NFL and will compete on the LPGA Tour for the first time in 2023.
    Rent/Buy on Vudu

  3. The Caddy

    Audience Score: 79% | Tomatometer: 83%
    If you're like me, watching classics like The Caddy (1953) is hard to do. But it does afford the opportunity to see a couple of legends in their prime, as Dean Martin plays a golfer and Jerry Lewis a caddie who both land in show business after getting kicked out of professional golf.
    Rent/Buy on Vudu

  4. Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk


    Audience Score: 86% | Tomatometer: 75%
    Bill Murray adds another chapter to his extraordinary golf life with this well-done documentary on the travails of golf's most lovable and misunderstood character, the caddie. Loopers (2019) will give you a new perspective on how caddies are so impactful on the game.
    Rent/Buy on Vudu

  5. Caddyshack


    Audience Score: 87% | Tomatometer: 72%
    Considered by many to be the best golf movie ever made, Caddyshack (1980) is littered with iconic lines and scenes that every golfer knows. Noonan! While the Tomatometer proves not everybody appreciates the humor and antics of Chevy Chase, Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield, this comedy classic will live on forever in golf lore.
    Rent/Buy on Vudu

  6. Swing Away

    Audience Score: 79% | Tomatometer: 80%
    Here's where things get controversial: How could the girl from American Pie successfully portray a pro golfer to root for in Swing Away? Shannon Elizabeth (with the help of Seinfeld's John O'Hurley) somehow pulls it off in this 2017 charmer.
    Rent/Buy on Vudu

    Four golf movies you probably like that didn't make the cut

    Tin Cup" was filmed at Tubac Golf Resort near Tucson, Ariz., and Kingwood C.C. and Deerwood Club in Kingwood, Texas.

    * Yes, we're as disappointed as you that Tin Cup (1996) just missed the cut with a low audience score (65%) and Tomatometer rating (72%), but one great golf scene by Kevin Costner, Rene Russo and Cheech Marin does not a movie make. Rent/Buy on Vudu

    * Low scores (69%-AS, 67%-TM) doomed Tommy's Honor (2016), a movie that details the tumultuous relationship between Old Tom Morris and his son, Young Tom. Rent/Buy on Vudu

    * The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) featured the most star power of any golf movie ever made thanks to Will Smith, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron, coupled with the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island as a backdrop. However, even its most ardent fans will admit that the film (65%-AS, 43%-TM) didn't hit the target. Rent/Buy on Vudu

    * Dead Solid Perfect (1988) is based on a Dan Jenkins novel of the same name. Randy Quaid nails the part of a struggling golf pro trying to get himself ready for the U.S. Open, but without a Tomatometer rating (88%-AS), it didn't make our list.

  7. Pat and Mike


    Audience score: 68% | Tomatometer: 85%
    Given its 1952 release, Pat and Mike might not be a romantic comedy recognizable to most golfers, but it's got some big-time Hollywood headliners: Spencer Tracy, who falls in love with a female athlete, Katharine Hepburn, who plays golf.
    Rent/Buy on Vudu

  8. Happy Gilmore


    Audience rating: 85% | Tomatometer: 61%
    Released in 1996, Happy Gilmore is arguably the best Adam Sandler movie (and that's saying something, at least in certain circles). It's got heart, and a few laughs, too. The infamous Bob Barker brawl brought about a rematch on Comedy Central in 2015.
    Rent/Buy on Vudu

  9. The Greatest Game Ever Played


    Audience Score: 82% | Tomatometer: 63%
    While there are a number of more famous golf movies perceived to be better, The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005) ranks among its most authentic. Shia LaBoeuf's portrayal of unlikely 1913 U.S. Open champion and first American golf superstar Francis Ouimet helps bring history to life.
    Rent/Buy on Vudu

  10. Seve: The Movie


    Audience rating: 70% | Tomatometer: 73%
    Seve: The Movie (2014) helped to grow the legend of five-time major champion Seve Ballesteros, who passed away in 2011. The charismatic Spaniard was a wizard with his short game and famous for his gamesmanship antics at the Ryder Cup.
    Rent/Buy on Vudu

Roundups
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Cork Golf Club - hole 5
Articles
3 Min Read
St. Patrick's Day special: Ireland's 10 best parkland golf courses
March 15, 2023
While the Irish links are more celebrated, it's the parkland courses that tend to attract the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and Irish Open.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Arccos app for Apple Watch
Articles
9 Min Read
The best Apple Watch golf apps
March 13, 2023
App makers are racing to improve their apps for the Apple Watch, the world's most popular wearable.
By Brandon Tucker, Jason Scott Deegan
Tipsy Elves - hotdog shirt
Articles
2 Min Read
Tipsy Elves: Reviewing golf's newest, loudest fashion
March 13, 2023
This new brand brings the funkiest and funniest fashions to the golf course.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Rancho de los Caballeros - roping lessons
Articles
6 Min Read
Golf the cowboy way out West
March 8, 2023
These eight special golf resorts west of the Mississippi River mix the thrills of the wild west with the spoils of a high-end golf retreat.
By Jason Scott Deegan
OluKai golf shoes
Articles
2 Min Read
Reviewing the new OluKai golf shoes
March 8, 2023
The new OluKai golf shoe might be the game's most versatile shoe, boasting a collapsible heel, which provides a comfortable, sandal-like component that's true to the brand.
By Jason Scott Deegan
U.S. Kids Golf
Articles
3 Min Read
7 stress-free ways to introduce someone to golf
March 5, 2023
Want your friends or family to take up golf? We offer 7 gateways to get started.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Travelers At HartsfieldJackson Atlanta International Airport Ahead Of Christmas Holiday
Articles
4 Min Read
The best and worst airports and airlines in the U.S. for traveling golfers
March 22, 2023
When it comes to carving out time for a golf vacation, getting to your destination on time is crucial.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Austin Country Club - No. 17
Articles
1 Min Read
How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Peacock, NBC and GOLF Channel
March 15, 2023
Where and how to watch and stream live coverage of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
By GolfPass Staff
cgt-old-yella.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
The saga of Old Yella is a Cool Golf Thing
March 22, 2023
You were a good ball.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Golf custom tees
Articles
3 Min Read
Golf's newest collectable: custom logoed tees
February 23, 2023
Are golf tees too common an item to be worth adding to your golf collection?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
The 10 best golf movies on Rotten Tomatoes
Search Near Me