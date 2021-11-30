A stronger, healthier 2022 golf game starts now

Now available for GolfPass members: Golf Fitness for Everyone presented by WHOOP.

It's possible this little ditty finds you scooping up the last bit of cranberry pie crumbs out of the tray. Thanksgiving may have passed but the effects of celebratory eating around the table, and also possibly social imbibing during all the various football games throughout the weekend are sticking with us. To our bellies and elsewhere.

January 1 may be the start date that so many of us get serious about getting fit. But for golfers settling in for a wintry offseason off the links, it might be wise to start focusing on a fitness regimen right about now-ish.

That's why we've released the latest season of Golf Fitness for Everyone, featuring GolfPass instructor and fitness guru Don Saladino. There are 17 segments packed with various motions anyone can do. Some require equipment like a dumbbell or bands. Others require only body weight. And you can do them right in your house.

WATCH: Don Saladino demonstrates dumbbell workouts for golfers

GolfPass Members: Click here to watch the full season 2 of Golf Fitness for Everyone

Even though I live in a southern climate where I can play golf all year, lately I have found the joys of instituting a self-imposed off-season in my golf game. It makes me miss the game more. By February, I get really jacked up to get back out on the course.

And while I'll keep the swings to a minimum during the winter, that doesn't mean there aren't some ways to work on your game in the form of becoming a fitter golfer for 2022:

Improve strength (and flexibility): I find that in the winter I end up at the gym more than the summer. (Probably because it's one of those gyms that was converted out of an old body shop and doesn't have A/C.) Weights and range of motion exercises can have a great impact on your swing speed. You can also go heavier this time of year knowing you won't be too sore during any rounds the next morning.

Walk more: Just because you aren't out there with your clubs, you can still stay in peak walking shape. Tired swings on the back nine can really ruin a great round. The colder weather typically compels me to walk to more places in and around the neighborhood, or add a few more minutes to the daily dog walks. You can work up a nice little heart rate. Looking at my Apple Watch health app, a half-hour walk is burning 80-100 calories.

Use training aids: Weighted clubs can also be a great way to keep your swing in shape and add a few yards to your game over the winter. For example, one product we highlighted in this year's holiday gift guide was the Super Speed Golf bundle. Combined with their free online instruction videos, these training aids you can add mph to your swing in as little as 4-6 weeks.

Get smarter about your health: There are loads of tools these days to help you track your daily health and fitness. Many of the latest wearables now have not only HR monitors, but blood oxygen levels and more. WHOOP's latest release, the 4.0 band, tracks more health metrics than ever before and the app provides cutting-edge insights on how to get the most out of every day. (GolfPass members, unlock your discount on a WHOOP membership benefit here).

Do you have a focus on off-season golf fitness? Let us know in the comments below!

Brandon Tucker
Brandon Tucker is the Sr. Managing Editor for GolfPass and was the founding editor of Golf Advisor in 2014, he was the managing editor for Golf Channel Digital's Courses & Travel. To date, his golf travels have taken him to over two dozen countries and nearly 600 golf courses worldwide. While he's played some of the most prestigious courses in the world, Tucker's favorite way to play the game is on a great muni in under three hours. Follow Brandon on Twitter at @BrandonTucker and on Instagram at @btuck34.
