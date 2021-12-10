This backwards driveway is a Cool Golf Thing

Living on a golf course is fun. I can speak from experience, having been able to walk out the back door of my parents' condo in South Carolina and play a few holes on quiet evenings, or out the front door and be at the driving range in less than five minutes, for several summers growing up.

But simply living on the golf course is clearly not enough for some people. Know what's even more fun? Easing on down the road in your own personal golf cart - tricked-out to a hilarious degree if you wish - and up to the course, no car necessary.

But why stop there? Why not break down all barriers between the golf course and your domain? That's what I saw when I played Golfcrest Country Club south of Houston a few weeks ago.

Not only are the houses that ring this suburban Houston club big and showy in true Texas fashion, some of them come equipped with the ultimate on-course-living flex: a rear-facing driveway, dedicated to the family cart. Along the tee of the par-3 eighth, several houses boasted this feature, which I had never seen before.

Genius amenity or a lazy waste of money? I can't decide one minute to the next.

The paving materials vary, but each cart driveway features an adorable arcing bridge over a drainage ditch to ensure a smooth ride out the scaled-down garage door and directly onto the course. No need to touch cart tires to the common thoroughfare at all, ever.

When I arrived at Golfcrest, the first member I encountered had his own boosted-up cart with bright blue flames painted on the sides. I could imagine this creature comfort being right up his alley.