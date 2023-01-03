5 tips to get your daughter into golf

Not every girl is lucky enough to have a PGA professional as a dad to help them get properly introduced to golf.

But any parent can get their daughter playing if they follow the proper blueprint.

When I began playing, I didn’t understand the joy, community and opportunities that the sport brings, but I now appreciate how my parents guided me into the game I love dearly.

Growing up at Audubon County Club in Louisville, Ky., where my dad was head pro, you could find me running around the golf shop and playing made-up games with the tees and golf balls and getting driven around in golf carts. I was a lucky kid to spend my childhood surrounded by golf, but I never imagined myself out on the course learning the game.

I have to admit, my excitement for my first clinic, a “Mini Camp” for 4-6 year olds, was low, but once I found out we were getting a Popsicle at the end of each day, I was all in. Snacks aside, this was my first experience with a club in my hand and having my dad right there to help me meant the world. He still runs the clinic to this day and each year, I watch and think back to when I participated. It's hard to believe I went from that little girl into a Division I golfer at La Salle University in Philadelphia.

Introducing golf to your little girl can be challenging, but these five tips can help her feel comfortable on the course and keep her coming back, just like I did.