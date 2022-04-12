How to become the best bunker player you know

New series from Martin Hall seeks to demystify one of the scariest places on any golf course.
Tim Gavrich
How can imagining swinging between two walls make you a better bunker player? Martin Hall explains in his new series.

Bunker play is typically the last skill a developing golfer learns, and the shakiest skill in even an experienced golfer's bag. That's because it is counter-intuitive to just about every other aspect of golf, which focuses on solid, ball-first contact.

Anyone who has sent a bladed shot sailing over the green and into someone's backyard knows that it's essential to strike the sand such that the ball flies high and lands softly on the putting surface.

Sounds simple, but it's endlessly complicated, which is why Martin Hall's new series on GolfPass, Build a Better Game: Bunkers is such a welcome addition. With the first of two volumes premiering today, it is a comprehensive tutorial on how to escape the sand you may encounter. All segments are worth your time, but here are three that I found particularly useful.

Basic Splash Shot: Mirrors and toothbrushes

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Basic Splash Shot

Without getting too technical, having an understanding of how a wedge interacts with the sand in a bunker can go a long way toward helping you become a better bunker player. In this segment, Hall starts out with a quick and very simple explanation of bounce - why your wedge has it and how it will help you escape from greenside bunkers. From that fundamental starting point, his recap of the basics of greenside bunker shots makes total sense, from ball position to alignment to technique. You'll also appreciate Hall's clever use of two visual aids: a mirror and a toothbrush.

Plugged Lie: Turn the toe into a knife

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

How to Play a Plugged Lie in the Bunker

No golfer ever wants to see a ball plugged in a bunker, but it happens a lot, especially on courses whose bunkers have soft sand. There are two ways to escape this nasty predicament: one fairly basic and one a little bit more advanced. The basic technique comes from a former Ryder Cup player, while the more advanced one comes with a must-see highlight courtesy of 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

Fairway Bunkers: 'Three-L Protocol'

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Fairway Bunker Basics

Part of what makes Hall one of the world's most effective teachers of golf is the way he can make complicated concepts easy to remember. His advice for escaping fairway bunkers is no exception, with what he calls the "Three-L Protocol." It sounds formal and complicated but, true to form, it is actually remarkably simple. If you struggle out of fairway bunkers, this will be a wonderful guide for you.

What's the best bunker tip you've ever received? Share with your fellow golfers in the comments below.

Instruction
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
The Masters - Final Round
Articles
3 Min Read
Why we love watching the Masters
April 11, 2022
No matter the leaderboard, Augusta National never disappoints.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Tiger Woods
Articles
1 Min Read
Owning a (very expensive) bit of Tiger Woods memorabilia is a Cool Golf Thing
April 8, 2022
History doesn't come cheap.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2021 Masters Tournament - Final Round
Articles
11 Min Read
Augusta National Golf Club: A hole-by-hole guide to the home of the Masters Tournament
April 4, 2022
Alister MacKenzie, Bobby Jones and many of golf history's greatest figures have shaped America's iconic championship golf course.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
upscale-golf-apparel-hero.JPG
Articles
4 Min Read
Dressing to the nines: 7 golf apparel brands worth the splurge
March 31, 2022
These threads don't come cheap, but you're worth it.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
astor-creek-new-florida-golf.png
Articles
5 Min Read
New golf course development is booming in Florida again
March 28, 2022
Several major architects have projects in varying stages of construction and design.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Christy O''Connor
Articles
3 Min Read
The 4 essential match play golf shots you must know
March 24, 2022
Every shot is important, but one or more of these could be the difference between winning and losing the next time you're on the golf course.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
Eagle Vines Golf Club - vineyard views
Photo Galleries
18 Images
March 2022: Photos of the Month
March 31, 2022
Golfpass reviews are still dominated by sunny southern locations, but courses farther north are starting to open up for spring.
By GolfPass Staff
Ross Memorial - 18th hole
Articles
11 Min Read
America's 10 best replica golf courses
April 4, 2022
Golfers can play Amen Corner, the feared island green at TPC Sawgrass and other famous holes on replica courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Old Corkscrew - alligator
Articles
4 Min Read
The beginner's guide to Naples golf
April 7, 2022
Naples is a winter golf mecca perfect for snowbirds.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Sweetens Cove - Shots
Articles
4 Min Read
Tasting Sweetens Cove
April 1, 2022
Golfers can savor Sweetens Cove by playing golf in rural Tennessee or sipping its bourbon.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
How to become the best bunker player you know
Search Near Me