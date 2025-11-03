Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Golf course architecture in the 2000s, Part 1: Pre-Recession (2000-2008)

The lead-up to the biggest economic downturn since the Great Depression gave rise to increasingly impressive - even ostentatious - courses, until the bubble popped.
Tim Gavrich

Actions

oconee-hero.JPG
With its bold visuals and grand features, The Oconee at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Ga. is a classic example of Pre-Recession golf course architecture.

The history of golf course architecture has played out over a series of eras. From the steeplechase-like hazards of the Victorian era to the early 20th century “Golden Age” up through the current revival of its classical strategic principles and naturalistic aesthetics, broad trends and movements have ebbed and flowed over decades. As with most art forms, tastes and sensibilities often shift in response to changes and events in the wider world.

Where golf courses are concerned, the first quarter of the 21st century is in its third act, and things are really getting interesting. Two major world events and forces – the late-2000s global economic recession and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic – have shocked and reformed the golf industry, including the practice of creating its playing fields, such that we can break down the last 25 years into these three eras:

1. Pre-Recession: 2000-2008
2. Post-Recession: 2008-2020
3. Post-Pandemic: 2021-present

As always, there is some bleed-over between eras, as well as counterexamples to the prevailing trends (including the earlier-2000s work of architects like Tom Doak, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw and Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner) but these three brackets of time are useful to think about both when looking at how golf course architecture has evolved during this century and when pondering where it might be headed in the decades to come.

Pre-Recession golf course architecture: More is more

conservatory-pre-recession.JPG
Profuse mounding, profuse bunkering and the presence of real estate are all hallmarks of high Pre-Recession golf course design that can be observed at Hammock Beach Resort's Conservatory course in Palm Coast, Fla.

This first of the 21st century’s three main golf design eras can be seen as an extension of the explosive growth the game enjoyed all the way back to the 1980s and ‘90s. This broader epoch saw the profession of golf course architect go from niche to downright glamorous, especially in the case of “Signature” architects, world-renowned players who began to hang their own shingles in design even while still competing at the highest levels of the game.

Jack Nicklaus touched off this trend when he collaborated with Pete Dye on South Carolina’s Harbour Town Golf Links, which opened in 1969. In nearly 60 years since, Nicklaus’ name has been associated with more than 400 golf courses worldwide, making him not just one of the greatest to ever play the game, but one of the most prolific figures in spreading golf courses across the globe. In time, contemporaries like Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and even less-mainstream names like Mark McCumber have gotten involved with laying out and building golf courses.

Modern golf architecture is not the sole territory of tenured players. Architects like Tom Fazio, Pete Dye and Rees Jones and brother Robert Trent Jones, Jr. became luminaries in their field, winning high-profile opportunities to shape millions of cubic yards of dirt to their will. During this time, these architects also brought their sensibilities to several existing courses in the form of renovations, with Rees Jones earning the nickname "Open Doctor" for his work toughening up numerous courses for high-level play, including Bethpage Black, Torrey Pines, Bellerive and others.

By the beginning of the 21st century, a booming economy and a skyrocketing golf industry, buoyed by the global popularity of Tiger Woods, ensured there was plenty of design work to go around, especially in the form of master-planned golf-and-real-estate projects. Golf was part of the rampant speculation and overbuilding that eventually contributed to the Recession in the later Oughts; hundreds of courses lined by rows of homes sprang up. Many ultimately closed while many of the survivors faced new, more austere operational realities in the years after the dust finally settled.

At its peak, Pre-Recession golf course architecture reflected the excesses seen in the housing market. There emerged a sort of arms-race to see which architects and courses could bring more ostentation and premium trappings to the table. Courses regularly boasted the amount of dirt their architects were able to move, the number of bunkers they were able to scatter and the acreage of lakes that came into play, as well as the square footage of their clubhouses. Naturally, golf course lengths increased, not just to prop up Rating and Slope figures but to maximize golf course frontage for homesites, whose values rose right up until the bubble finally burst.

tesoro-clubhouse.JPG
Many Pre-Recession golf courses came equipped with massive clubhouses like the one at Tesoro in Port St. Lucie, Fla., a more than 100,000-square-foot villa-like behemoth.

Many high Pre-Recession golf courses make the golfer feel small by design. Large features, stately corridors and a persistent sense of danger envelop players, punishing them for playing the wrong sets of tees and confronting them not just with amped-up golf features but also arrays of million-dollar homes with back patios ripped straight from the golden era of HGTV.

But if this description makes golf courses from this era sound like joyless slogs, the reality is more nuanced. Sure, many of them have a reputation for brutality, but for a student of golf, playing these golf courses now is a quaint experience. Many have been modified because their original designs required a level of maintenance that is no longer sustainable. The best-preserved Pre-Recession golf courses are still fascinating to explore as a counterpoint to today’s prevailing style. One admirable aspect of this era is that the large budgets architects were given enabled them to push the boundaries of what golfers can tolerate across a given hole or course. There is something inspiring about the aspirational element of Pre-Recession golf, even if it is sometimes overwhelming.

3 archetypal Pre-Recession golf courses you should seek out

bull-at-pinehurst-farms-pre-recession.JPG
Built in 2003 and laid out by Jack Nicklaus, The Bull at Pinehurst Farms in Wisconsin confronts golfers with bold looks and challenging shots throughout the round.

Reynolds Lake Oconee (The Oconee)

Greensboro, Ga.
Rees Jones, 2002

Massive bunkers, multi-decked greens and tons of containment mounding characterize Jones’ style from the 1990s through the 2000s, when he was as hot a commodity as any architect on the planet. Developers of the massive Reynolds property needed to convince visitors and prospective residents to head more than an hour east of Atlanta, and the property’s golf courses became glittering attractions. A generous amount of direct lake frontage makes The Oconee one of the exemplars of this era of golf course design.

Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Oconee
Reynolds Lake Oconee - The Oconee
Greensboro, Georgia
Public
4.07575
13
Write Review
11th hole, Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee.
Articles
List: The golf courses of Reynolds Lake Oconee, ranked

The Bull at Pinehurst Farms

Sheboygan, Wisc.
Jack Nicklaus, 2003

Practically next door to Destination Kohler’s two Pete Dye designs at Blackwolf Run, The Bull is another demanding and visually striking public play. Nearly 80 bunkers, and water (including the Onion River) and wetlands in play on more than a dozen holes mean nearly relentless opportunities to lose golf balls. Homes overlook several holes on the front nine. Still, golfers who embrace the challenge will find plenty of rewards in the form of heroic shot opportunities and some very pretty scenery, both in meadow and forest.

Bull at Pinehurst Farms
View Tee Times
Bull at Pinehurst Farms
Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin
Public
4.7803967651
191
Write Review

Hammock Beach Resort (The Conservatory)

Palm Coast, Fla.
Tom Watson, 2007

Joining the Ocean Course (Jack Nicklaus, 2000) at this Bobby Ginn-developed resort-and-residential property (Ginn’s story, by the way, is a perfect example of the early-2000s housing bubble), The Conservatory is utterly authentic to its era. Rippling mounds and scads of pot bunkers and sandy wastes down practically every hole sought to give a nouveau-Scottish feel to an otherwise flat piece of ground between Daytona and St. Augustine where real estate speculators spent hundreds of thousands on their lots and often lost their shirts when things went south. It took several years for more than a handful of homes to be built here. True to the Ginn way, the clubhouse’s wide corridors, high ceilings and large doors are meant to make you feel small. In recent years, the resort has wisely filled in several of the more ornamental bunkers in order to keep things playable and maintainable. The 7,700-yard back tees remain, though.

Hammock Beach Resort - The Conservatory Course: #8
Hammock Beach Resort - The Conservatory Course
Palm Coast, Florida
Resort/Private
2.4537
55
Write Review

More Pre-Recession golf courses
Grande Dunes Resort Club: #8
View Tee Times
Grande Dunes Resort Club
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Public/Resort
4.6438772453
173
Write Review
Cholla at We-Ko-Pa GC: #17
Cholla Course at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club
Scottsdale, Arizona
Public/Resort
4.7467058824
41
Write Review
Currahee Club: #11
View Tee Times
Currahee Club
Toccoa, Georgia
Private
4.6470588235
27
Write Review
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge: #8
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge
Birmingham, Alabama
Public
4.5645
62
Write Review
Fallen Oak Golf Club - hole 6
Fallen Oak Golf Course
Saucier, Mississippi
Private/Resort
4.3382352941
10
Write Review
The Cliffs at Keowee Falls GC
The Cliffs at Keowee Falls Golf Course
Salem, South Carolina
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miramont CC
Miramont Country Club
Bryan, Texas
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Alotian GC: #14
Alotian Golf Club
Roland, Arkansas
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cascata: #6
View Tee Times
Cascata
Boulder City, Nevada
Public
4.2301228184
34
Write Review
Southern Hills Plantation
Southern Hills Plantation
Brooksville, Florida
Private
4.6195
113
Write Review
Classic Club in Palm Desert - No. 7
View Tee Times
The Classic Club
Palm Desert, California
Public
4.7093044945
1115
Write Review
Circling Raven GC: #12
Circling Raven Golf Club
Worley, Idaho
Public/Resort
4.8348470588
19
Write Review
Tetherow GC
Tetherow Golf Club
Bend, Oregon
Private/Resort
4.8235333333
18
Write Review
Mountaintop Golf & Lake Club
Mountaintop Golf & Lake Club
Cashiers, North Carolina
Private
5.0
4
Write Review
Frost Creek: #18
Frost Creek
Eagle, Colorado
Private/Resort
5.0
1
Write Review
Branson Hills GC: #4
View Tee Times
Branson Hills Golf Club
Branson, Missouri
Public
4.7646510608
518
Write Review
Creighton Farms: #3
The Golf Club At Creighton Farms
Aldie, Virginia
Private/Community
4.7143
7
Write Review
Bayside Resort GC: #11
Bayside Resort Golf Club
Bethany Beach, Delaware
Resort/Public
4.5993365609
180
Write Review
Gillette Ridge: #17
View Tee Times
Gillette Ridge
Bloomfield, Connecticut
Public
4.3546260654
924
Write Review
GC of New England
The Golf Club of New England
Stratham, New Hampshire
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Sunday River GC: #18
View Tee Times
Sunday River Golf Club
Newry, Maine
Public
4.7868712702
85
Write Review
atunyote-18l-s32-waterfixed.jpg
View Tee Times
Atunyote Golf Club at Turning Stone
Vernon, New York
Public/Resort
3.7963764706
43
Write Review
The Arnold Palmer Signature At Stonewall Resort
View Tee Times
The Arnold Palmer Signature Course At Stonewall Resort
Walkersville, West Virginia
Resort
3.9578443643
89
Write Review
The Club At Olde Stone: #18
The Club At Olde Stone
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Private/Resort
5.0
4
Write Review
Colbert Hills: #13
Colbert Hills
Manhattan, Kansas
Public
4.3636
11
Write Review
Somerby GC
Somerby Golf Club
Byron, Minnesota
Private
3.5
2
Write Review
Forest Dunes GC
View Tee Times
Forest Dunes Golf Club
Roscommon, Michigan
Public
4.1186166667
112
Write Review
Tesoro Club: Aerial view
The Tesoro Club - Palmer Course
Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Querencia CC - Tom Fazio: #14
Querencia Country Club - Tom Fazio Course
Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur
Private/Resort
5.0
5
Write Review
Muskoka Bay Club
Muskoka Bay Club
Gravenhurst, Ontario
Semi-Private/Resort
4.5185
27
Write Review

Next: the golf industry hits the skids through the 2010s in the form of a long post-Recession hangover. New golf course construction practically grinds to a halt…how do architects respond?

Architecture
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

Comments (0)

You're the first one here!
Share your thoughts or ask a question to get the conversation going.

More from the author

ILLUSTRATION-ST-ANDREWS-GOLF-COURSE
6 Min Read
Changes at the Old Course: Are the world’s two most important golf courses in danger of becoming obsolete?
Articles
Sand Valley - ranking the courses
6 Min Read
The 6 golf courses of Sand Valley Golf Resort, ranked from best to 'worst'
Articles
fl-real-estate-golf-hero.JPG
7 Min Read
Are Florida's new golf communities an improvement over their predecessors?
Articles
foursomes-for-fatherhood.JPG
4 Min Read
How the best golf charity outing I've ever attended could improve other similar events
Articles
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches - American team
5 Min Read
Punch Shots: The legacy of the memorable and maddening 2025 Ryder Cup
Articles
Arrowhead Pointe golf course - hole 2
5 Min Read
Bethpage Black is far from the only state park golf course you should play
Articles

Popular

Los Suenos Marriott Ocean and Golf Resort - aerial view
3 Min Read
5 hot golf destinations to visit this winter
Articles
Youth on Course - 5 million rounds
3 Min Read
Youth on Course celebrates a major milestone, growth in 2025
Articles
speciality-short-game-shots-lead.jpg
1 Min Read
Six tips on specialty short game shots that every golfer needs
Articles
Amazon Basics Core Soft golf ball
2 Min Read
Reviewing the Amazon Basics Core Soft golf ball: Is the newest value golf ball worth a try?
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
Golf course architecture in the 2000s, Part 1: Pre-Recession (2000-2008)
Search Near Me