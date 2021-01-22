golfpass 7 tips for experiencing the 2021 Golfers' Choice top U.S. courses

Golfers like you rated these public and resort courses supreme coast-to-coast. Here are some top pockets and tips to help you experience these superlative experiences.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists from Golf Advisor provide a glimpse into the public courses around the country that are exceeding expectations in the eyes of the general golf population. Over the past year, we received over 264,000 reviews to help us learn which courses had the secret sauce. Since

This content is available only to GOLFPASS members.

Enjoy this and every GOLFPASS benefit – including original and exclusive shows, world-class instruction, monthly GOLFNOW tee time credit, travel credits and more with a 7-day free trial.
Terms and conditions apply.
I'M ALREADY A MEMBER TRY IT FREE FOR 7 DAYS
More from the author
cgt-beman-chess-set-1.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This quirky chess set is a Cool Golf Thing
It's a tribute fit for a former king of the professional game.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
direct-to-consumer-golf-bags-shapland-hero.jpeg
Articles
6 Min Read
Direct-to-consumer golf products guide: golf bags
E-commerce and social media-driven brands offer swank alternatives to the mainstream.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Grand Cypress New Course - no. 17
Articles
2 Min Read
Orlando's Grand Cypress Resort reveals new direction
A new hotel, Jack Nicklaus course and vacation rentals will replace the old Villas of Grand Cypress and shuttered 27-hole course by 2023.
By Jason Scott Deegan
lido-wisconsin-rendering
Articles
4 Min Read
Lido shuffle: long-lost pre-WWII golf course will be revived beside Wisconsin resort
When open, Lido was considered one of the world's greatest courses. Now, Mike Keiser's sons and Tom Doak are rebuilding it next to their Sand Valley Golf Resort property.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Nefyn Golf Club General Views
Photo Galleries
12 Images
Tour spectacular Nefyn & District Golf Club in Wales
Spellbinding scenery on a budget at one of the most spectacular links in the United Kingdom.
By Brandon Tucker
Corica Park - golfer on the putting green
Articles
8 Min Read
Not your old-school munis
Municipal golf courses coast-to-coast offer extras once only be available at resorts and private clubs.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Sugarloaf 10th hole.jpg
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Maine
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
2020-treasure-coast-am.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
In spite of COVID, competitive golf hit its stride in 2020
Golf’s resurgence can be seen in the success of grassroots competitive events.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Turning Stone - Shenendoah
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in New York
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Bully Pulpit.jpeg
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in North Dakota
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
7 tips for experiencing the 2021 Golfers' Choice top U.S. courses
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me