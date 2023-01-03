5 tips to get your daughter into golf

Not every girl is lucky enough to have a PGA professional as a dad to help them get properly introduced to golf.
But any parent can get their daughter playing if they follow the proper blueprint.
When I began playing, I didn’t understand the joy, community and opportunities that the sport brings, but I now appreciate how my parents guided me into the game I love dearly.
Growing up at Audubon County Club in Louisville, Ky., where my dad was head pro, you could find me running around the golf shop and playing made-up games with the tees and golf balls and getting driven around in golf carts. I was a lucky kid to spend my childhood surrounded by golf, but I never imagined myself out on the course learning the game.
I have to admit, my excitement for my first clinic, a “Mini Camp” for 4-6 year olds, was low, but once I found out we were getting a Popsicle at the end of each day, I was all in. Snacks aside, this was my first experience with a club in my hand and having my dad right there to help me meant the world. He still runs the clinic to this day and each year, I watch and think back to when I participated. It's hard to believe I went from that little girl into a Division I golfer at La Salle University in Philadelphia.
Introducing golf to your little girl can be challenging, but these five tips can help her feel comfortable on the course and keep her coming back, just like I did.
-
Have No Expectations
No one’s first golf shot was good. I couldn’t tell you where the ball went on my first swing. It was most likely nowhere. A girl's first time on the golf course is quite possibly the most important. As a parent and a golfer, it can be difficult to let your daughter explore swinging the club on her own. When it comes to the golf swing, there’s only so many tips you can practice on a given day and that certainly extends to a young girl who is swinging for the first time. Show her how to grip the club and leave it there until she asks for help.
Stay present with your daughter on her first day. Provide her with a confident smile and affirmation no matter where the ball is going. Whether she wants to rip driver the whole afternoon or spend time on the putting green, if she sees the day as a positive memory, she will want to come back.
As an extra tip, a snack after practice is always a hit!
-
Let Her Be Social
I’ve taught many clinics for girls and whether the group was full of energy or completely quiet, they all enjoyed being surrounded by other girls their age and skill level. In some cases, playing with adults doesn’t allow them to experience the true social aspect of the game that can be so much fun. This game offers the opportunity to meet lifelong friends and getting your daughter involved in clinics is the best way to make those connections.
As the game continues to grow for women, more and more opportunities are available for girls to learn to play. One of these is Girls Golf, a program backed by the LPGA Foundation and United States Golf Association created specifically for young girls wanting to learn the game. It offers excellent creative instruction and lessons tailored to girls that go beyond golf. Certified Girls Golf locations will have a series of clinics open to girls ages 6-17 taught by local professionals. Through the website, you can find nearby participating courses.
-
Let Her on the Course
Spending time on the range and putting green is great, but after your daughter learns the basics, don’t wait to take her on the course. During her first round, it’s not about following every rule or keeping score but about showing her she belongs on the course.
Allow her to tee off from forward tees, or the middle of the fairway. Continue forward without expectactions and have fun with the round. Keep the day centered around what parts of the game interest her, whether that’s hitting a couple drives on each tee, hitting out of sand traps, putting, etc.
Early experiences on the course will build a foundation for her so when she’s ready, she can play on her own or with friends. I was lucky enough to have full access to a golf course as I was growing up and learning the rules and how to manage of course early in my life paid dividends later. Some golfers go their entire lives without keeping score or worrying about what they shot. It's wise to stay in that mindset until she's ready.
-
Find a Female Instructor
I was taught by men my entire life and I turned out alright but part of me always wanted a female coach. In a sport that’s male dominant, having a female professional to guide your daughter can be impactful for her performance on the course and provide her a role model to follow off the course. Having a female figure to look up to goes a long way and having a familiar face will keep her coming to the course and feeling comfortable while she is there. If your daughter shows continued interest, I would highly recommend seeking out an LPGA professional for lessons. Visit US Kids Golf or Girls Golf to find a local coach.
-
Give Her Time
Former professional golfer Charlotte Daughan, now the director of Direct-to-Consumer Product & Benefits at GolfPass, didn’t commit to golf as her only sport until high school. She participated in gymnastics, soccer, and volleyball growing up while continuing to learn the game of golf. When Charlotte’s mom stepped in as head coach for her high school team, she began to play competitively. She went on to play in college and professionally and now has found a career in the game. Daughan’s story is proof that success doesn’t require complete commitment at a young age.
Golf is a sport that requires a level of concentration and maturity that takes time to build. Like Daughan, I didn’t begin playing competitively until high school. We agree that we found our own ways back to the sport and appreciate that we didn’t experience any pressure from parents or family to play competitively while we were young. So, while you may be eager to get your daughter into golf tournaments and other "events", give her the space to fall in love with the sport on her own time.
While your daughter may not recognize the benefit of this sport right away, it’s important to see the opportunities golf has to offer at the college level and beyond.
As I began competing in high school, I had dozens of people lecture me on the opportunities available for college golf scholarships. According to collegegolfdrive.com, there are 858 college golf programs for women. These schools range from NCAA Division I to NAIA with roster up to eight players deep. This offers plentiful opportunity for women in the game to play at the college level.
Though I began my competitive journey late, I was always driven by the knowledge that women’s programs were looking for players to fill their rosters and scholarships weren’t impossible to find.
That said, don't worry if your daughter never plays competitively. Golf is a game you can play forever. While some sports come to an end after college, golf doesn’t have to. I find comfort in knowing I won’t have to hang up the my clubs when I graduate, and it will continue to be an integral part of my life. While kids may not understand the longevity of the game, it’s a sport parents can feel good about promoting knowing it’s a skill your daughter can utilize throughout her life ... if she wants. Remember, it's her decision. Parents aren't there to push their daughters toward golf, but they should at least expose them to a path that leads, potentially, to a lifetime of enjoyment in the game.
