10 incredible private club golf experiences you can bid on in this charity auction

(UPDATED: April, 2026.)

One of the best ways to get on an exclusive private club is to bid on a round there via a charity auction. Golfers being generous sorts, several of these opportunities crop up each year, and one of the very best of them - in terms of the courses offered - is happening right now.

Rounds 4 Research is an annual auction organized to benefit the foundation arm of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA). As the leading trade organization for the hard-working people who care for the golf courses we enjoy, it is a major driver of investment and research into new methods of golf course maintenance.

Supporting research into topics from grass types to equipment to continuing education opportunities for its members, the GCSAA Foundation dates back to 1955, and has raised millions of dollars over decades. The smooth greens and pristine fairways you enjoy at your favorite courses can trace their roots - literally - to the work of superintendents supported by programs like the Rounds 4 Research auction.

After a record-breaking auction in 2025 that raised more than $753,000, the 2026 auction once again features an incredible slate of top-shelf golf experiences you can bid on, including rounds at prestigious private clubs. More than 1,500 items are up for bid, with something that should appeal to every golfer and price range.

Chances are if there's a famous private golf club near you that you've always dreamed of playing, you'll have the opportunity to bid for the privilege in this year's auction. A flurry of bids is also expected around a foursome at one of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort's courses. The demand for Mike Keiser's visionary Oregon golf playground is such that it has become one of the tougher tickets in golf.

This year's highest pre-auction-price item is a unique experience one lucky golfer will enjoy: rounding out a foursome that includes actor Brian Baumgartner ("The Office"), Kenny Mayne (longtime ESPN host) and Cooper Manning (Fox Sports host), who comprise the cast of the We Need A Fourth podcast. The auction item includes a round of golf with the trio at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium course.

The auction begins on April 20 and ends at 10:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 26, so you have a few days to round up your golf buddies and go in on one or more of these potentially once-in-a-lifetime golf experiences, all for a great cause within the game.

10 great private golf clubs offering rounds through the 2025 Rounds 4 Research auction

Colorado Golf Club's par-3 11th plays over a pond to a green with three segments. David R. Holland/Golf Advisor

Ohoopee Match Club - Cobbtown, Ga.

Includes: Golf for 4, plus lunch, at this Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner gem designed exclusively for match play with an alternative routing called the Whiskey Loop.

Starting bid: $1,000

The Tree Farm - Batesburg-Leesville, S.C.

Includes: Golf and lunch for 4 at this course developed by PGA Tour player Zac Blair, laid out by Tom Doak and built by Kye Goalby.

Starting bid: $2,300

Talons Golf - Ankeny, Iowa

Includes: Little is known about this extremely private Iowa course that is focused on helping raise money for causes such as this one. Four golfers will get to experience it after winning this item.

Starting bid: $833

Old Memorial Golf Club - Tampa, Fla.

Includes: Golf for four at this stunning Steve Smyers design.

Starting bid: $1,000

Colorado Golf Club - Parker, Colo.

Includes: Golf for three (accompanied by a member) at this modern classic by Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw.

Starting bid: $667

Nanea Golf Club - Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Includes: Golf for four at this exclusive retreat with a David McLay Kidd-designed golf course on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Starting bid: $600

Dismal River Club - Mullen Neb.

Includes: Golf for four at both of this secluded club's golf courses - one by Jack Nicklaus, one by Tom Doak.

Starting bid: $513

Mayacama Golf Club - Santa Rosa, Calif.

Includes: Golf for four at this tough but scenic Jack Nicklaus Signature design in California's Wine Country.

Starting bid: $467

Metedeconk National Golf Club - Jackson, N.J.

Includes: Golf for four at this well-established club just inland from the Jersey Shore.

Starting bid: $750

Spanish Peaks Mountain Club - Big Sky, Mont.

Includes: Golf for four at this Tom Weiskopf design in the northern Rockies.

Starting bid: $667

There are more than 1,500 items up for bid in this year's GCSAA Rounds 4 Research auction. Click here to see the full list. Happy bidding.