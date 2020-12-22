For most of us, this will be a holiday break unlike any other. Gatherings will be smaller. Travel will be reduced or eliminated.

There is hope coming to your chimneys soon enough in the form of a COVID-19 vaccine. By next Thanksgiving, the world, hopefully, will begin to resemble the one we knew before March. So over break, while you're counting your blessings and catching up on phone calls or family Zooms between Christmas or New Year's, the subject may turn to where you'll travel once it's clear to do so. You will want to get a head start. Not only are cancellation policies at airlines and resorts still very flexible, but the pent-up demand to travel is likely to be extraordinary. It would be wise to get your crew in order sooner than later.

Over the course of 2020, we've stayed home, but we've been working with the top destinations and resorts in the world to add a huge number of new golf package destinations. We now have more than 130 itineraries that range from Hawaii to Scotland. We also have numerous in the fabulous winter destinations of Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Here are eight great winter golf packages to kick around for your family or buddies' trip return to travel. You can browse all of our golf packages here and get in touch with an expert agent.

