10 best affordable California golf courses in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN JOSE - If you're looking for bargain golf in the San Francisco Bay Area, get in line.

I'm in that line looking for affordable golf courses to play in the Bay Area every weekend, and it can be a frustrating experience. Since moving from Michigan in 2014, I've had to readjust my baseline for what value-oriented golf looks like and costs. Fifty bucks no longer cuts it to play a hiddem gem or a solid course that's a little scruffy around the edges. When it comes to California's golf dollar, $80 for a round of golf is where the value line tips one way or the other. Walking remains the best way to unlock the value playing Bay Area courses.

The tee times of the municipal and public courses that my crew of golfers plays on a regular basis disappear quickly in northern California. I've actually got a designated "Tee Time Guy" - with the T-shirt to prove it - who hunts down tee times when we need them.

Not everybody will agree, but I believe these are the best golf deals to play the best bargain golf courses in the San Francisco Bay Area. Since the "Bay Area" is such a large region of northern California, I've tried to include courses in what locals call the "South Bay" (San Jose-Morgan Hill-Gilroy), "East Bay" (Oakland and surrounding cities) and San Francisco.

10 Best Golf Deals in northern California

Best Golf Deals in San Jose, Morgan Hill and Gilroy

As a resident, I'm biased, but the South Bay delivers the most bang for your buck as a golfer. There's a trio of affordable and interesting places to play - all with notable strengths and weaknesses. Plus, every once in a while you can find a solid golf deal to play the area's two best courses - Cinnabar Hills and Coyote Creek's Tournament Course. If you want to stretch your boundaries a little, San Juan Oaks in Hollister is a wonderful track, but a recent redesign has taken some of the value out of the green fees.

Santa Teresa Golf Club

Green fee: $54-$116

This Santa Clara County muni (3.9 GolfPass stars) has legions of supporters and detractors. The people who enjoy it (like me) appreciate that it's very walkable and playable. The condition is generally fine, although devoid of grass around the edges, and the bunker sand very crusty. The fairways tend to be hard pan that gives what my foursome calls that "Santa Teresa roll". The big knock is the pace of play, which creeps past five hours regularly, especially on weekends. Being in a county park gives Santa Teresa a nice rustic setting with views of the surrounding hills. The vibe is good with a popular all-turf range, strong junior program, solid clubhouse food and a fun par-3 course.

Los Lagos Golf Course

Green fee: $45-$82

I have a love-hate relationship with Los Lagos, a city muni (4.0 stars) that tends to be in better shape than Santa Teresa on a consistent basis. The problem is a quirky routing that makes walking tough. Golfers cross a bridge over Coyote Creek twice to a remote section of the property housing holes nos. 3-7 and nos. 13-14. If someone combined those holes into nos. 3-9 in the routing, it would be much more compact. That will never happen as it would create four straight par 3s and hurt food and beverage sales without returning to the clubhouse until after 11 holes. Good players tend to look down upon Los Lagos, which is only a par 68, playing 5,393 yards thanks to nine par 3s. It's tougher than the length or slope (116) implies. Two par 5s - the 567-yard 6th and 583-yard 18th - play overly long and difficult.

Gilroy Golf Course

Green fee: $26-$50

If you're a golf purist, ignore this choice. Gilroy (3.4 stars) is not for everyone. It's as funky as golf gets. The conditions can be soggy in winter and burnt to a crisp in Gilroy's hot summers. But when you catch this 11-hole layout that plays as a fun full 18 in the proper mood, the price can feel like a steal as long as you're willing to forgive its shortcomings. Golfers play the first seven holes twice from different tee boxes. Holes 8 and 9 follow the left side of a large hill with holes 17 and 18 playing around the right side. The ninth and 18th holes share the same green well below elevated tees. All of this madness means you might encounter awkward waits and other groups while finishing your nines. Making the turn creates an even bigger traffic jam, likely a 20-minute wait, as your group slides in behind golfers teeing off on their front nine.

Best Golf Deals in San Francisco

The city's location on a narrow peninsula between the San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean doesn't allow for much publicly accessible golf that isn't run by San Francisco Recreation and Parks. This government agency often battles funding issues to give its courses the TLC they deserve.

Sharp Park Golf Course

Green fee: $78-$86

This famous Alister MacKenzie muni in Pacifica is notorious for slow play, super-slow greens and is virtually unplayable in the wet, winter months. From April through October, though, Sharp Park (3.4 stars) provides an enjoyable round through towering trees before finishing near the Pacific Ocean. The dreams of its potential ever being fully realized are unlikely, although we do applaud the folks who are trying.

Lincoln Park Golf Course

Green fee: $62-$94

Unfortunately, I haven't played Lincoln Park (3.4 stars) yet to give it a proper vetting. It is best known for its views of the Golden Gate Bridge. It's definitely on my radar for 2026.

Fleming Course at TPC Harding Park

Green fee: $55-$78

Although the nine-hole Gleneagles Golf Course at McLaren Park ($40-$66) is more affordable, the nine-hole Fleming Course delivers much more consistent conditions. It replicates the shot-making and accuracy required on the big course, just in a smaller package, a par 30 playing 2,135 yards. The smaller greens and deep rough will even challenge good players.

Best Golf Deals in Oakland and the East Bay

I haven't spent much time exploring the East Bay other than Corica Park. To be honest, I didn't include the "best" value in the area because it comes with an asterisk. That would be the newly redesigned Poppy Ridge in Livermore. It's a great value only to Northern California Golf Association members (which costs $80 annually). Members like me can play Poppy Ridge for $75-$125 (where the general public pays between $150-$200).

Corica Park - North Course

Green fee: $80-$121

The redesign of the North Course (4.2 stars) took longer than anticipated, involving multiple architects. Robert Trent Jones Jr.'s firm eventually stepped in to create an engaging 6,300-yard playground on a windy, bouncy site that plays like a pseudo links where water is sprinkled throughout the routing. The sand-capped fairways drain better than almost any other Bay Area course, so this is a great option during the wet winter months. It is walking only on Monday and Tuesday.

Metropolitan Golf Links

Green fee: $47-$93

Similar to nearby Corica Park, this Johnny Miller redesign near the Oakland International Airport is buffeted by afternoon winds off of the San Francisco Bay that can make scoring a challenge (hence the 'links' name). A handful of water hazards and marshes on this city-owned muni can swipe balls knocked down by these breezes.

Hiddenbrooke Golf Club

Green fee: $47-$87+

Although much farther north in Vallejo, Hiddenbrooke (4.0) by Arnold Palmer/Ed Seay gets high marks for scenery and demanding play. It's a quintessential Bay Area course where hilly terrain leads to tricky sidehill/downhill lies.