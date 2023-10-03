California's 5 best value golf courses overlooking the Pacific Ocean

BODEGA BAY, Calif. - It doesn't take a brain surgeon to understand that anything in California with Pacific Ocean views will cost more, whether it's a restaurant, resort, house or round of golf.

The green fees at oceanfront courses such as Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, Pelican Hill and others can break the bank for most golfers, costing at least $300 or more for a single tee time.

Savvy golfers can find other more affordable courses with ocean views up and down the California coast. You'll need to accept some concessions, especially when it comes to conditioning and course architecture. However, in many cases, the savings are worth it. Here are the five most affordable California golf courses featuring Pacific Ocean views: