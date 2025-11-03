Teeing up Dubai: Everything to know about visiting this fascinating golf destination

For most American golf travelers, Dubai might as well be the moon.

More U.S. golfers need to understand that Dubai isn't too far, too exotic or too unattainable for a golf vacation. Dubai, located in the United Arab Emirates, is reachable by a non-stop flight from 12 different U.S. cities: New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas (Forth Worth), Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C. and Orlando. UAE sits on the eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, bordering the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The flight from New York to Dubai is roughly 12 1/2 hours - which most people might interpret as too long to be on a plane - but consider this: I regularly fly up to 11 hours nonstop from San Francisco to play golf in London or Dublin, so it's not really all that much farther. Dubai is definitely high on my bucket list, and I think it should be on yours, too.

Dubai is not only home to some of the world's most famous courses, imagine all the experiences you'll be immersed in while enjoying the Middle Eastern culture, architecture, people and restaurants in one of the world's most cosmopolitan cities. Those are the 19th hole stories I want to hear, not more drivel about playing links golf in the rain. Name-dropping courses you've played in Dubai ... now that will catch any golfer's attention.

Where to play golf in and around Dubai

Most golfers first get exposed to the beauty of Dubai's desert courses on television. Every calendar year the DP World Tour schedule starts and ends in Dubai, home to more than 20 different courses (if you count short courses), all built since 1988.

The DP World Tour's Race to Dubai is a season-long-points race that rewards that tour's best players much like the FedEx Cup does for the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy, the co-founder of GolfPass, has hoisted the trophy six times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023 and 2024). He's the leader in the clubhouse to win again in 2025 at the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship November 13–16 on the Earth Course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

January 2026 will bring two different DP World Tour events to Dubai. The Dubai Invitational is held Jan. 15-18 at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, followed Jan. 22-25 by the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club.

I can't think of a better way to experience golf in Dubai than to schedule a trip to watch the pros play a little golf, while you play A LOT of golf. Scroll through this Dubai golf course guide below to see all of the local clubs:

GolfPass offers two different Dubai golf packages to help with logistics and planning. Both packages include rounds at five unique semiprivate clubs managed by Troon Golf: The Els Club – Dubai, Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Arabian Ranches Golf Club and The Track, Meydan Golf.

Dubai Hills, a modern course built in 2018, and The Els Club, a links-style layout a decade older (from 2008), both rank among the top 10 courses in the Middle East by Top100courses.com. GolfPass reviews of The Els Club are strong, including this one:

"(It's a) Fantastic course. Challenging with great bunkering and greens. Significant run off areas. Miss the green and it’s tough to make par. Clubhouse facilities and restaurants are excellent. Staff are very attentive."

The Montgomerie course is just as compelling with a brand new practice facility that includes a new Academy nine-hole short course. The Championship Course features 14 lakes (49 acres of water!). "Great course," reads a GolfPass review. "Tough but fair. Great for any ability. Played the course a couple of times now and I love it. Condition is always great, staff amazing and everything else in between. I played 18, (while) my partner used the spa. It was perfect. Would highly recommend."

The Arabian Ranches Golf Club is a Jack Nicklaus-Ian Baker-Finch collaboration that reminds many golfers of the best courses in Scottsdale or Palm Springs. It boasts five straight five-star reviews on GolfPass.

If you haven't played night golf, Dubai has blossomed into one of its hotbeds, where golfers escape the summer heat by teeing it up at night. Teeing it up during winter evenings remains enjoyable as long as you are wearing layers. I can't recommend night golf enough. It's a thrilling experience, something you should try at The Track, Meydan Golf, where the nine holes light up to provide incredible views of the Dubai skyline and the mega skyscraper called the Burj Khalifa.

Two other GolfPass packages include the opportunity to play other courses just outside the city. Dubai Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club is located in Ajman, approximately 35 minutes from Dubai, while Al Hamra Golf Club is located in Ras Al Khaimah roughly 60 minutes from Dubai. Those courses could be add-ons for those who want to explore the country further outside of just Dubai.

Tips for traveling to Dubai

An evening view from The Track Meydan Golf The Track Meydan Golf

To help golfers plan for such a big trip, here are some travel tips about handling jetlag due to the time change (8 hours ahead of East Coast time), how to find some off-course adventures, what to pack and any other details that might help maximize your fun overseas.

1. Best tips to overcome jetlag

If possible, arrive in Dubai at least a day before the first round. Hydrate well, get some sunlight during the day and try to adjust your sleep schedule before you travel. A relaxed nine holes on arrival day can help you reset (like night golf at The Track, Meydan Golf). Avoid early tee times the first morning if you’ve just landed on an overnight flight.



2. Best 2–3 things to do outside of golf

Dubai has great post-round experiences. Visit the dancing fountains under the Burj Khalifa, explore Bluewaters for dining or tour the Dubai Marina for nightlife. For something more traditional, walk through Old Dubai and the souks (markets) along the creek. Desert safaris and rooftop restaurants with skyline views are always popular.



3. Best time of year to travel

November through April offers perfect golf weather, especially if it's cold and snowing back home for golfers from the Pacific Northwest, East Coast and Midwest. Shoulder months like May and October are still warm but less expensive, and courses often run value packages during these times. Summer months are best avoided unless you’re used to high heat, though courses remain open with early morning tee times and solid discounts.



4. Hotel and transportation tips

Dubai is very easy to get around. Most golfers use taxis or ride-share apps rather than renting a car as parking and navigation are simple but unnecessary with affordable transport. Major hotels are close to Dubai Hills Golf Club and The Els Club Dubai. Bring local dirhams for small purchases and caddie tips although most places accept credit cards.



5. What to pack

Bring light, breathable golf apparel and a hat. Sunscreen is a must. Many clubs have high-end rental sets, so golfers can travel lighter and leave their sticks at home if that's preferred. For those visiting in winter months, pack a light jacket for evenings as temperatures can dip once the sun sets.