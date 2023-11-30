December 2023: Secrets From The World of Golf Travel

We share travel tidbits from Asia, London, Greater Zion and more in our latest column.
Brand-new Hoiana Shores Golf Club on Vietnam's central coast seeks to be the country's answer to links golf.

This time of year, U.S. golfers point their golf travel compasses to the usual hot spots where warm weather and good golf courses coexist - southern California, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico.For those a little more adventurous, why not ... Asia? Sound a little too exotic or far

Unlock Bingeworthy Golf Content
This content is only available to GolfPass members. Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
GolfPass Logo
GolfNow Logo
Compete Logo
GolfPass Staff
More from the author
Golf Gift Guide
Articles
6 Min Read
GolfPass Holiday Gift Guide: What to get your favorite golfer
November 6, 2023
We make golf gift shopping easier with this handy guide.
By GolfPass Staff
Kapalua - Bay course - hole 16
Articles
3 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: October 2023
September 30, 2023
Golf on Maui returns after the wildfires closed many of the island's courses.
By GolfPass Staff
Old Course at St. Andrews - views
Articles
2 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: September, 2023
August 30, 2023
A golf lottery you *might* actually win is open until Sept. 6, and other insider travel notes.
By GolfPass Staff
Saltleaf Golf Preserve: Aerial
Articles
4 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: August, 2023
July 30, 2023
The new golf course mini-boom is going to really tantalize golfers come 2024 and 2025.
By GolfPass Staff
Royal Liverpool GC
Articles
2 Min Read
2023 Open Championship Live Streaming Schedule: How To Watch The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool
July 14, 2023
The 151st Open Championship returns to Royal Liverpool where Rory McIlroy won in 2014.
By GolfPass Staff
Atlantic City CC: #3
Articles
3 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: July, 2023
July 5, 2023
Learn about a new 2024 PGA Tour venue open to the public and more in this month's column.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
AT&T Byron Nelson - Matt Every - club throw
Articles
2 Min Read
Why it's never a good idea to throw a golf club in anger
November 20, 2023
Golf is a game of control and composure. Don't lose yours by tossing a club.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Masters - Round One
Articles
1 Min Read
Playing Lessons: 4 great putting tips from the pros
October 31, 2023
If you want to hole more putts, you should take the advice of the world's greatest golfers.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Golf art
Articles
8 Min Read
The best golf art for decorating your office
November 12, 2023
The rise of artists launching their own companies has changed the way golfers use wall art that impresses their co-workers on Zoom.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Netflix Cup
Articles
4 Min Read
TV review: Was Netflix's first-ever live sports broadcast a Cool Golf Thing?
November 15, 2023
The streaming giant picked golf as the medium for its foray into live sports. How did it go?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
December 2023: Secrets From The World of Golf Travel
Search Near Me