GolfPass Gear Report: December, 2023

Last-minute golf gift ideas rule our final roundup of the year.
Tim Gavrich
,
Greenwood's putters make a nice conversation piece that just might help you hole more putts as well.

It's December. Do you know what Santa is bringing for your golf bag?

Relax - there's plenty of time to finalize your list while also scoring a little something for yourself that can help you live your best golf life in 2024.

We continue to be on the lookout for interesting golf products - from new golf clubs and balls to golf apparel and intriguing accessories. If it's clubs you're interested in, check out our recent roundup of new-driver rumors. If you missed our annual holiday gift guide, with appealing options across the range of budgets, click here.

For extra inspiration, may we suggest...

Greenwood putters

Greenwood makes wood head putters that offer a unique feel.

Every golfer is searching for that magic feel with a putter. Maybe all of us have been relying on putters made with the wrong material? Greenwood started making wood head putters after one of its founders discovered an old wood putter in a garage of a house he just moved into. Within two months of launching in June of 2020, Greenwood had more than $200,000 in orders for a prototype created with help from PGA instructor Sam Goulden. The Tour Series - Natural Putter ($279) is the only solid wood head putter approved by the United States Golf Association. It comes in sizes from 30 to 36 inches. The solid black walnut head weighs just 340 grams while its 71-degree lie angle and square look allows for better alignment through the stroke. The theory behind it is that golfers will make a more technically sound stroke thanks to the putter’s zero-degree loft. A Grip Master genuine leather midsize grip promotes the soft feel of the putter. Greenwood recently bought a putting machine from the old Ben Hogan studio in Texas. Third-party testing against the top putters in the industry, Greenwood reports that its putter showed a more consistent roll, less skip and a higher MOl. If you're looking to order one as a holiday gift, note that the company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Order early, so shipping can get it across the border on time. - Jason Scott Deegan

Urbanista Malibu solar-powered wireless speaker

Urbanista's Malibu solar-powered, wireless speaker seeks to be as easy to use poolside as greenside.

Wireless speakers are becoming more and more common parts of golfers' setups. We love the Bushnell Wingman for its dual music-and-GPS functionality, and at less than $30, the Cambridge Soundworks Oontz Angle 3 remains an excellent value option. One newcomer to the space, the Urbanista Malibu ($149), claims to be the world's first fully solar-chargeable wireless speaker, thanks to its use of Powerfoyle™ technology. It's waterproof and impervious to blowing sand and dust, which means it's ready for anything a round of golf might throw at it. It's larger than the more cupholder-sized speakers, but will fit nicely into the basket of a golf cart. - Tim Gavrich

Free Fly golf apparel

Free Fly offers casual aesthetics with just enough technology in their apparel to appeal to golfers.

Golfers tend to enjoy fishing, and vice versa. There's something about the pursuit - and occasional capture - of something elusive that binds the two pastimes together, as well as the potential to make either one a solitary or social pursuit. Free Fly, a family-owned, Montana-based outfitter, makes several items that cross over between fishing and golf seamlessly, and much of their product leverages bamboo fibers for reasons of both comfort and sustainability. The Bamboo Flex polo ($78) makes a clean-looking, comfortable golf shirt. - T.G.

VKTRY golf shoe insoles and Propulsion socks

VKTRY's Inside Edge Propulsion socks ($49) have a sophisticated weave meant to help your foot and ankle move more efficiently, fending off fatigue.

At GolfPass, we believe strongly in the virtues of walking the golf course. That's why we devoted a chunk of the summer to bringing you articles about great walking golf courses, golf shoes, golf bags and more. VKTRY's products are handy for walking golfers, too. Three-time major champ Padraig Harrington swears by their insoles, while their Inside Edge Propulsion knee-length compression socks ($49) take some of the ache out of your ankles and calves on the course. I recently wore them during a pre-Thanksgiving walking round on a hilly course in Connecticut and thought they performed really nicely. - T.G.

SuperStroke golf bag

SuperStroke is getting into the golf bag game.

SuperStroke, the leading putter grip in professional golf for players who like thicker grips, is expanding its customer base. It has introduced three new models of golf bags as the brand continues its push offering other lifestyle accessories. The SuperStroke Pantheon Cart, Hybrid and Stand Bags range in price from $349-$399, all featuring unique synthetic-leather designs in black or white. Weighing in at 6.6 pounds, the SuperStroke Pantheon Cart Bag includes a 14-way top to help organize clubs, along with waterproof pockets for protecting valuables and magnetic pockets for quick and secure access. The SuperStroke Pantheon Hybrid Bag (7.05 pounds) has a six-way top, while the SuperStroke Pantheon Stand Bag (5.85 pounds) only goes with a four-way top divider. Both include waterproof zippers, a valuables pocket, a magnetic RF front pocket, insulated cooler sleeve, fiberglass legs, pen pocket and rain hood. - J.S.D.

Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
