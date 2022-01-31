January 2022: Golf Course Photos of the Month
January hasn't been kind to golf's pandemic momentum.
One NBC National Nightly News broadcast earlier this month led off with a segment called "Fire and Ice", detailing the snow and ice storm that hit the Carolinas before turning up the East Coast and the rare winter wildfire that raged in northern California. Old man winter is one cranky dude.
Thankfully, golfers lucky enough to avoid the bad weather still found time to play and keep sending us reviewed stocked with quality photos. Many of them feature palm trees and cacti. They are the perfect reminder that there's still time to book your next winter golf vacation. A trip to find the sun might be just what you need to stay sane.
Want to join in on the fun? Submit your next course review today!
Rancho San Lucas delivers glorious sunsets in Los Cabos. Courtesy of 'Snaphook417', Missouri Local Advisor
The Palm Course at the Marriott's Desert Springs Resort is decorated with beautiful landscaping. Courtesy of 'u524489342'
Geronimo is considered by most the best course at Desert Mountain in Arizona. Courtesy of 'Snaphook417', Missouri Local Advisor
The Nicklaus Design Course at Vidanta Puerto Penasco features some spectacular coastal views. Courtesy of 'u194231244'
One of the signature shots at the Big Island Country Club comes at its par-3 island green. Courtesy of 'Kevster'
Cimarron's Pebble Course in California's Coachella Valley is a par-55 short course of 3,007 yards. Courtesy of 'u248005747'
The Canada Course is one of three choices for golf at El Conquistador Golf & Tennis in Tucson, Ariz. Courtesy of 'rickthestick'
El Tigre near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, features an island green, plus a cage of tigers near one of its tee boxes. Courtesy of 'adrianCW'
Gleneagles at McLaren Park is a beloved nine-holer in San Francisco. Courtesy of 'u314162332968'
Glen Ivy is a scenic, hilly golf course in SoCal. Courtesy of 'u314159904067'
A bold golfer wades into the water to attempt a recovery shot at Jersey Meadow Golf Course in Houston. Courtesy of 'shaze61'
Kelly Plantation is a favorite in the Florida Panhandle. Courtesy of 'zPIftUkE11gSSB0S50Vi'
The Lexington Course at the Revere Golf Club is a Las Vegas favorite. Courtesy of 'Jrandmdh'
Woodhaven Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif., is a sub-6,000-yard course in the Coachella Valley. Courtesy of 'Cjmander'
The Canyons at Oasis Golf Club showcases the rugged terrain and red rocks of Mesquite, Nev. Courtesy of 'Arthur7757239'
Eagle Vines in Napa, Calif., is surrounded by nice scenery, including vineyards. Courtesy of 'SQUISHMITTEN'
The Desert Course at Cabo Del Sol is a Tom Weiskopf course that's still open to public/resort golfers. Courtesy of 'BrandonWebb', Birmingham Local Advisor
La Purisima is a difficult and beautiful course in Lompoc, Calif., part way between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Courtesy of 'MikeMendibles'