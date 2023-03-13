Tipsy Elves: Reviewing golf's newest, loudest fashion

This new brand brings the funkiest and funniest fashions to the golf course.
Would you wear this shirt while playing golf?

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Move over, Loudmouth.

There's a new, even louder look invading golf courses everywhere. When I saw the Tipsy Elves booth at the 2023 PGA Show, I couldn't help but stop. The hot dog shirt had me at hello.

While these duds might not be for everyone, golfers who favor the bright and bold - some might say obnoxious - have more options than ever. Loudmouth has long ruled the roost thanks to the boost provided by its partnership with John Daly - golf's baddest boy - but Tipsy Elves is primed to steal some market share and build a fan base all its own.

How Tipsy Elves clothing moved into the golf space

The backstory of Tipsy Elves is actually pretty cool. It launched in 2011 as an ugly Christmas sweater company. But the urge for certain people to peacock all year round is strong. So the brand expanded to offer apparel for all major holidays, plus bathing suites and snow/ski wear. Their first golf collection launched less than a year ago in April 2022.

It was so well received that new patterns were created for 2023. Tipsy Elves' success can probably be traced to the influx of new, younger golfers who are readily seeking to look and think differently than golf's establishment. They want the game to fun and inclusive, not their old man's country club. Music and drinks fit right in with this new look. I'm sure there's also a market for spouses, parents and girlfriends who want to buy something from Tipsy Elves as a gag gift for their favorite golfer. That's fine, too. That's how the ugly Christmas sweater market exploded.

The new fashions of Tipsy Elves made a splash at the 2023 PGA Show.

Tipsy Elves golfers can wear Bigfoot, gophers, gators in a golf cart and fish on their shirts with pride. Everything is truly unique and sure to draw a reaction the first time your buddies see it. The company hopes to branch into women's golf attire in the next couple of years. It's relatively affordable at $44.95 for shorts, $49.95 for polos and $69.95 for pants and wild-looking knickers including solid-color, knee-high socks.

I'm not confident enough to wear the wildest patterns like the "Tacosaurus" and "Rubber Ducky" shirts and shorts, but I do love the "Bloody Mary" polo. It's soft, breathable and fun. Seeing the "Grand Finale" polo and button-down shirt loaded with bomb pops just brings a smile to my face every time. Bomb pops pretty much symbolize my childhood of running wild in the streets, shooting hoops and playing in open fire hydrants. It will be my go-to Fourth of July party shirt, on and off the golf course, for as long as it lasts.

Before you bash anyone who wears this type of attire, you should know that two golf industry friends love this look. They find traditional golf gear too stuffy, too boring. I can't imagine seeing them wear anything other than vibrant outfits. If you trash brands like Tipsy Elves and Loudmouth, you're insulting my peeps.

Like it or not, the game is changing, folks. I want to be among the Tipsiest of Elves having fun wearing whatever I want.

Would you wear Tipsy Elves or Loudmouth on the golf course? Let us know in the comments below.

Gear
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Rancho de los Caballeros - roping lessons
Articles
6 Min Read
Golf the cowboy way out West
March 8, 2023
These eight special golf resorts west of the Mississippi River mix the thrills of the wild west with the spoils of a high-end golf retreat.
By Jason Scott Deegan
OluKai golf shoes
Articles
2 Min Read
Reviewing the new OluKai golf shoes
March 8, 2023
The new OluKai golf shoe might be the game's most versatile shoe, boasting a collapsible heel, which provides a comfortable, sandal-like component that's true to the brand.
By Jason Scott Deegan
U.S. Kids Golf
Articles
3 Min Read
7 stress-free ways to introduce someone to golf
March 5, 2023
Want your friends or family to take up golf? We offer 7 gateways to get started.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Pedernales Golf Club - Willie Nelson's Cut-N-Putt golf course
Articles
10 Min Read
America's weirdest golf courses
March 2, 2023
These unique - and sometimes awkward - golf courses provide an experience unlike any other.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Long irons
Articles
4 Min Read
5 items disappearing from golf
February 26, 2023
Old-timers may miss a few of things on our list, but most golfers probably won't.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Golf custom tees
Articles
3 Min Read
Golf's newest collectable: custom logoed tees
February 23, 2023
Are golf tees too common an item to be worth adding to your golf collection?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Kilo Tango apparel rack
Articles
5 Min Read
7 up-and-coming women's golf apparel brands
February 20, 2023
You might not have heard of these brands, but they're leaving their mark.
Libby Gilliland head shot
By Libby Gilliland
st-johns-gc-12-choice-destinations-ne-fl.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
Choice Destinations: Golf in northeast Florida from Jacksonville to St. Augustine
March 6, 2023
The coastal stretch from Jacksonville to St. Augustine features plenty of strong value golf courses near the home of the Players Championship and PGA Tour headquarters.
By GolfPass Staff
New ProV1 and ProV1x are generating buzz
Articles
5 Min Read
Titleist Pro V1 vs. Pro V1x review: Which golf ball is right for you?
February 12, 2023
The ball that has dominated professional tours for more than 20 years continues to serve everyday golfers as well.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel
Articles
4 Min Read
March 2023: Secrets From the World of Golf Travel
March 1, 2023
Renovations and upgrades to golf resorts, hotels and inns are thriving during the post-pandemic golf boom.
By GolfPass Staff
Read More
Now Reading
Tipsy Elves: Reviewing golf's newest, loudest fashion
Search Near Me