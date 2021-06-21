Call it inflation, supply-chain disruption, increased participation or all of the above: golf equipment and accessories in have increased in price since 2020. After an August edition in 2020, Amazon Prime Day is back for summer 2021, taking place June 20-21, and the online marketplace has a wide array of golf products being sold at a discount.
Some categories of golf gear have more offers than others on Amazon. A strongpoint of Prime Day is a wide array of rangefinders, from well-known brands to obscure ones. There are many indoor hitting mats and nets on sale as well. Off-the-wall accessories and decor is also abundant, so are amateur golf wares like ball retrievers and iron covers. Those of you hoping for deep discounts on golf balls or push carts will have to look elsewhere - nothing significant is available for Prime Day on Amazon.
We've scanned the sales and have dropped in our best picks for the best golf products for Amazon Prime Day in 2021:
-
Precision Pro NX9 Rangefinder
Rangefinders are a strong suit of Amazon Prime Day and there are many different models and brands to choose from. Some obscure brands are offering rangefinders for as low as $80-90. It's hard for us to give full-throated endorsements to these we've never heard of or tried but their ratings are generally okay. A few better-known brands and models are Precision Pro - whose NX9 model is on sale for $219.99 and features slope, magnetic mount, 600-yard range and vibration on lock. Precision PRo's non-slope NX9 model is available for $175.
For something less expensive, WoSports' Rangefinder is $86, about half off list and has slope and vibration.
-
Adidas Golf Shoes
Both women and men can score premium Adidas golf shoes on the cheap this Prime Day. The men's Tech Response and Tech Response 2.0 lines are on sale and as cheap as $59.99 depending on model and color. Women's Tech Response and 2.0 models are as low as $53.
-
Garmin Approach s40 GPS watch
Those of you who prefer wrist-based GPS and scoring over a rangefinder will want to check out the Garmin Approach s420, which is offered. This is an older model, - Garmin's s42 was released earlier this year - but the s40 is still feature-packed including auto shot-measuring and pairs with CT10 club sensors, and Garmin's hardware is built to last. View the s40 Approach on Amazon.
-
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor
Mobile Launch Monitors continue to proliferate in popularity and the only one on Amazon Prime Day is Rapsodo, whose MLM is offered for $429 ($499 list). The Rapsodo MLM is a very portable launch monitor that, used with an iPhone, can produce all the launch stats from carry distance to ball speed and launch angle, and also has audio playback and video record. View our full review of the Rapsodo MLM.
-
Ecco women's Biom Hybrid golf shoe
Ecco is one of the best comfortable, premium golf shoes and they have a nice Prime Day deal for women. Their Ecco Womens Hybrid Gore-TEX shoe is discounted as low as $87 (from $219) depending on the color.
-
Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Golf Watch
Samsung fans should check out their deeply discounted 44mm Galaxy Golf watch, on sale for $175 ($319 list). In addition to a fully-functioning golf watch with GPS, flyover maps and auto-shot measuring, it is a robust activity watch with a heart-rate monitor. View the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Golf Watch on Amazon.
-
Basic Izod golf summer clothing
If you need more golf clothing for summer and aren't craving the 2021 fashion crazes, Izod has sufficient gear in solid colors being offered at a nice discount. Their Swingflex Stretch Classic Fit Shorts are as low as $18 ($30 list) and have a wide range of waist sizes at this time. Their Straight Fit Pant is as low as $22 and their polos, available in over 30 colors, is just $15.
Looking for a deal on gloves? GolfPass is currently offering three ZeroFriction gloves when you sign up for a GolfPass membership, a $42 value. That's in addition to $10 monthly tee time credits, $35 in TaylorMade credit, cancellation protection and more. valid through 6/22 Sign up here.