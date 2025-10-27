Four tips on how to hit golf shots from soft, wet lies

I played much of my competitive golf career in the fall and spring months in the Midwest. That means soft, soggy conditions were a constant.

These moist conditions hold a special, in a very negative way, spot in my golf memory bank. All your minor swing faults are enhanced, and quality ball-striking becomes critical. In this article, we’ve compiled four of the best golf tips from our GolfPass instructors to help you handle wet conditions from tee to green with ease.

1. Iron shots from wet, soft fairways

Martin Hall calls iron shots from soggy turf, “the toughest shot you can hit from the fairway.” He makes them a little less difficult with a few pointers in this episode from Build A Better Game Plan.

2. Hitting out of wet bunkers

We often receive requests from our members to break down the proper technique on bunker shots from firm, wet sand. Luckily, Martin Chuck answered this a while back and it has everything you need!

3. Chip shots from soggy grass

Martin Hall and Blair O’Neal detail the difficulties of chipping from super soft lies that we often encounter in the fall and spring. The answer to these tricky shots is practicing clipping a bottle cap.

4. Muddy lies with Rory

Muddy lies are slightly different situations than overly wet lies, but many of the fundamentals are the same. Rory McIlroy explains how he handles it in this episode from Ask Rory.

Two bonus tips on one final specialty shot topic: Driver off the deck

Talk about scary shots…. the driver off the deck is a little too intimidating for most golfers. But Blair O’Neal explains why it’s easier to pull off than most think. Just use these three keys and proudly join the DOD club.

Creative practice

I like to include this tip when I can because I believe creative practice on the range is both fun and develops your golf game quickly. Don’t be afraid to use your imagination and be a kid on the golf course! Start it off with the driver off the deck.