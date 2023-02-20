6 up-and-coming women's golf apparel brands

Sick of big-name brands dominating your wardrobe? I went to the 2023 PGA Show to see what’s new in women’s apparel. These up-and-coming brands will update your course style in just the right way:
As more and more girls and women take up the game, the brands supporting our style are sticking with current trends to assure we are comfortable and confident on and off the course. After all, looking good and playing good go hand in hand.
-
After graduating college and hanging up her competitive clubs in 2020, founder Katie McCarthy noticed a need for a golf brand that reached a young adult demographic. Her inspiration came from several of her friends getting into the game due to networking and social opportunities. They went to McCarthy for outfit inspiration, and she couldn’t pinpoint a brand that fit their requests.
“I never had that central brand that I could recommend to them,” said McCarthy. “(Women ages from) 20’s to 30’s and just getting into the game and not wanting to go unless they had a cute outfit. I really wanted something for that social golfer, that new audience that we have in the sport.”
The company motto, “Course to Cocktail” encapsulates the feel and energy of the brand. You can find muted pastels pasted on stylish racerbacks and ruffled skirts. With small hints of floral and golf-friendly dresses, Kilo Tango hits the mark on what a young adult social golfer is aiming for.
The material is light and silky to the touch and makes for great outdoor apparel while classy enough to be worn off the course.
Their bestsellers include the Ruffle Skort ($150) and Swing Dress ($218).
-
Tara and Jason Ransdell constantly struggled to find women’s apparel for their daughter at country clubs across the country. After years of being disappointed in women's offerings, they decided to fix it themselves and named the brand after their daughter, Jordan.
As an active athlete in many sports, Tara understands the importance of quality clothing that is comfortable to play in.
“We need a material that we can move in, that we can swing in. You shouldn’t be thinking about what you’re wearing except for the fact that people are walking up and complimenting you,” she said.
The Racerback Golf Shirt ($78) is their best seller and stands out as a stylish and practical piece for any female golfer.
TJ Golf is a brand bridging the gap between on and off the golf course wear. As women’s apparel moves away from country club-prep to athleisure, more and more brands are creating apparel that fits the trend.
Jordan's Collarless Collection ($58-$88) stood out to me as the perfect basic to add to any wardrobe. The material is comfortable and moves with you no matter what activity you wear it for. I would compare the fit and style to Athleta and Lululemon’s athletic tops and consider them a staple in my wardrobe.
“It’s something refreshing,” Tara added. “Women are ready to see something different and new.”
-
When the pandemic knocked the well-known European brand GOLFINO out of the U.S. market, former Golf Channel employee and GOLFINO representative Lisa O’Hurley decided to use the connections she had made within the golf business to create LOHLA SPORT.
O'Hurley's female-focused brand offers a wide selection of sizes to appeal to golfers of any age. The fabrics are flexible while keeping a slim fit and are created to be everyday outfits you can wear on and off the course.
“My feeling is that every time you put a LOHLA SPORT outfit on, you’ve gotten an immediate makeover,” said O’Hurley.
LOHLA SPORT leans toward athleisure with its fabrics and versatility but in the same vein, it’s classic country club wear. LOHLA SPORT offers a variety of options and colors while staying consistent with its European style.
The brand highlights skirts and pants with pops of color, striped pullovers, classic sleeveless tops and vests that should be a staple in your closet.
LOHLA SPORT recently received a visibility boost by landing Annika Sorenstam to exclusively wear its apparel.
“I’m still pinching myself at the fact that she’s wearing LOHLA SPORT,” said O’Hurley. “And, plus, she looks terrific in it. … It’s a really great partnership.”
Their newest collection, Ibiza, shows off stunning white, black and yellow prints that are sure to stand out on the course.
-
Founded in 2020, Smith & Quinn is a brand that has it all. Although golf apparel is only a slice of their business, the modern prints they offer help set them apart. With products made from Italian matte fabric, their golfwear is smooth and cool enough for the summer heat.
They feature high-end golf dresses, polos and pants with the ability to create custom prints for your look. Their golf and athletic wear leans on the preppy side with colored florals. For non-golfers or country club wanderers, they offer an array of sundresses and matching athletic sets with a similar style.
-
Calliope puts a new perspective on apparel for the modern golfer. While they offer stylish basics, they set themselves apart with bold reds, faux-leather apparel and accessories tailored to the female golfer. With this brand, you can tread into an edgy look while staying country club appropriate. Calliope’s vision was to create a brand for “The modern woman who doesn’t have time to second-guess the way she looks and feels.”
I appreciate the steps they have taken to create a fashion-forward brand with a female-only focus. While some of their leather and suede products may not look friendly to play in, the material is stretchy and lightweight, making for great athletic wear. If you are looking or a brand that will push your golf apparel comfort zone, Calliope is my top recommendation.
-
Being a shoe fanatic, when I passed the Royal Albartross booth at the PGA Show, I was immediately engaged. Your everyday Nike and Adidas golf shoes are certainly functional, but I find the designs are repetitive and I’m one that likes to switch it up.
As a high-dollar brand, they put much-needed luxury and style into golf shoes. If you are in the market for a new pair of kicks, scroll through their variety of spikeless and slip on options. Be sure to follow their keys on cleaning your new shoes as their blend of leather and suede is one you will want to keep looking like new.
