Best Golf Equipment and Accessories of 2023: Our Top 10 Recommendations

For such a traditional game, golf sure does continue to innovate in new and interesting ways.

Equipment, at least in theory, gets better. Fashions change and fabrics get softer or more rain averse. Technology pushes the boundaries of what range finders, launch monitors and other accessories can deliver.

We got our hands on more than a hundred items to test on the course this year. We tried to share our most honest opinions on what worked and what didn't. Here are the 10 items (not in any ranking order) that impressed us the most.