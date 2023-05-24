The best new sunglasses for golfers

With summer coming soon, it's time to find the right shades for your game.
New 2023 shades from Revo, adidas, Tifosi and RAEN are ready for golfers.

What kind of golfer are you - sunglasses on or off?

I've always thought sunglasses were required apparel on the course. From the wraparounds made famous by David Duval to Phil Mickelson's current mirrored-lens aviators, what shades you wear can define your entire look on the course.

The best sunglasses could even help you play better, too. Certain lenses act to block out harmful UV rays and allow golfers to see contours in the fairways and greens that aren't visible to the naked eye.

Famous brands like Oakley and Maui Jim are never a bad choice, but I've discovered a few new brands recently that I'm enjoying wearing on and off the course. They're versatile and, best of all, more affordable than some other big brands.

Revo x Annika collection

The Revo x Annika collection features unisex sunglasses for golfers.

The new Revo x Annika collection - worn by 10-time major champion Annika Sorenstam - features two styles of unisex sunglasses for golfers. The Semi-rimless Stainless Steel Navigator frames are for everyday wear, while the Ultimate Golf Style sports frame were created for golfers who want to look and play their best. Each style comes in a choice of three colors and includes Revo’s glare-reducing, NASA-based Light Management System to protect wearers from harmful overexposure to sunlight. Cost: $229

Tifosi

Tifosi features all sorts of sunglass styles for golfers, including the Seek FC 2.0 frames.

Good shades don't have to break the bank. Tifosi, a leader in sports optics for two decades, is proof of that. Tifosi sells premium frames and high quality lenses without cutting into your tee time budget. The new Enliven Golf collection starts at just $39.95. Its color-capture lens technology helps to differentiate particular wavelengths of light that matter most for golfers – greens, blues and reds. By limiting overall brightness but turning up these particular colors, golfers are better able to read course contours and definition, even in low light conditions. The Vogel SL are the boldest style with large rimless, colored lenses. The Seek FC 2.0 and Crit styles are a bit more tradition sports-oriented frames. They're both personal favorites.  Cost: $39.95-$49.95

adidas Sport eyewear

The SP0067 sunglasses from adidas Sport eyewear were designed for all outdoor activities, including golf.

The SP0067 sunglasses from adidas Sport eyewear offer both style and functionality for golfers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Built with a durable but lightweight construction, the SP0067 features high-quality polycarbonate lenses providing superior clarity and UV protection to reduce glare and improve visibility in bright sunlight. Take them from the golf course to other outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing or watching the kids at soccer practice. Cost: $125

RAEN Optics

RAEN touts its California roots for influencing all of its premium styles built for men or women enjoying the Golden State's outdoor lifestyle. The frames come in all shapes from circular eyes to horned rims for exceptional fit, comfort and durability. Polarized lenses are available, too. Cost: $144-$184

What is your go-to brand of golf sunglasses? Let us know in the comments below.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
