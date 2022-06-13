Is this the best golf movie ever made?

'The Phantom of the Open' will delight audiences.
Mark Rylance portrays Maurice Flitcroft in the new golf movie, "The Phantom of the Open".

This summer's box office is crowded with hits.

"Top Gun: Maverick" pumps audiences up with patriotic nostalgia. You'll leave the theater feeling like you just experienced 10Gs standing on the wing of an F-15.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" dominated last week's box office in its debut, once again turning the clock back to the original cast to get fans excited.

Then there's the lovable underdog, "The Phantom of The Open." Don't believe that a golf movie belongs among the best flicks of the summer? It's currently pulling in an 85% Certified Fresh rating from the Tomatometer and an impressive 94% audience score from rottentomatoes.com.

It's the strange-but-true story of Maurice Flitcroft, a crane operator from Barrow-in-Furness, England, who managed to gain entry into qualifying for The Open Championship in 1976, despite never having played before. He shot a major-championship record of 121, drawing the ire of the game's elite but becoming a folk hero of sorts to everyday golfers.

Flitcroft, impressively portrayed by Mark Rylance, is an undying optimist. His is a philosophy every golfer must embrace to take up this crazy game. Golf may knock us down - much like life does to Flitcroft - but that never extinguishes our passion and hope that, maybe, tomorrow will be our day, on or off the course.

Cheeky British humor and an uplifting soundtrack bring heartwarming soul to the production by Sony Pictures Classics. The end of the movie shares some real media footage from Flitcroft's journey, dispelling any notion that the facts were exaggerated by Hollywood. Flitcroft did have disco-dancing sons. He even tried to enter other Open qualifiers under pseudo names like "Arnold Palmtree". And yes, he was invited to Michigan by Terry Moore, a friend I've played golf with when I lived there.

To be honest, I couldn't convince my wife or kids to watch the movie with me. They didn't want to watch a movie about golf. Now that I've seen it, I'll strongly encourage them, too. It's not a movie about battling bogeys. It's more about pursuing dreams.

Flitcroft never did qualify for The Open, but he still managed to leave a lasting legacy in the game with this film. I can't quite crown "The Phantom of the Open" the best golf movie of all time, but it's a contender, which is all Flitcroft ever wanted to be.

What's your favorite golf movie of all time? Let us know in the comments below.

GolfPass News19th hole
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Shadow Creek - hole 17 - Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play
Articles
6 Min Read
Golf helps Las Vegas bet big on becoming the sports capital of the world
June 9, 2022
A slew of major sporting events - including an ongoing commitment to golf - have made Vegas the place to be for any sports fan.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Father's Day golf gifts
Articles
6 Min Read
2022 Father's Day golf gift guide: there have never been more great options for your favorite golfer
June 6, 2022
We've rounded up a bunch of gifts that cover the range of budgets.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Wilderness Club - hole 18
Articles
4 Min Read
June 2022: Secrets from the World of Golf Travel
June 2, 2022
One of the world's premier courses is set to be renovated - and other notes - in this month's secrets column.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Wilderness Club - hole 6
Articles
6 Min Read
Exploring The Wilderness Club in Montana
May 30, 2022
This remote escape minutes from the Canadian border is ready for major expansion.
By Jason Scott Deegan
American Century Championship - Round One
Articles
6 Min Read
10 great summer golf destinations
May 26, 2022
The Midwest dominates our selections, but there are great golf getaway options from coast to coast.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
PGA Championship - Preview Day 3
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: May, 2022
May 23, 2022
Even Tiger Woods needs a little more forgiveness from his irons.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Pine Needles - 2007 U.S. Women's Open Championship
Articles
3 Min Read
The 2022 U.S. Women's Open returns to hallowed ground at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club
May 30, 2022
This legendary resort in North Carolina Sandhills will show off its connection to two legends - Donald Ross and Peggy Kirk Bell - by hosting its fourth U.S. Women's Open.
Amy Rogers - head shot
By Amy Rogers
Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club - hole 16
Articles
4 Min Read
A new era for Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club
May 19, 2022
David McLay Kidd's $7-million redesign reinvents the private golf club that is accessible by a stay at the Inn at Entrada in St. George, Utah.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Water Shortage Emergency Declared In Southern California With Restrictions To Come
Articles
3 Min Read
How will golf courses deal with America's historic 1,200-year 'megadrought'?
May 19, 2022
Decades-long combination of lower-than-usual precipitation and creeping temperatures lead to big changes in desert course upkeep.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Southern Hills Country Club - hole 18
Articles
7 Min Read
2022 PGA Championship: a hole-by-hole guide to Southern Hills Country Club
May 17, 2022
The major championship jewel of the Great Plains is Perry Maxwell's masterpiece, recently restored by Gil Hanse.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Is this the best golf movie ever made?
Search Near Me