Best Golf Equipment and Accessories of 2023: Our Top 10 Recommendations

For such a traditional game, golf sure does continue to innovate in new and interesting ways.
Equipment, at least in theory, gets better. Fashions change and fabrics get softer or more rain averse. Technology pushes the boundaries of what range finders, launch monitors and other accessories can deliver.
We got our hands on more than a hundred items to test on the course this year. We tried to share our most honest opinions on what worked and what didn't. Here are the 10 items (not in any ranking order) that impressed us the most.
-
Olukai golf shoes
Versatility of use on or off the course is a key theme with my selections for this story. I've used my OluKai Kapalua shoes ($160) to walk the courses of the Australian Sandbelt as well as walking the dog. They've been on boat rides and strolled along the beach, too. The Drop-In Heel that transforms them into slip-on sandals makes all this possible. - JSD
-
The Dennis from Galvin Green
I've always hated how sweatshirts and sweaters hang on me. They feel like they hinder my golf swing. The Dennis from Galvin Green ($179) does the opposite. This insulating mid-layer piece hugs you gently to keep you warm without feeling too intrusive. It's the most comfortable piece of cool/cold weather golf attire I've ever owned. It's also thin enough to wear under more heavy duty rain gear. - Jason Scott Deegan
-
GrooveIt golf club brush
Lest you think I'm all about expensive golf stuff, I have to sing the praises of the best golf club cleaner I have encountered: the GrooveIt ($24.99). Fill it with water and the cap turns into a button you can press to squirt a little onto your clubface before using its sturdy bristles to wipe dirt away. With a strong two-art magnet replacing the often-ornery retractable ripcord other similar products use, the GrooveIt is simply a "better mousetrap" version of the humble handheld club cleaner. - TG
-
Q Follow from Stewart Golf
Yes, I'll admit this premium electric trolley isn't for everyone, but it's a game-changer for me. I've got a solid muni across the street that I can walk to with my Q Follow ($2,195 and up) mimicking my every move. The seventh generation of the Q Follow from Stewart Golf, a United Kingdom-based company that brought follow technology to market in 2014, makes a round of golf feel like an "experience". It's cool to have your own caddie. - JSD
-
2023 Titleist Pro V1x golf ball
By no means is this some under-the-radar boutique golf item as everyone will agree that it's among best golf equipment in 2023. But it's the one that gets me from point A to B on the golf course with reasonable efficiency (when my swing flaws don't get in the way). After playing the Pro V1 for years, I fully switched to the Titleist Pro V1x ($55) early in 2023 and have found the extra backspin I get on every shot to be tremendously helpful, to the point where I suspect that most golfers need to play a golf ball that spins more, even if it means sacrificing a few yards off the tee. - TG
-
Chervo Arlan golf shirt
For those of us who live in warm climates, a great golf shirt can be hard to find and almost impossible to keep in good condition through several harshly hot and humid rounds and cycles through the washing machine. But the feather-light but impressively strong polyamide (not polyester) Arlan golf shirt ($160) I received from Italian ski and golfwear house Chervo this past February has become my favorite shirt in my closet, and after several rounds it looks as good as the day it arrived. Yes, it's extremely expensive, but you might consider it the type of golf item worth investing in. - Tim Gavrich
-
Golf Breeze
The Golf Breeze ($179) blows the traditional leaf blower experience away. Pun intended. The powerful, two-pound, portable leaf blower takes the hassle out of using a traditional leaf blower, which can be noisy, heavy and hard to charge and store. Not only does it fit nicely in your golf bag for the days you want to blow leaves off the green, it's perfect for that quick cleanup of your driveway or lawn. Truth be told, golfers will probably use it more off the course than on, but that's okay, too. - JSD
-
PrimePutt indoor golf putting mat
Any golfer serious about improving needs an easy and reliable way to practice his or her putting. For many, that solution is an indoor putting mat. I've tried out a couple of the more tech-forward versions, but I tend to lean toward simplicity, which is where PrimePutt excels. No excess lines or arcs - just a strong simulation of what you'll encounter on the course. Their 9-foot by 3-foot standard mat ($429) feels as close to real grass as any artificial putting turf I've encountered, and the ball rolls true across it. I can practice 6-footers in front of the TV to my heart's content.
-
<h2>Adams Golf Idea hybrid</h2>
The return of the Adams Golf brand in 2023 has been a blessing for mid- to high-handicappers like me who need forgiving clubs that are not too expensive. It ranks among the best golf equipment launched in 2023. The Idea 5 hybrid ($179.99) I originally tested is the sole reason I shot the second-lowest round of my career this summer (a 77). It has become a reliable weapon from 170-180 yards, strengthening the biggest weakness in my bag. - JSD
-
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift rangefinder
I have tested several rangefinders in recent years. Some performed better than others, but for important rounds I always kept returning to my old, beat-up Bushnell V2 which I bought used on eBay a decade ago. That is, until Bushnell Tour V6 Shift (i.e. slope-enabled) rangefinder ($399) arrived at my door a couple of months ago. I officially retired my V2 and haven't looked back. Whereas the other brands I've sampled give conflicting numbers at times, or have persnickety functionality, I trust Bushnell above all others, just as more than 95% of PGA Tour caddies trust them for pre-tournament course prep. I'll happily test and review anything billing itself as the latest-and-greatest, but I am looking forward to another decade relying on a Bushnell rangefinder, which is among the best golf equipment in 2023. - TG