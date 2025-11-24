Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Four tips on hitting chip shots with irons

Do you always reach for the lob wedge around the green? There might be a better way.
What is the lowest lofted club you’ll use around the green?

I know I am hesitant to use anything lower than a 52-degree wedge. After compiling these tips, I’ve decided I may need to reconsider that! The results of the shots in the first two tips might be enough to convince you too.

Noted short game guru Dave Pelz launched a series of golf schools around the country more than a decade ago, where his instructors would emphasize that most amateurs should chip with an 8 iron to keep the ball low to the ground, so it would run like a putt. This club selection would also take the chunked or skulled chip out of the equation.

Maybe it's time you gave this philosophy a try.

1. Gary Player 6-iron chip

Put that sand wedge away and keep it low for the dough! Gary Player explains more in this tip from GolfPass' Top 100 Instruction Tips series.

2. Remove the wrists from chipping

Katie Dahl explains why "if you can putt, you can chip" in this tip where she uses an 8-iron. Use the same motion as a putt and effortlessly hit long bump-and-run shots.

3. 9-Iron bump-and-run

Aimee Cho explains why you don't always need to land the ball on the green. Try using a 9-iron and bounce the ball through the fringe to reduce risk around the green.

4. How to hit the low chip shots

The low bump-and-run can be used by players of all skill levels, but is most beneficial for beginners. Perhaps that's why Nathalie Sheehan covers low shots extensively in her Breaking 100 series. In this episode she breaks down the fundamentals to low running chip shots.

Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

