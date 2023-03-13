Tipsy Elves: Reviewing golf's newest, loudest fashion

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Move over, Loudmouth.

There's a new, even louder look invading golf courses everywhere. When I saw the Tipsy Elves booth at the 2023 PGA Show, I couldn't help but stop. The hot dog shirt had me at hello.

While these duds might not be for everyone, golfers who favor the bright and bold - some might say obnoxious - have more options than ever. Loudmouth has long ruled the roost thanks to the boost provided by its partnership with John Daly - golf's baddest boy - but Tipsy Elves is primed to steal some market share and build a fan base all its own.

How Tipsy Elves clothing moved into the golf space

The backstory of Tipsy Elves is actually pretty cool. It launched in 2011 as an ugly Christmas sweater company. But the urge for certain people to peacock all year round is strong. So the brand expanded to offer apparel for all major holidays, plus bathing suites and snow/ski wear. Their first golf collection launched less than a year ago in April 2022.

It was so well received that new patterns were created for 2023. Tipsy Elves' success can probably be traced to the influx of new, younger golfers who are readily seeking to look and think differently than golf's establishment. They want the game to fun and inclusive, not their old man's country club. Music and drinks fit right in with this new look. I'm sure there's also a market for spouses, parents and girlfriends who want to buy something from Tipsy Elves as a gag gift for their favorite golfer. That's fine, too. That's how the ugly Christmas sweater market exploded.

The new fashions of Tipsy Elves made a splash at the 2023 PGA Show. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Tipsy Elves golfers can wear Bigfoot, gophers, gators in a golf cart and fish on their shirts with pride. Everything is truly unique and sure to draw a reaction the first time your buddies see it. The company hopes to branch into women's golf attire in the next couple of years. It's relatively affordable at $44.95 for shorts, $49.95 for polos and $69.95 for pants and wild-looking knickers including solid-color, knee-high socks.

I'm not confident enough to wear the wildest patterns like the "Tacosaurus" and "Rubber Ducky" shirts and shorts, but I do love the "Bloody Mary" polo. It's soft, breathable and fun. Seeing the "Grand Finale" polo and button-down shirt loaded with bomb pops just brings a smile to my face every time. Bomb pops pretty much symbolize my childhood of running wild in the streets, shooting hoops and playing in open fire hydrants. It will be my go-to Fourth of July party shirt, on and off the golf course, for as long as it lasts.

Before you bash anyone who wears this type of attire, you should know that two golf industry friends love this look. They find traditional golf gear too stuffy, too boring. I can't imagine seeing them wear anything other than vibrant outfits. If you trash brands like Tipsy Elves and Loudmouth, you're insulting my peeps.

Like it or not, the game is changing, folks. I want to be among the Tipsiest of Elves having fun wearing whatever I want.

Would you wear Tipsy Elves or Loudmouth on the golf course? Let us know in the comments below.