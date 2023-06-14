How golf bonds fathers and sons like no other sport

As you watch the U.S. Open this Father's Day, I want to remind you to celebrate the bond you have with your dad and the game of golf.

Don't ever take it for granted. I know I won't. In January 2022, my father, Rod, was diagnosed with Parkinson's, a progressive disease that affects the nervous systems and causes tremors. The news has been tough on our whole family, but I'm proud of how positive my dad continues to be through it all.

My father and I haven't been able to play much golf since his diagnosis, so we've had to improvise. We recently took our games to PopStroke Orlando instead, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise. We picked up two new playing partners: my mom and my wife.

That day at PopStroke taught me a valuable lesson about golf. The game doesn't have to be about what you shoot or where you play. Golf can be played however you wish. It can be played at Topgolf, on a short course, a long course, with a scorecard or without, or even at night. The whole point is getting together with your favorite people and enjoying the moment. You never know when it could be taken away from you.

Teaching dad the game of golf

I did not grow up in a golf family.

I was the first person in my family to touch a golf club, thanks to the encouragement of a high school friend before heading off to college. From what I have seen, golf tends to be something that is passed down from fathers to sons. It went in the opposite direction in my family.

My dad and I both played basketball through college and that was the main sport we bonded over. I'm 6-foot-8-inches tall and he's 6-6. Although golf isn't easy for tall people like us, it was refreshing to have a new sport that we could, potentially, enjoy together for the rest of our lives. It had the added bonus of being enjoyed outside instead of stuffy indoor gyms.

My dad, now 63 years old, raised me with a strong, yet gentle spirit, and one thing that always stands out about him is his awareness of the beauty surrounding him. He never needs to be encouraged to appreciate the little things. Life's simple moments - an owl nesting in the backyard, leaves changing colors, a hummingbird on the feeder outside the kitchen window - bring endless joy to my dad. As soon as I found the game, I knew I had to introduce it to him.

It felt odd trying to teach my dad the game when I barely knew the basics myself, but I’m sure any golfer that thinks back to when they first caught the bug can remember the desire to share it with others, especially those most important to them. So there I was hauling my dad over to a pitch-and-putt short course at a local facility called Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet, Ill. We then graduated to a par-3 course and finally moved on to 18-hole courses in the area, Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur being one of our favorites. Golf has been something we have enjoyed together ever since. We are both far from naturals at the game. Thankfully over time, we began hitting shots more consistently and learning what works for our games.

After graduating college, I moved to Orlando, which meant we would not be able to play golf together as often. But what I didn’t realize at the time is that we would start playing in some really neat destinations during family vacations.

My dad and I paired up for rounds at Dove Mountain outside Tucson, Ariz., and Torrey Pines in southern California. At Torrey Pines, we were paired with a couple of serious golfers putting money on every hole. Meanwhile, we were chunking, slicing and shanking shots while playing a scramble to just enjoy the scenery and the time together. The contrast was comical.

Dealing with Parkinson's

Rod Kruse putts at PopStroke Orlando. Matt Kruse/GolfPass

When my wife and I got a phone call from my parents that my dad had been diagnosed with Parkinson's, a number of different emotions flooded through me. Thanks to great support and strong faith, my dad assured us he did not want anyone's pity. Rather, he wanted to continue living his life and doing the activities he enjoyed as his body allowed.

By the end of 2022, intense lingering hip pain, coupled with a decreased gait from Parkinson’s, required my father to undergo hip surgery to regain some mobility. This was not an easy process, and the rehab was slow. We were both disappointed when he visited on Easter weekend earlier this year that he didn't feel well enough to play golf. At first, we both felt a bit deflated, but we started to think of alternatives. Why not have a little fun at PopStroke Orlando? PopStroke - a mini-golf franchise backed by Tiger Woods - allowed my wife and mom to join us for the first time. Everyone had a blast.

Building relationships and being outside are two of the most needed things in an increasingly isolated and digital world, and PopStroke offered that in the same way a traditional 18-hole round had for us in the past. Seeing the gratification on my dad’s face after hearing the ball rattle in the cup on numerous holes-in-one was encouraging for those of us who understood his struggles. I’m thankful for PopStroke’s vision to create a venue that can simulate the experience of golf in a unique yet authentic way. It allowed my family to enjoy the game together. I could see my dad regaining his confidence. This newfound confidence after his surgery was the beginning of a positive trajectory for my dad. A few weeks later, he was out visiting my brother and his wife in New Mexico hiking mountains. He and I plan to play a new par-3 course on Amelia Island next month.

You know that cliche about when life hands you lemons? I’ve always said cliches are cliche for a reason because they’re often packed with wisdom. When obstacles arrive, don’t give up. Keep pushing forward because there are more memories to be made and more moments to be had. I don’t know what the future holds, but I’ve learned that whether it’s on the cliffs of Torrey Pines or under the palm trees at PopStroke, golf with loved ones is a gift to be enjoyed and not taken for granted.

Remember to celebrate your dad this Father's Day, on or off the course. I know I will.

Share a heart-warming story about playing golf with your father or sons in the comments below.