What's new for golfers in Phoenix/Scottsdale

A wave of course renovations and other updates are greeting snowbird golfers visiting the Valley of the Sun this winter.
Quintero
Quintero is one of Arizona's beauty queens.

WM Phoenix Open week is the Super Bowl for desert golf.

Although architecture critics aren't bullish on desert golf - ever notice how few Arizona courses end up on world and US Top 100 lists? - golfers love the Valley of the Sun. For five months of the year, from December through April, Phoenix-Scottsdale is the place to be if you're a golfer.

The courses are in their best shape of the year (thanks to the fall overseeding) and the weather is grand most of the time. If you're one of the lucky golfers who can afford to tee it up in Arizona during the peak winter season, there's a lot of course renovation news and ongoing development to enjoy. I'm always amazed at how progressive this destination is when it comes to reinvestment and improvement. There's never a lack of golf news.

Troon North Pinnacle Course
Here's what's new for golfers in Phoenix-Scottsdale for 2026:

Renovations at The Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale

A view of the 9th green from North at Boulders Golf Club & Resort.

The North Course at The Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, reopened October 13, 2025, after a five-month renovation project to restore green surfaces to their original shape and size, and resurface them from bentgrass to TifEagle Bermuda turf, mirroring the green surfaces on the Boulders’ South Course (which was completed in 2022). TifEagle, an ultra-dwarf hybrid grass that offers consistency, playability and smooth transitions during seasonal weather changes, does not require overseeding.

In addition to the greens renovation, the project included laser leveling and resurfacing of tee boxes across the North Course, and all tee boxes on the par-4 and par-5 holes of the South Course. “This further illustrates our commitment to offering the very best golf course experience for our guests and members,” said Boulders General Manager John Maskovich.

Quintero gets a facelift

Quintero Golf Club reopened November 1, 2025, in Peoria, following a multi-million-dollar golf course and facility renovation project. Rees Jones, the course's original architect, oversaw the five-month project where crews from the Total Turf golf course construction company rebuilt all 18 green complexes and resurfaced them with 007XL bentgrass, a drought-tolerant and disease-resistant grass known for delivering consistent surfaces. Greenside irrigation was also improved across the property to provide the best coverage. All tee boxes were laser-leveled and resurfaced with new 419 Bermuda grass. All 65 of Quintero’s bunkers received new drainage, bunker liners and new Augusta white sand.

In addition to renovating the practice facility, golf shop and clubhouse, Quintero also updated its nine stay-and-play units, including refreshed kitchens and bathrooms, new flooring, paint throughout the units and new furniture. One of the desert's most popular places to play has never looked better.

Bridging the gap at Rancho Manana

The new bridge at Rancho Manana allows golfers to safely drive between holes 2 and 3.

The cart ride around Rancho Manana Golf Club in Cave Creek just got a lot more interesting. The club built a new 199-foot-long by 9-foot-wide steel truss bridge connecting holes 2 and 3 to span the Cave Creek Wash. In the past, heavy rains would submerge the old bridge, forcing the closure of holes 3 through 9. The new bridge ensures uninterrupted play.

Rancho Manana, built on a 1940s dude ranch, is known as a target-golf test. Designed by Bill Johnston in 1989, the par-70 course spans just 6,016 yards.

"Not your typical layout," wrote golfer 'Giddyup' in a recent GolfPass review. "If you want a standard 'let it fly' course, this isn’t your track. If you enjoy strategizing and risk/reward, Rancho’s fun. Plenty of elevation change and some interesting holes to challenge your accuracy."

Coming soon: The Scottsdale Golf Retreat at Troon North

A rendering of the developing Scottsdale Golf Retreat at Troon North.

An important addition is rising from the desert at the Troon North Golf Club. The Scottsdale Golf Retreat at Troon North is a 26-suite property that will include 20 four-bedroom, four-bath ensuite suites (1,615 square feet each) and six two-bedroom, two-bath ensuite rooms (700 square feet). It is set to open later this year, likely this summer. All Scottsdale Golf Retreat suites will feature luxury bedding, spa-inspired bathrooms with multi-head massaging showerheads, a wet bar area with a coffee station and beverage center and fully furnished private patios and balconies. Resort amenities will include a centralized guest lounge with a media center, meeting/dining space, a 650-square-foot pool, a large inground spa, an outdoor kitchen for grilling and two fire features.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

