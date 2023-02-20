6 up-and-coming women's golf apparel brands

Kilo Tango shows off their "Course to Cocktail" logo at the PGA Show Libby Gilliland/GolfPass

After graduating college and hanging up her competitive clubs in 2020, founder Katie McCarthy noticed a need for a golf brand that reached a young adult demographic. Her inspiration came from several of her friends getting into the game due to networking and social opportunities. They went to McCarthy for outfit inspiration, and she couldn’t pinpoint a brand that fit their requests.

“I never had that central brand that I could recommend to them,” said McCarthy. “(Women ages from) 20’s to 30’s and just getting into the game and not wanting to go unless they had a cute outfit. I really wanted something for that social golfer, that new audience that we have in the sport.”

The company motto, “Course to Cocktail” encapsulates the feel and energy of the brand. You can find muted pastels pasted on stylish racerbacks and ruffled skirts. With small hints of floral and golf-friendly dresses, Kilo Tango hits the mark on what a young adult social golfer is aiming for.

The material is light and silky to the touch and makes for great outdoor apparel while classy enough to be worn off the course.

Their bestsellers include the Ruffle Skort ($150) and Swing Dress ($218).