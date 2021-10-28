GolfPass' new "Community" puts video instruction and other insights at golfers' fingertips

Opportunity to receive video tips via text is a new feature for members and subscribers.
Join GolfPass' Community and receive golf tips and exclusive extras via text from School of Golf's Martin Hall and Blair O'Neal and more world-class instructors.

You want to play your best golf. We want to help.

Since its official launch in 2019, GolfPass has become the internet's go-to platform for the best in video-based golf instruction. With hundreds of hours' worth of helpful, digestible tips and GOLF Channel instruction series bonus content from world-class instructors like Martin Hall, Chris Como and Martin Chuck, plus longer-form in-depth instruction series, it's the perfect environment for students of golf to find all the answers to the mysteries of the golf swing.

Now, we're rolling out a new feature that brings golfers closer than ever to the source of their favorite instruction.

It's called Community, and it's available now.

Join the GolfPass Community

To join the GolfPass Community, text 'TIPS' to (561) 788-7488 or click here. After joining, you'll receive periodic tips from GolfPass' world-class faculty of teachers via text, as well as behind-the-scenes insights and content that are not available anywhere else - not on GolfPass.com, not on the GolfPass app, not even on GolfPass' social channels. These little extras will be exclusive to Community members.

Future plans for the GolfPass Community include direct interaction with instructors like School of Golf's Martin Hall and Blair O'Neal, The Golf Fix's Devan Bonebrake and more. Now's your chance to be part of our Community from the beginning and help shape it to help you play your best golf ever.

Once again, to join our Community, text 'TIPS' to (561) 788-7488 or click here.

Another Community for soccer fans

NBC Sports offers another Community with lead Premier League play-by-play announcer Arlo White. Join Arlo as he travels around the Premier League giving fans an exclusive look at the top matches each week and goes behind the scenes at the most historic stadiums. To join text (203) 793-6716.

