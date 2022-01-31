January 2022: Golf Course Photos of the Month

January hasn't been kind to golf's pandemic momentum.

One NBC National Nightly News broadcast earlier this month led off with a segment called "Fire and Ice", detailing the snow and ice storm that hit the Carolinas before turning up the East Coast and the rare winter wildfire that raged in northern California. Old man winter is one cranky dude.

Thankfully, golfers lucky enough to avoid the bad weather still found time to play and keep sending us reviewed stocked with quality photos. Many of them feature palm trees and cacti. They are the perfect reminder that there's still time to book your next winter golf vacation. A trip to find the sun might be just what you need to stay sane.

