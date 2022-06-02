June 2022: Secrets from the World of Golf Travel

One of the world's premier courses is set to be renovated - and other notes - in this month's secrets column.
Tim Gavrich
,
The 18th hole at The Wilderness Club runs along the 21-acre Wilderness Lake.

With golf's healthy two-year run during the pandemic, many facilities are putting profits back into the product. This high tide is raising the bar at every level. Top 100 courses are competing with one another to be the best they can be. Bargain courses are investing to move up a wrung in the local

This content is only available to GolfPass members.
Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.

Terms and conditions apply.
I'M ALREADY A MEMBER TRY IT FREE FOR 7 DAYS
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
More from the author
arccos-gen3-sensor-hero.png
Articles
6 Min Read
Reviewing the next generation of shot-tracking sensors from Arccos Golf
June 2, 2022
The new, lighter Arccos 3.0 sensors help bring Big Data into your golf game.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Wilderness Club - hole 6
Articles
6 Min Read
Exploring The Wilderness Club in Montana
May 30, 2022
This remote escape minutes from the Canadian border is ready for major expansion.
By Jason Scott Deegan
American Century Championship - Round One
Articles
6 Min Read
10 great summer golf destinations
May 26, 2022
The Midwest dominates our selections, but there are great golf getaway options from coast to coast.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Kalamazoo CC: Clubhouse
Articles
1 Min Read
Playing 360 holes in one day is a Cool Golf Thing
May 26, 2022
Hey, what'd you make back on the 258th?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PGA Championship - Preview Day 3
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: May, 2022
May 23, 2022
Even Tiger Woods needs a little more forgiveness from his irons.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
PGA Championship - Final Round
Articles
3 Min Read
The genius of Southern Hills' PGA Championship golf course setup
May 23, 2022
Tricky bunker sand and sensible green speeds made a fascinating examination of Perry Maxwell's Great Plains masterpiece.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
St Andrews Swilcan Bridge
Photo Galleries
25 Images
May 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
May 30, 2022
Sending us nice golf pictures - and stories of your successes - spreads the joy of this great game.
By GolfPass Staff
Larry Mize
Articles
25 Images
Legendary golf photographer David Cannon has elevated the game for more than 35 years
May 16, 2022
A 2022 recipient of a PGA of America lifetime achievement award, Cannon has photographed great courses and events for decades.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 18
Articles
6 Min Read
10 great golf packages at PGA Tour host golf courses
May 9, 2022
Here's how to play - and stay - where the pros play.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sensei Lanai - grounds
Articles
9 Min Read
Blending golf and wellness at a billionaire's Hawaiian paradise
May 12, 2022
Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort, can help golfers get in better shape - physically, mentally and emotionally - on and off the course.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
June 2022: Secrets from the World of Golf Travel
Search Near Me