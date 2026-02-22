The 10 best golf trips you can take in 2026

Golf travel is hot, just like the game itself.

Golf continued to surge in popularity last year, and this year is trending again.

The annual 2025 Buffalo Groupe Golf Travel Study, conducted last December, noted that nearly 9 in 10 golfers plan to spend as much or more on golf travel in 2026 as they did last year, with half maintaining annual golf travel budgets of $5,000 or more.

“Golf travel demand remains strong, but today’s golfer is making more thoughtful decisions,” said Buffalo Groupe CEO Kyle Ragsdale. “We’re seeing sustained spending paired with higher expectations around value, ease, and overall experience. For destinations and resorts, delivering seamless, memorable golf getaways has never been more important.”

We at GolfPass encourage golf travel. It's great for your game to experience different courses, grasses and backdrops, not to mention how powerful it is for your soul.

Every year, we select the 10 hottest golf destinations based on a few criteria:

1. Which places are hosting top golf tournaments and major championships?

2. Where are the most inspiring new or renovated courses opening?

3. Which courses/destinations fared well in our Golfers' Choice 2026 rankings?

4. We also measure a "cool" factor: Which places would every golfer die to visit? Usually that means some combination of great golf, off-course attractions and good weather. A hint of value or affordability is an added bonus.

If you've already got a golf trip on the books to one of these 10 destinations, consider yourself among the one percent of golfer travelers. If we've sparked your interest, don't delay. Booking early always helps save money and allows the best access before tickets and tee times sell out.

Here are the 10 best golf trips to take in 2026: